The best moisturiser for combination skin to balance oil and dryness

The day cream buys that'll harmonise your skin's two biggest ailments
The best moisturiser for combination skin is an elusive species, but it does exist. There’s no reason why you can’t have soft and nourished skin you’re after, you’ve just got to know what your skin needs.
‘First thing’s first, you’ve got to know your skin type before you take action,’ consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto tells us. ‘There’s no point forking out your hard-earned cash for a trendy new product that’s targeted at dry patches when you’ve got oily skin! You should fall into either dry, sensitive, oily or combination.’
Dr Mahto’s top tips for shopping for combination skin? ‘Opt for a moisturiser that is specifically designed to tackle your oily t-zone and add hydration. A good one will have a thick consistency, but shouldn’t leave any greasiness. If in any doubt, speak to a dermatologist, GP or sales assistant to find the perfect moisturiser to suit your individual needs. There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to skincare.’
‘Balancing your microbiome is a key factor in healthy, blemish-free skin,’ Daniel Isaacs, Director of Research at Medik8, tells us. ‘Your skin is home to good bacteria that regulate everything from hydration to sensitivity. But when this bacteria is diminished by the likes of pollution and harsh cleansing, the skin’s natural equilibrium becomes compromised. This can lead to dry skin, irritation and blemishes.
‘Look for moisturisers that are non-comedogenic, oil-free and contain prebiotics and probiotics to help rebalance the skin. Try Medik8’s Balance Moisturiser [£45 at medik8.com]. This daily moisturiser works with the skin’s natural mechanisms to balance the complexion and boost hydration.’
‘I tend to recommend lighter, fluid or serum-based hydrators,’ adds Debbie Thomas, celebrity facialist and founder of the D.Thomas clinic. ‘If you have an obvious oilier area, you could use a serum here and then a more nourishing hydrator on the rest of the face.’
Without further ado, kep reading to find your perfect moisturiser match, and, when you’re done here, be sure to bookmark the best foundation for combination skin too.
Best moisturiser for combination skin with SPF
Paula’s Choice Clear Ultra Light Hydrating Fluid SPF 30+, £34, Space NK
Striking a balance with moisture that’s not too heavy for oilier complexions is tricky, but Paula’s Choice’s Ultra Light SPF hits the nail on the head. You won’t believe how non-greasy the finish is. When it comes to picking the best SPF moisturisers, the key is to seek out a formula that offers broad spectrum protection; that is to say it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. This one won’t leave you looking even shinier than you were before. Winner!
Buy now
Best drugstore moisturiser for combination skin
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo+, £17, Boots
Latest Stories
Its reputation precedes it as one of the best moisturisers on the block for oily skins, but LRP’s Effaclar Duo+ is also great for combination types. Helping to unclog pores and prevent further congestion, it’s still a moisturiser and so will help tackle those tight or flaky patches too, plus you’ll find it in just about every high street drugstore under the sun. No claggy feelings or shininess here: we love it.
Buy now
Consider your combination skin needs fulfilled with our edit of the best moisturisers for your skin type. Read on for more of Team Marie Claire‘s hero picks for combination skin.
CeraVe AM Cream Facial Moisturiser, £13, Boots
This is one of the best drugstore brands around, so we're thrilled that it's now available in the UK. This lightweight lotion is gentle, non-comedogenic, and comes with the added benefit of SPF 25.
Origins Night-a-Mins Oil Free Resurfacing Cream, £30, Selfridges
Origins super duper night cream also comes in an oil-free version, a lightweight gel cream that'll smooth and soften your skin while you sleep.
Clinique Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly, £31, Lookfantastic
This hydrating jelly lotion is like a pint glass of water for your face, but don't be fooled that it's only good for dehydrated, lacklustre skin – the lack of oil in the formula means that it won't make your face greasy or clog it up with a lot of nourishing (but heavy) oils. It promises 24-hour hydration for the skin so is a great morning step every single day.
Aesop In Two Minds Facial Hydrator, £40, Liberty London
Combination skin is often overlooked when it comes to skincare ranges, as dry and oily types are often separated out. Aesop recently launched its aptly named In Two Minds range, specifically formulated to get the balance right with combination skin; the Facial Hydrator softens and hydrates the skin without overloading it with moisture to the point of greasiness, and a little goes a long way.
Mario Badescu Buttermilk Moisturiser, £14.50, Beauty Bay
Mario Badescu is well known for having effective products that target several different skin concerns, particularly those who are oily or blemish-prone. A lightweight daytime moisturiser, the Buttermilk Moisturiser soaks in quickly without leaving any residue, thanks to non-clogging carnation oil and allantoin.
Super Facialist Pure Sensitive Skin Recovery Day Cream, £14.99, Feelunique
Combination skin can be pretty unpredictable so you may also experience a degree of sensitivity, whether full time or every now and then. Containing soothing Aloe Vera and a 'bioactive milk base' to help balance and soothe the skin, this Super Facialist cream is a great choice for skin that gets a bit unhappy from time to time.