This one product has taken me from a tanning novice to a total expert overnight
I'll never be without it again
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
When it comes to the best fake tan (opens in new tab), I like something quick, easy and foolproof. Why? Because I'm useless at it. No matter whether I'm using a tanning water (opens in new tab), a gradual tan (opens in new tab) or an instant tan (opens in new tab), I always end up looking patchy.
So, when I heard that Isle of Paradise had just released self-tanning drops that you can mix in with your everyday body moisturiser, I was already sold.
Here at Marie Claire UK, we're a big fan of the brand. What's clever about their tanning products is that they contain colour-correcting formulas. For example, the peach colour is designed for fair to light skin tones, while the green collection gives a medium glow and tones down redness. The purple products are the darkest in the collection and neutralise orange, yellow and ashy tones.
I decided to give the medium tanning drops a go. Keep on scrolling to see why they are my new holy grail product for spring and summer.
After reading the instructions, I jumped in the shower and exfoliated my legs, to make sure that there was no room for error.
I then grabbed my go-to body cream (currently the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (opens in new tab)) and it was time to tan.
All you have to do is use the pipette and add anything from two to twelve drops to your moisturiser, depending on how deep you want your tan to be. Then, rub everything together in your hands before applying to the skin. It's that easy.
I applied it at night, and woke up with the most gorgeous, natural looking glow. The best bits? It didn't rub off on my bedding and it didn't smell of fake tan, either.
Normally, you can always tell that my fake tan has gone wrong because my hands are completely orange, but I made sure to wash them thoroughly after applying and there was absolutely no colour transfer.
It's worth noting that the brand recommends using a minimum of 2ml (half a teaspoon) of moisturiser when using this product, as the drops are a concentrate and must always be diluted.
After using it for the first time, I got so many compliments, and some of my friends have even gone out and bought the product for themselves.
If, like me, you're a total novice when it comes to fake tan, trust me when I say that these tanning drops will be your new best friend.
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
-
Wondering what having sex in a dream with someone you know means? 7 common scenarios, explained
Ever dreamt you had sex with your ex, co-worker, or boss? You're not alone..
By Ally Head
-
Barbie Ferreira opens up about why she really left Euphoria
"I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William and Princess Kate sent a fan the sweetest photo of the Wales children
So thoughtful
By Iris Goldsztajn