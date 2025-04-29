My dry skin loves a tinted moisturiser in the summer months—this one is *outstanding*

There is a time and place within my routine for a full coverage foundation. If I have a busy day at work ahead or I’m going out for dinner and drinks, I will always make sure my base is a little heavier and designed to be longer-lasting. But for general day-to-day, I will often opt for something much lighter. I like a product that lets my skin breathe and just do its own thing with a little extra help and camouflage, especially during the hot and humid months of summer. I love a tinted SPF (my favourite is the Avène Very High Protection Tinted Cream SPF 50+) or a serum with a hint of pigment, but when it comes to an easy and natural-looking layer of coverage, I will most often reach for a tinted moisturiser.

I always have a tinted cream in my make-up bag, but I’ve recently tried the Jones Road Just Enough Tinted Moisturizer, and it has brought me a whole new level of complexion joy, unmatched by any I’ve used before.

The face-perfecting product launched at the beginning of April, and has already amassed hundreds of 5-star reviews online, and I can totally see why. The skincare-meets-foundation hybrid really does tick all the boxes in both departments, and instantly leaves my face looking fresh and dewy but without any cakey feel.

Jones Road Just Enough Tinted Moisturiser £44 at Liberty

The light formula contains hydrating hyaluronic acid, which acts like a big drink for thirsty skin, to plump and smooth while protecting the skin's natural barrier. On top of the nourishment, the coverage also works wonders to balance uneven tone and disguise blemishes to leave my face looking fresh and clear without completely covering it up. It really is ‘just enough’ for my complexion—the formula and coverage.

The moisturiser itself is a little thicker than some of my other day creams and there’s a higher level of pigment in it compared to most tinted moisturisers that I’ve used before, but it swipes on well to blend beautifully and has just the right amount of colour to create that coveted ‘barely-there skin’ look with ease.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

It lifts the appearance of my skin instantly, and keeps on going for hours. I often find that my lighter base products fade quickly, but this one didn't. My skin looked fresh all day, and I didn't feel like I needed to touch up at any point. I had been wearing it during a really good skin week, but one morning I woke up with two angry-looking blemishes. I was concerned it wouldn’t provide enough coverage, but I needn't have worried. Although I did reapply a little over my blemishes later on in the day, this base cancelled out the redness well for a good few hours without the need for concealer.

As well as looking good, the entire Jones Road range is clean and free from nasties, including sulphates and silicones, if that's important to you. It's gentle for sensitive skin, and there are 16 wearable shades to choose from. To make it easier to find the right tone for you, you can also try the ‘find my shade’ tab on the brand's website—it involves answering some simple questions about your complexion and any skin concerns to quickly find a winning shade.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

On top of all the above, I really like the modern and fuss-free packaging. The simple white and grey tube is seriously chic, and the slimline size fits easily into my make-up bag or handbag without any faff.

As I am sure you have gathered, I am a massive fan of this light and easy-to-wear tinted moisturiser. I have already been wearing it on repeat, and I will be reaching for it again and again over the summer months.

What are the benefits of using a tinted moisturiser over other types of base?

Considering switching out your fuller coverage base to something lighter but unsure if a tinted moisturiser is for you? I spoke to No7's makeup artist ambassador, Nic Chapman, about all the best bits of the lightweight tint. She explained: "A tinted moisturiser is perfect for evening out the complexion with a light touch, leaving the skin looking radiant, natural, healthy, and youthful. Modern tinted moisturisers are incredibly versatile, suitable for all skin types and ages. They’ve evolved far beyond the old one-size-fits-all formulas. Today, you can find options with a matte or dewy finish, light to medium coverage, and formulas tailored to different skin needs."

How can I make my tinted moisturiser last for longer?

In the past, I have found that some tinted day creams don't have the same kind of staying power as a heavier foundation. It doesn't need to be the case, though. Nic gives us her top tips for getting longer-lasting coverage: "If you notice your tinted moisturiser doesn’t seem to stay in place, try applying a primer underneath for added grip and longevity. The beauty of a tinted moisturiser lies in its sheer, natural finish. However, if your skin is dry, dehydrated, or feeling a little thirsty, it might absorb the product quickly. To prevent this, make sure your skin is well-moisturised beforehand. Let your moisturiser fully absorb before applying your tint—this avoids diluting the pigment. If you're still not getting the desired finish, layering a primer beforehand can make a big difference.

If you want a little more coverage in certain areas, simply dab on a bit of concealer where needed, and finish with a touch of powder to set it in place."