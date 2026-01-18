Blake Lively Has Made a Major Change to Her Legal Team

Blake Lively has hired Sigrid McCawley to join her legal team, with the high profile attorney most famous for representing the abuse survivors of Jeffrey Epstein.

“It is a privilege to get to work with Blake Lively’s world class legal team on a case that at its core is about a woman who was subjected to a hostile work environment and is being attacked for standing up to protect herself and other female co-workers,” McCawley announced in a statement.

The trial for Lively v Wayfarer Studios is officially set for May 2026.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni remain embroiled in a legal battle, following the release of their 2024 box office hit, It Ends With Us.

Lively, 38, sued Baldoni, 41, in December 2024, accusing her director and co-star of sexual harassment on set, and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni has denied the allegations, responding with legal action of his own, but his $400 million countersuit has since been dismissed.

And with a trial for Lively v Wayfarer Studios now set for May 2026, legal proceedings are underway, with both Lively and Baldoni expected to take to the stand.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a change to Lively’s legal team that made headlines this week, as the Gossip Girl star hired renowned attorney Sigrid McCawley, ahead of the trial.

McCawley has worked on multiple high profile cases, most famously representing the abuse survivors of Jeffrey Epstein.

And according to PEOPLE, she will officially be joining Lively’s team, working alongside Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, and handling communications with the public and media on information relating to the case.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“It is a privilege to get to work with Blake Lively’s world class legal team on a case that at its core is about a woman who was subjected to a hostile work environment and is being attacked for standing up to protect herself and other female co-workers,” McCawley announced in a statement on Friday.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“We are thrilled that Sigrid has joined Blake’s legal team in this important role handling our public-facing communications,” Gottlieb and Hudson responded in a statement via PEOPLE.

“We recruited Sigrid based on her many years of work speaking truth to power, including her courageous representation of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, and have no doubt her experience will serve the team well.”

The trial for Lively v Wayfarer Studios is officially set for May 2026.

We will continue to update this report.