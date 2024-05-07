Arriving fashionably late, after Vogue's official Livestream of the red carpet had ended, model Adwoa Aboah revealed a pregnancy bump at last night's Met Gala 2024. Congrats!

The Met Gala has a history of pregnancy reveals - last year, fellow model and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss used the (technically cream) red carpet to announce her happy news. As did tennis superstar Serena Williams, who showed off her growing baby bump alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Looking resplendent in crimson, Aboah opted for a bespoke H&M co-ord that consisted of a ruffled cropped top which sat atop a bejewelled scarlet bra and a taffeta bubble skirt which echoed Sienna Miller's Schiaparelli skirt, which she wore on last year's Vogue World red carpet. Miller was also in attendance with a gaggle of Chloé It Girls, including Marie Claire cover star Zoe Saldana, Barbie director Greta Gerwig, and first-time attendees actress Emma Mackey and Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali.

The British model and Top Boy actress has been dating the US-based skater and videographer Daniel Wheatley since 2021. Aboah has been active on social media, posting recent campaign photos for the likes of Kurt Geiger and posing with fashion friends Emily Ratajowski and Vogue's Julia Sarr-Jamois at the recent Victoria Beckham for Mango launch, so it came as a complete shock to fans when the Gurls Talk founder revealed her baby bump at last night's event.

Lea Michele also arrived with a plus 1 to last night's Met Gala. the 37-year-old actress arrived wearing a retro baby blue (a subtle gender reveal, perhaps?) Rodarte gown with sunny floral straps and a cascading tulle train.

The Glee actress unveiled her pregnancy on Instagram five weeks ago but cheekily joked to the Associated Press, "I don't think I was allowed a plus one."

Rihanna might have skipped the Met, but last night's gala wasn’t short on mothers, or soon-to-be-mothers, either.