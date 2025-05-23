An unspoken feeling arrives this time of year in the UK. The boosted morale enters with the first warm breeze, as pub gardens reopen and the sun sets past 8pm. Honestly, if I could bottle it, I would. So when the latest complexion launch from Merit, The Uniform Tinted Mineral SPF 50, arrived, the timing couldn't have been better.

That early taste of summer always nudges me towards lighter formulas and sheer make-up textures. Much like packing away my winter knits, I give my heavier foundations their seasonal send-off and reach for skin tints and tinted moisturisers that allow my skin to breathe. My approach to beauty shifted after I lived in Australia, where sun protection is taken seriously. I now want products that enhance my skin as well as, more crucially, protect it. A tinted SPF ticks a lot of these boxes.

But can you have both? Merit's The Uniform says yes. The mineral sunscreen promises to rival both your favourite SPF and your go-to summer base in one hit. I put this protection-first, skin-forward formula to the test.

A product from Merit really is a beauty minimalist's dream, with the brand's curated lineup of make-up and skincare essentials designed to slot seamlessly into your routine. Their formulations are intentional and put your skin first, and application is made uncomplicated and fuss-free with innovative designs. Elevated with their gold-adorned packaging, you can understand why Merit steals the hearts (and faces) of beauty editors, make-up enthusiasts and skin aficionados alike.

After the four-year success of their Minimalist Complexion Stick, this month's launch of The Uniform represents Merit's first foray into sun protection. Safe to say I'm excited about this one. It's been in formulation for two years and promises to do SPF in the Merit way, with a clever formula that makes application a treat.

It's a mineral SPF which gets a big thumbs up for sun protection. Mineral filters sit on the skin's surface and reflect them, shielding against both UVA (deeper, ageing) and UVB (surface, burning) rays. While mineral formulas often get a bad rap for being chalky, hard to blend, or incompatible with make-up, The Uniform aims to rewrite that narrative with a your-skin-but-better finish. But does it fulfil its promise?

I applied shade 20 of The Uniform as the final step in my skincare routine, just as I would with any everyday SPF. The texture stood out immediately: silky and not one bit sticky. That's thanks to a plant-derived emollient in the formula, which gives it a smooth glide without any tackiness. The consistency felt more like a velvety foundation than a tinted moisturiser.

It took a little longer to blend than a dewy skin tint, but I appreciated the breathing room as it didn't set too quickly, even though the formula is on the drier side. I won't lie, I expected to be impressed. But I wasn't expecting to be this impressed. It left behind a soft, semi-matte veil that struck the perfect balance: not flat, not shiny. I usually dust over setting powder to tone down unwanted shine and add polish, but after applying, I felt like this step had already been done for me.

As a base, I genuinely loved it. It offered just enough coverage to even out redness and blur my pores, leaving my skin soft and able to breathe. As a sunscreen, here's where I get nerdy. Technically, to stay protected, you need to reapply SPF every two hours when you're in direct sun, sweating, or outdoors for extended periods. And let's be honest: most of us forget (or ignore) that fact once we've applied make-up on top.

But that's what makes The Uniform such a summer win. If you're into a more minimal look, it ticks several boxes: coverage, protection, polish. Crucially, it reapplied without looking piled or cakey. Like my open-toed shoes, it's become a staple of my summer apparel, and you'll find me wearing it daily until mercury drops. Though I may need a backup, my mum's already stolen mine.