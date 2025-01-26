Justin Baldoni's wife has spoken out for the first time since the 'It Ends With Us' controversy

It Ends With Us has been a point of controversy since its 2024 release, with reports of tensions between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni on set. And now, five months after its cinematic release, the Colleen Hoover adaptation continues to make headlines, with the producer and director filing lawsuits against each other.

Lively, 37, is suing her director and co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her, announcing in a statement to The Times that she hopes her actions will help protect other people "who may be targeted.”

"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," she stated.

Baldoni, 40, has denied the allegations, with his representatives calling the accusations "yet another desperate attempt to ‘fix’ her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film."

The It Ends With Us director has since filed a $400 million lawsuit of his own, suing Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane for alleged defamation.

As Baldoni and Lively remain locked in a legal battle, the former co-stars have been keeping low profiles, refraining from speaking publicly about the ongoing lawsuits. However those around them, from It Ends With Us author Colleen Hoover to co-star Brandon Sklenar have spoken out, with both appearing to back Lively.

This week, it was Justin Baldoni's wife Emily who made headlines, with the 40-year-old actress breaking her silence for the first time since the controversy started.

Posting to social media for the first time in over a year, Emily Baldoni uploaded a family photograph to her Instagram, alongside a tribute to her husband on his birthday.

"Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again," she posted.

Emily Baldoni has not publicly commented on the ongoing lawsuits.

We will continue to update this story.