The best moisturiser for combination skin to balance oil and dryness

The day cream buys that'll harmonise your skin's two biggest ailments

The best moisturiser for combination skin is an elusive species, but it does exist. There’s no reason why you can’t have soft and nourished skin you’re after, you’ve just got to know what your skin needs.

‘First thing’s first, you’ve got to know your skin type before you take action,’ consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto tells us. ‘There’s no point forking out your hard-earned cash for a trendy new product that’s targeted at dry patches when you’ve got oily skin! You should fall into either dry, sensitive, oily or combination.’

Dr Mahto’s top tips for shopping for combination skin? ‘Opt for a moisturiser that is specifically designed to tackle your oily t-zone and add hydration. A good one will have a thick consistency, but shouldn’t leave any greasiness. If in any doubt, speak to a dermatologist, GP or sales assistant to find the perfect moisturiser to suit your individual needs. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to skincare.’

‘Balancing your microbiome is a key factor in healthy, blemish-free skin,’ Daniel Isaacs, Director of Research at Medik8, tells us. ‘Your skin is home to good bacteria that regulate everything from hydration to sensitivity. But when this bacteria is diminished by the likes of pollution and harsh cleansing, the skin’s natural equilibrium becomes compromised. This can lead to dry skin, irritation and blemishes.

‘Look for moisturisers that are non-comedogenic, oil-free and contain prebiotics and probiotics to help rebalance the skin. Try Medik8’s Balance Moisturiser [£45 at medik8.com]. This daily moisturiser works with the skin’s natural mechanisms to balance the complexion and boost hydration.’

‘I tend to recommend lighter, fluid or serum-based hydrators,’ adds Debbie Thomas, celebrity facialist and founder of the D.Thomas clinic. ‘If you have an obvious oilier area, you could use a serum here and then a more nourishing hydrator on the rest of the face.’

Without further ado, kep reading to find your perfect moisturiser match, and, when you’re done here, be sure to bookmark the best foundation for combination skin too.

Best moisturiser for combination skin with SPF

Striking a balance with moisture that’s not too heavy for oilier complexions is tricky, but Paula’s Choice’s Ultra Light SPF hits the nail on the head. You won’t believe how non-greasy the finish is. When it comes to picking the best SPF moisturisers, the key is to seek out a formula that offers broad spectrum protection; that is to say it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. This one won’t leave you looking even shinier than you were before. Winner!

Best drugstore moisturiser for combination skin

Its reputation precedes it as one of the best moisturisers on the block for oily skins, but LRP’s Effaclar Duo+ is also great for combination types. Helping to unclog pores and prevent further congestion, it’s still a moisturiser and so will help tackle those tight or flaky patches too, plus you’ll find it in just about every high street drugstore under the sun. No claggy feelings or shininess here: we love it.

Consider your combination skin needs fulfilled with our edit of the best moisturisers for your skin type. Read on for more of Team Marie Claire‘s hero picks for combination skin.