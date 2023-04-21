Scarlett Johansson makes a rare comment about her marriage to Ryan Reynolds
The former couple were married for two years
Scarlett Johansson has made a rare comment about ex-husband Ryan Reynolds (opens in new tab) in a new interview.
During a conversation on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast (opens in new tab), the Black Widow star opened up about her previous marriages and spoke about her relationship with the Deadpool actor.
The pair tied the knot in 2008 but announced that they were separating in 2010, releasing a joint statement which read: "After long and careful consideration on both our parts, we’ve decided to end our marriage.
"We entered our relationship with love and it’s with love and kindness we leave it. While privacy isn’t expected, it’s certainly appreciated."
When Gwyneth asked, "You’ve been married two times?" she replied: "Three times."
The Goop founder responded: "Oh that’s right, because I forgot that you were married to Ryan Reynolds! Goals."
Scarlett laughed, before adding: "We weren’t married very long, but we were when I first met you, for Iron Man or whatever."
When Gwyneth added that 'we love a good Ryan Reynolds in our house', Scarlett continued: "He’s a good guy."
Ryan went on to marry Blake Lively (opens in new tab) in 2012, and the couple share four children together - daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with their fourth child (whose name has not yet been publicly shared) born earlier this year.
Scarlett later married Romain Dauriac in 2014 and they welcomed their daughter Rose the same year. However, they separated in 2017 with Scarlett going on to marry Colin Jost in 2020. Their son Cosmo was born in 2021.
Discussing her marriage to Jost, Scarlett shared: "I knew Colin for a long time, but only kind of through work. And when we first started seeing each other, I would never have probably been ready for a relationship like the one that I have with Colin at different times in my life.
"Because I wasn’t comfortable with setting my own boundaries, and I didn’t know what I wanted or needed from somebody else."
She added: "Obviously, it’s hard to be in a relationship anyway because you have to compromise all the time. But I never realised, 'Oh, it’s really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That’s a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.'"
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
