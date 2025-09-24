Unhinged or Inspired? Experts Weigh in on TikTok’s Wildest Beauty Tips

If there's one thing I love, it's a unique TikTok beauty trend. It's not necessarily because they're always good (in fact, some are damn right crazy), but it's so interesting—and sometimes even a little alarming—to hear what some users will try in the pursuit of better skin and makeup. So when I started seeing videos on my feed that asked people to comment their 'most unhinged beauty tips," I was instantly hooked.

The comments section did not disappoint. But as enthralled as I was, it did at times slightly concern me. As a beauty editor of over a decade, I like to think I know which tips and trends are worthwhile, and which are useless at best—and dangerous at worst. For this reason, I've shared some of the most fascinating 'unhinged' tips I've found in the comments section, speaking with skin and makeup experts to de-mystify each one. Prepare to be shocked...

Beauty Tip #1: 'DIY' Botox

What is it? Some on TikTok are suggesting that to save money and for ease, you should take those Botox injections into your own hands. Sounds problematic? You betcha.

What do the experts say? As you can imagine, this is one that experts (and, hopefully, the majority of us) would strongly discourage from trying until their last breath. "While the idea of doing Botox injections at home might seem appealing due to the potential cost savings, it’s an incredibly risky practice," says Dr Christine Hall, A&E Doctor and Aesthetic Doctor at Taktouk Clinic. "Botox is a potent neurotoxin, and incorrect administration can result in side effects like drooping eyelids, uneven facial expressions, or more serious complications including infection."

She adds: "It’s also a prescription-only medication so whether you are able to get your hands on genuine Botox is highly doubtful and can result in nodules and other side effects. Injecting Botox requires precise knowledge of anatomy and technique to ensure the product is administered safely and effectively. My advice would be to leave this to a trained professional."

Verdict: Don't try this at home. Ever.

Beauty Tip #2: Not washing your face in the morning

What is it? You'll likely be familiar with this one, as it's increasingly common to hear it as a 'top skin hack,' with some believing it prevents the skin from being stripped of its natural oils. I've always had my doubts, and it turns out, I'm not alone.

What do the experts say? Pamela Marshall, Clinical Aesthetician and Founder of Mortar & Milk, told me that this tip sends her "over the edge," when she hears it. "Our sheets carry a myriad of bacteria, fungi, viruses, dust mites, sweat, sebum and dead skin cells. We are sleeping in our own bodily secretions, not to mention the environmental pollutants that we bring in from the outdoors. We roll in it all night long," she begins. "It's imperative that we cleanse that off of our skin in the morning. This process sets us up for healthy skin, but also if you are putting serums and moisturisers over old dirt and grime, then you are not getting the most from your products."

Dr Hall agrees, explaining that "leaving your skin unwashed in the morning can lead to clogged pores, particularly if you have acne-prone or oily skin." She therefore recommends cleansing gently every morning "particularly if you’ve used heavy skincare products or makeup the night before."



The verdict: Don't try this at home.

Beauty Tip #3: Spearmint tea for acne

What is it? Search 'spearmint tea for acne' on TikTok and you'll be greeted by dozens of videos with users showing off glowing skin, which they say is down to drinking spearmint tea consistently and regularly.

What do the experts say? Both Dr Hall and Marshall agree that there have been studies that show drinking it twice daily can help reduce hormonal acne as it may be able to lower androgen levels. For this reason, Hall agrees that it can be seen as a "low-risk natural remedy."

However, without more extensive studies, it shouldn't replace your acne treatments, particularly if you have moderate to severe acne. Also, says Marshall, "acne's baseline is often hormones, but there are so many other factors that contribute to acne. It's very rarely just hormones." For this reason, she says, "I have never seen this method work for any of my clients." If she had, she adds, "I'd be screaming it from the rooftops."

The verdict: Try it, but don't expect miracles.

Beauty Tip #4: Infrared sauna everyday for glowing skin

What is it? Most of us are aware of the benefits of light therapy, both for anti-ageing and acne. But some TikTokers suggest you should be using infrared saunas every single day to get best results for glowing skin and overall wellness.

