As a beauty editor my biggest bugbear is dull skin but this moisturiser gives me guaranteed glowing skin every single day
Seeing me through the winter months
As a beauty editor with dry skin, you would think that my main skincare bugbear would be flakes or dry patches. Don't get me wrong, they are a pain, but the thing that really bothers me is that my dry skin can often look dull and lacklustre. I've found the best moisturiser that gives me an immediate boost of glow: Victoria Beckham Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturize. (In the Golden shade - that's key.)
Sure, I still love using my Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Drops from time to time, but for easy, daily glowing skin this does the trick nicely.
With the success of the brand's make-up collection you'd be forgiven for forgetting about the skincare - if I'm totally honest I had slightly. Yes, the Posh Cream Blush stick truly is as good as they say and the Matte Bronzing Brick gives skin the most incredible colour, but I would argue that this moisturiser is the best Victoria Beckham Beauty product.
Typically, I like a sumptuous rich cream at this time of the year, however I find Beckham's lightweight moisturiser is actually nourishing enough to soothe any tight areas, prevent flaking and leaves skin feeling somewhere comfortably in the middle of velvet soft and silky smooth.
The cream comes into two versions - Original, which is untinted, and Golden, which as you might expect has a golden pigment to it. It's this shade that has honestly transformed my winter skin - both in look and feel.
I first tried the tinted cream when it first launched back in 2020. I remember liking it at the time, but for some reason it must have got caught up in a long line of other products that needed testing and so after giving it an initial try, I put it to one side. However, at the beginning of this year I got my hands on another bottle and whilst I can't really claim to have rekindled my love, I definitely feel terrible for not giving it enough attention during our first meeting.
Housed in the chicest glass tortoishelle tube, this incredibly glowy moisturiser gives my skin a much needed glow of warmth. This is by no means a tanning product, it's nowhere near as punchy as a fake tan for your face - this is a healthy, luminous, ever-so-subtle hint of bronze. Whilst it looks quite irridescent on the back of my hand (that'll be the light-reflecting pearl pigments) that disappears once your work it into your face and at no point have I looked glittery. At the weekend and on days when I work from home, I will wear this (with my facial sunscreen on top) and nothing else, because it gives me just the right amount of colour. However, on those days when I'm in the office or going out in the evening it works beautifully under make-up. It has easily replaced my illuminating primer, which I rely quite heavily on in the winter months when my skin finds it almost impossible impossible to look radiant.
Now, more on the formula of this moisturiser. I want to give Victoria Beckham a nod of approval here - she is not a skincare expert, nor does she claim to be, so I think that the fact that for her skincare products she has paired with a well known and respected skin expert speaks volumes for her as a brand founder. This moisturiser, as well as the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, was created with the help of famed scientist, Professor Augustinus Bader of The Rich Cream fame. His products are known for including his patented skin-healing TFC8® technology, which comes from Bader's own research into burns. This moisturiser contains that same technology. Having used this cream for nearly eight weeks now, I can tell you that my skin appears happier and naturally a lot less dull.
Let's quickly chat about the price. It's expensive - the 30ml is £90 and the 50ml is £140. That's not a cheap, but I really wouldn't recommend a product at this price point if I didn't truly believe in it. Do I think that everyone needs this product? Absolutely, not. Do I think that if you're happy to spend that money on skincare you'll love it as much as I do? Yes, absolutely.
Shop other Victoria Beckham skincare products
The brand's second skincare launch that's efficacious and potent treatment serum that works on firming, smoothing and caring for your skin barrier.
Skincare is set to be a renewed focus for the brand, as last week saw the launch of the Daily Cleansing Protocol, which features two cleansers developed in collaboration with esteemed aesthetician Melanie Grant. (Side note: my samples have arrived in the beauty cupboard, but thanks to an office refurb I haven't managed to get my hands on them yet.)
Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over 10 years of experience on women's luxury lifestyle titles, she covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market. She started her career on fashion desks across the industry - from The Telegraph to Brides - but found her calling in the Tatler beauty department. From there she moved to Instyle, before joining the Marie Claire digital team in 2018. She’s made it her own personal mission to find the best concealer in the world to cover her tenacious dark circles. She’s obsessed with skincare that makes her skin bouncy and glowy, low-maintenance hair that doesn’t require brushing and a cracking good manicure. Oh and she wears more jewellery than the Queen.
