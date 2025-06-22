I’ve Tried a Lot of Brilliant SPFs in My Time, but the Dewy Finish of This One Is Unmatched

My quest for the perfect facial SPF is never-ending. I have a fairly large roster of formulas I know and love, but I get through suncream faster than any other item in my arsenal, so I will never stop looking for the next best thing. The latest SPF to wow me? Tropic's Sun Day Facial UV Defence, which gives me the dewy (but never oily) finish of my dreams.

It promises to hydrate, prime and protect in one simple step, all whilst giving the skin a glowy boost. And after some thorough testing in sweaty London weather, I can confirm all of the above. It can even double as one of the best SPF moisturisers thanks to the inclusion of hyaluronic acid, which is music to my ears as someone who gets very easily dried out in the sun.

Enriched with brightening antioxidants and offering broad-spectrum SPF 50, it ticks pretty much every box. Here's exactly why it's my new daily facial sunscreen for the summer months.

Tropic Skincare Sun Day Facial UV Defence £24 at Tropic

It seems like SPFs are getting more and more pricey these days. And I understand—there's a reason why they cost what they do, and few (if any) skincare steps are as crucial. But in a market saturated with expensive luxury serums and cheap, chalky formulas that just aren't comfortable to wear, I welcome a mid-range, lightweight product with open arms.

Thanks to the milky smooth formula of this SPF, it's a dream to apply and blend out. It sinks in incredibly quickly (good news when I'm getting ready in a rush in the morning) and doesn't leave an oily film that can cause makeup to slide around.

(Image credit: Future)

But what I love most about it is the diffused dewy finish it leaves. It gives my skin a brightening boost that makes it look extremely fresh and hydrated, but not at all unnatural—and the finish lasts pretty much all day. I tend to apply this and then spot conceal rather than wearing full coverage foundation, thanks to the your-skin-but-better finish.

It's also entirely reef safe, so you can wear it in the ocean without fear. I've found this essential when I go travelling, as there are multiple places where you need to be extra cautious with the type of sunscreen you're wearing so as not to impact the wildlife.

Unlike the majority of facial sunscreens, it also has a sweet coconut and mango scent, that is noticeable but not overpowering. I have seriously blemish-prone skin, but it hasn't caused any breakouts or clogged pores that can often be associated with fragrance.

Suitable for all skin types, it'll be staying firmly in my everyday makeup bag this season.