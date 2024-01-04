Dull skin is rife at this time of year - too much fun in December, not enough sleep and cold weather is not the recipe for luminous skin. Which is why adding one of the best moisturisers for glowy skin into your skincare routine might just be the best decision you make this winter.

Hydration and moisture are key to glowing skin, and so these best moisturiser formulas will deliver a hit of nourishment, as well as working to improve your skin’s natural radiance—as well as locking in the results of any serums. (There’s no need to overhaul your entire skincare routine in one go but if you don’t use them already, it’s also worth incorporating some kind of antioxidant, like vitamin C, or a brightening serum into your regime, too.)

There are a number of intelligent creams and supercharged formulas that can help your skin on its way to looking like you’ve had an incredible night's sleep. Here are five that I deem the best, both old favourites and newly-discovered, that will really nourish winter skin to keep it healthy and glowing.

The best moisturisers for glowy skin

1. Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Water Cream

Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Water Cream Best hydrating moisturiser for glowy skin Specifications Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, blue light activated algae Reasons to buy + Brilliant for dehydrated skin + AquaPort technology gets hydration to where it's most needed + A little goes a long way Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Kate Somerville, the person, is an LA-based aesthetician with a very famous client list, and is a powerhouse of skin knowledge—something that’s reflected in her line of products. So many of them are my favourties (the Goat Milk range for sensitive skin is also excellent), including this cream. With hydrating hyaluronic acid, it’s quite techy in that it delivers hydration to the skin via AquaPort technology to get hydration where it’s most needed (the serum is also brilliant). A little stretches a long way, too, so although it’s an investment it lasts well.

2. Byoma Moisturising Gel Cream

Byoma Moisturising Gel Cream Best affordable moisturiser for glowy skin Specifications Key ingredients: Niacinamide, green tea, tri-ceramide complex Reasons to buy + Lovely lightweight texture that imparts a nice glow + Affordable + Refillable + Non-comedogenic Reasons to avoid - Some people may want a richer, thicker cream

I am such a fan of BYOMA and this is a great all-rounder if you want something affordable and effective that’ll support the skin barrier. It does a bit of everything, delivering antioxidants to the skin, soothing inflammation and hydrating with an easily-absorbed gel texture that leaves skin a little dewy. It’s also refillable, so keep hold of the pump when you’re done for the next tube. The brand’s packaging is also really informative, breaking down the purpose of every single ingredient on the INCI list.

3. Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream

Caudalie Premier Cru The Cream Best moisturiser for glowy skin to improve signs of ageing Specifications Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, viniferine, TET8™ patented technology Reasons to buy + Targets everything from deep wrinkles to fine lines, dark spots and dullness + Non-comedogenic + Refillable Reasons to avoid - Very expensive

This is an incredibly clever cream that was developed off the back of a decade of research, powered by patented TET8™ technology that’s inspired by epigenetic science. In other words, it’s designed to target the eight visible signs of skin ageing—fine lines, deep wrinkles, dark spots and loss of firmness, elasticity, volume, hydration and radiance. Despite seeming quite thick at a glance it sinks into the skin easily and is non comedogenic, so it won’t clog up skin that’s prone to congestion. There’s also The Rich Cream for drier skin types. Although the refill will save you £13 without the initial packaging (and more if you bag it while it's on sale), this is still a very expensive cream and one for those with big skincare budgets.

4. Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Moisturiser

Biossance Squalane and Vitamin C Rose Moisturiser Best brightening moisturiser for glowy skin Specifications Key ingredients: Squalane, vitamin C, fermented lemon peel,Damascas rose extract Reasons to buy + Vitamin C and lemon peel work to improve radiance and even tone + Antioxidant benefits + Adds a nice healthy glow Reasons to avoid - Might not be nourishing enough for some

Biossance is all about plant-derived squalane, a moisturising ingredient, and this formula also contains vitamin C, lemon peel and Damascus rose, which work together to improve the skin’s radiance. These ingredients also offer antioxidant protection against the effects of the environment. I found the texture to be very light and that it sinks in well, leaving skin with a healthy glow. Plus, the brand claims the cream helps to prevent future discolouration, too. This cream actually has a natural pearlescent gleam to it, a bit like you've used an illuminating primer which gives skin a gorgeous lit from within look.

5. Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Best moisturiser for glowy skin that's on the dry side Specifications Key ingredients: Okinawa algae, hyaluronic acid, Japanese purple rice Reasons to buy + Really nourishing and hydrating, thanks to hyaluronic acid + Silky texture + Leaves a glowy dewy finish Reasons to avoid - May not work so well very oily skin types

Tatcha’s moisturisers are very well-loved among skincare fans; The Dewy Skin Cream is a little heavier than The Water Cream for a nourishing hit of moisture. With a silky texture that’s not too thick, it packs in the hydration, too—as well as hyaluronic acid, there’s also Japanese purple rice extract in the formula which is rich in antioxidants. Though the brand notes it can be used on combination skin that wants a richer cream, it suits dry skin particularly well.