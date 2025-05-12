I’m an oily-skinned beauty editor who has tested *hundreds* of primers—nothing stands up to this cult classic formula

For a beauty product to be able to name-drop fans, including Priyanka Chopra, Meghann Fahy, and (allegedly) Meghan Markle, you know it’s got to be good, and Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Face Base really is that girl. Launched back in 2021, the priming moisturiser has been a stalwart in many celebrity and make-up artists' beauty bags for nearly 25 years, but that doesn’t stop it from continuing to receive a steady stream of praise and 5-star reviews.

After working as a beauty editor for half that time, I’ve spent most of my career hearing people dub Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Face Base as the ultimate face primer. It's praised for leaving skin feeling nourished and hydrated, while also prolonging wear. However, it wasn't until recent years that I finally put it to the test myself, and now you can count me as another songbird singing its praises every chance I get. Allow me to tell you more…

What’s so good about Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Face Base?

Sitting between a primer and a moisturiser, Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Face Base works doubly hard, nourishing and hydrating the skin while also prepping it for make-up application. The creamy formula is infused with a cocktail of vitamins, including hydrating vitamin E and Vitamin B5, as well as Vitamin C for radiance. It's also packed with hyaluronic acid and shea butter to further nourish the skin and leave it feeling soft and supple.

Then, when it comes to its priming ability, Bobbi Brown’s Face Base is a silicone formula which helps create a smooth canvas to allow for flawless application. It’s this two-pronged approach which makes this primer so hardworking and essential in your make-up routine.

A beauty editors honest review

I’ll be honest, although I’d heard rave reviews about this primer for years, I put off trying it as I didn’t think it was right for me. As someone with dehydrated skin prone to oiliness, I imagined Bobbi Brown’s Vitamin Enriched Face Base would be far too hydrating for my skin type and cause my makeup to slip and slide rather than stay put. Then, on a whim, I finally decided to give it a try, and since then, it’s set the bar for what a great primer should be.

First up, I need to talk about the texture, as although this is what initially made me doubt Face Base, it’s now one of my favourite things about it. It’s buttery and rich feeling more like a traditional moisturiser than a silicone primer. While some hydrating primers can leave skin feeling greasy, this doesn’t. It sinks in easily leaving my complexion looking plumped and hydrated as opposed to wet or oily.

Then, when make-up is applied on top, the real magic happens. The two textures melt seamlessly into each other, meaning foundation applies smoothly with a natural, dewy finish, while make-up products blend more easily too. And that slipping and sliding I was worried about earlier? It doesn’t happen. Instead, the hydrating base means my make-up doesn’t go patchy or cakey throughout the day resulting in a more even finish.

If, like me, you’ve hesitated before trying Bobbi Brown’s Face Base in the past, I hope I’ve convinced you otherwise. Whether you’ve got dry skin and want a primer that delivers on hydration, or you’ve got oily skin like me and find your make-up disappears throughout the day, this formula is worth giving a try. I’ve even moved on to pairing it with the coordinating Vitamin Enriched Smoothing Serum and Vitamin Enriched Eye Base for a dual-layered approach to priming—that’s how much I love this range.