What do the experts say? On the whole, most experts agree that many types of light therapy—including infrared saunas—can be beneficial to the skin and body. "They can promote relaxation and are associated with improved circulation and detoxification," says Dr Hall, who adds that "studies show they can have positive effects on muscle recovery and may even help with skin conditions like psoriasis."

However, daily use is not advised. "Using them every day may be excessive, especially for those with sensitive skin. Overuse can lead to dehydration and potential irritation, so it’s important to stay hydrated and not overdo it," says Hall, who adds that 2-3 times a week should be plenty.

The verdict: Try it, but not everyday.

Beauty Tip #5: Mixing vanilla extract with body lotion

What is it? Rumours are swirling in the comments section of these videos that mixing vanilla extract with your body lotion will not only make your skin smell amazing, but can create a DIY insect repellant. But what do experts say?

What do the experts say? As expected, this is not one to lean on when you go on holiday and experience mosquitos and other biting bugs (which could carry diseases). Dr Hall explains that "while vanilla extract can smell lovely and may have mild antioxidant properties, it's not a proven or effective insect repellent." In fact, she says, "vanilla can sometimes irritate the skin if not diluted properly." Plus, in part due to its sweet scent, it "won't provide any meaningful protection against bugs." Instead, she recommends using a product that contains DEET or citronella.



The verdict: Don't try this at home—or on holiday.

Beauty Tip #6: Hair spray on a spoolie instead of brow pomade

What is it? Ran out of your regular brow pomade or just want longer hold? The TikTok girlies are recommending a simple solution which requires only two things: a brow spoolie and a little hairspray!

What do the experts say? Madeleine Spencer, Beauty Editor & Makeup Artist, admits that she does this "all the time," arguing that "it’s ideal if you want strong hold without any gunk or gloopiness of a brow product." She says that in general, "this one’s pretty foolproof and makes brows stick in the right direction all day."

Take note of the fine print, however. While Spencer urges users to spray the product away from their faces for safety, Dr Hall recommends only trying this when you're in a pinch, noting it's "not ideal for long-term use" because it can irritate the skin.



The verdict: Try it, if you must.

Beauty Tip #7: Keeping mascara in your bra

What is it? There's a pretty simple thought process behind this one: popping your mascara in your bra before application can warm it up a little and aid in easier application.

What do the experts say? Interestingly, there are differing opinions from a makeup artist and skin expert POV. While Spencer says this is a simple and efficacious hack ("when mascara is nearing the end of its life and the paste becomes a little thicker than you’d like, some gentle warmth can make it a little more liquid again and easier to apply"), Dr Hall advises against it. "Mascara should be stored at room temperature, and placing it in a bra can cause it to become too warm, which may change its consistency or even lead to bacterial growth if exposed to body heat for long periods," she argues. "Additionally, warming mascara in this way can cause it to dry out faster." The jury's out.

The verdict: Try it—and report back!

Beauty Tip #8: Showering AFTER makeup

What is it? It sounds unconventional, but something about it just works. Originally just from pure laziness (it's so much easier to start getting ready by doing your makeup then getting up into the shower), I usually apply product first and shower last before getting dressed to go on a night out. I keep my hair and face dry, but find that the steam can enhance the skin's dewiness and give makeup more of a natural look.

What do the experts say? Both Spencer and Hall can see the appeal: "Sometimes makeup looks a bit fixed. When it’s at this stage of being too obvious, some steam really does help to soften its appearance and add some glow back into skin," says the former. However, she advises against this hack for acne-prone or sensitive skin, something that Hall agrees with: "While the idea of a dewy finish is appealing, showering with makeup on can actually create more issues than it solves. The steam from the shower can break down your makeup, leading to smudging, clogging of pores, and potential skin irritation." Instead, she suggests trying dewy setting sprays or focusing more on glowing skin prep.



The verdict: Try it, unless you have acne-prone or sensitive skin.