Blusher has been the must-have make-up product of the year - for autumn it's all about this natural-looking hue

If there's one make-up product I can't live without, it's blusher. For days when I am just popping out (or really can't be bothered), all I reach for is a touch of brow gel, a little under-eye brightener and some pink liquid blusher. The latter brightens up my face so brilliantly, I wonder how I ever lived without it. But recently, I've been laying down my pink in favour of – bear with me – a true red, which has completely taken me by surprise.

As seems to be the way at the moment, red blusher seemed to gain a lot of interest on social but using this primary colour to warm the skin is not in any way new. RMS founder and Make-up Artist Rose-Marie Swift says: "What people don't know is that when I did the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for years, they had to look very natural and they had a beautiful flush of colour – a lot of people always think it's pink, but it wasn't, it was red. The red gives that little bit of depth to it and looks more natural... almost like the sun gave you a hint of a burn."

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

When you think about it, it makes complete sense. After all, our natural flush is usually more of a rouge than a blush, so it would add up that a red blusher would look even more natural than pink. It's the ideal colour for a touch of blush draping too. This is the technique of applying blush to the apples of your cheeks, across your cheek bones and up onto the temples to sculpt and define. Worn subtly across the nose and at the brow bone, this can look beautiful when sheered out. It also tends to suit all skin tones, making it a diverse blusher shade to play with.

Best red blushers

Red can definitely look frightening, but by applying a little bit and buffing it out with a densely-packed brush, you can achieve an understated glow with a hint of colour. I've been trying out some red blushers, with the following my new go-to favourites.

1. Merit Flush Balm In Rouge

Merit Flush Balm In Rouge £32 at Merit Merit's Flush Balm has become somewhat of a modern icon. It's a blusher with many benefits; it's easy to apply to the skin, blends well (and sheers out), and the Rouge shade is simply gorgeous. It's easy to sweep this directly across the nose lightly for more of an all-over flush, too. 5-minute makeup is more achievable with this type of pot formula. For Beautiful creamy texture

Natural matte finish Against Needs quite a bit of reapplication, but when it's this easy it doesn't feel like a chore

2. Victoria Beckham Cheeky Posh in Fever

Victoria Beckham Cheeky Posh in Fever £39 at Victoria Beckham Beauty Victoria Beckham's blusher sticks make application (and travel) a breeze, with their compact nature. This vibrant red hue suits a wide range of skin tones and sheers out easily for the ultimate subtle, understated effect. For Really easy to layer up and build up intensity Against Might be too subtle for some

3. Rhode Pocket Blush in Spicy Marg

Rhode Pocket Blush in Spicy Marg £24 at Rhode A slightly less vibrant true red, Rhode's Pocket Blush in Spicy Marg is a coral with a red undertone for those not yet ready to brave the trend fully. I'm obsessed with these cute blushers, which look like sweets and come in some of the most wearable shades (for a more subtle nude hue, try Sleepy Girl). For Creamy textures

Suits all skin types Against You have to layer it on to get the pop of colour

4. Armani Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in Flaming Red

Armani Luminous Silk Cheek Tint in Flaming Red £28.80 at Lookfantastic A liquid blush where only a little goes a very long way, this is a great option if you're ready to dive head first into all things red. The pigmented formula is best placed closer to the ears rather than nearer to the nose, to create more of a natural tint that doesn't look too bright. For Really long-lasting

Doefoot applicator Against Very easy to apply too much

5. Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Island Lip and Cheek Blusher in Sun-Blushed Glow

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Island Lip and Cheek Blusher in Sun-Blushed Glow £30 at Sephora I love the texture of this from Charlotte Tilbury - it's a creamy balm that can be used on the cheeks and lips. I love the monochromatic look, so be able to apply this to both is a really bonus. It's a sort of (non-sticky) gel-cream that enhances your glow, as well as adding a gorgeous hint of colour. While it's got great pigment, it's also easy to sheer out. For Can be used on the cheeks and lips

In-built mirror in the compact Against For best results you have to apply with a brush

6. Glossier Cloud Paint in Spark

Glossier Cloud Paint in Spark £22 at Glossier Glossier's Cloud Paint is one of its most beloved, iconic products – but you may never have considered the red before. I've always loved the pink shade, but this red is really beautiful. A little goes a long way, with results similar to those flushed, rosy cheeks you get after a long walk in crispy autumn weather. For Skin-like finish

Lightweight texture Against Proceed with caution - it's highly pigmented

7. Refy Cream Blush in Papaya