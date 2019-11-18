Victoria Beckham launches first skincare product

The skincare collaboration every beauty editor secretly hoped would happen just became real. Victoria Beckham Beauty x Augustinus Bader (cue: fist punch). What’s more, we can confirm the new Victoria Beckham moisturiser gives a next-level glow.

Everything you need to know about the collaboration

It’s no secret that Beckham is a fan of Augustinus Bader’s The Cream. Ever since models at her SS20 fashion week show were given facial massages using it, rumours have been rife that Beckham’s next beauty foray would be into skincare.

Rumours that have proved to be true.

So what happened when beauty trailblazer Victoria Beckham and Augustinus Bader, a world-leading expert in regenerative medicine, teamed up?

Victoria Beckham’s The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer was born.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, £92

According to Professor Bader, it’s ‘the first priming moisturiser of its kind to care for your skin cells while also preparing your skin for make-up application.’

Another interesting point: this Victoria Beckham moisturiser is a hybrid that takes its inspiration from her best-selling Estée Lauder Morning Aura product that she launched in 2016.

Think part moisturiser, part pore-minimising primer, part glowing make-up base. But with an injection of science courtesy of Bader’s expertise in stem cell research.

‘It’s a lightweight moisturiser that just glides on the skin. It gives you an instant smoothing, lifting, tightening glow, then over time it improves the health of your skin,’ the co-founder of Victoria Beckham Beauty, Sarah Creal, tells Marie Claire.

Put simply, the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer recreates supermodel skin and acts as the ideal base for foundation.

Why launch with this particular Victoria Beckham moisturiser?

‘Victoria is not naive about launching skincare as a designer,’ adds Creal. ‘She knows that, both personally and for building the brand, she really needed to create something that was totally different to anything that was out there. If we were going to do Victoria Beckham Beauty skincare, it had to be really active. Victoria just picked up the phone and called Professor Bader and that’s where everything started.’

To that end, the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer features cutting-edge technology backed by clinical results. All without wavering on the brand’s clean ingredient promise.

Packing the biggest punch ingredients-wise is Augstinus Bader’s TFC8 technology. While the exact ingredients are a trade secret, we do know it contains natural amino acids, medicine-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules. He calls it ‘stem cell food’ to fire up your skin’s own repair process.

In fact, in terms of cell turnover, Creal says you can expect 100% greater cell turnover after just 16 days. ‘You basically have totally fresh skin,’ she explains.

Suffice to say, we’re sold.