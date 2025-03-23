I've finally found a SPF that applies *seamlessly* under make-up—it’s lightweight, non-comedogenic, and won't leave a white cast

Yes, we might sound like a broken record but you should be wearing your facial SPF every single day. Even during the winter months, UVA and UVB rays can cause damage and lead to a slew of issues including pigmentation, faster ageing and even long-term health problems.

Despite all the science and obvious benefits of wearing year-round protection, I still find that some of my most skincare-savvy friends and colleagues, don't apply their sunscreen each morning. Their main gripes are that facial sun creams are too greasy, heavy to wear, and in some cases, irritate their skin.

Now, I get this. Until very recently, I found that most sunscreens left an oily film, which stopped my foundation from sinking in properly or left a white cast that left me looking ghostly. Still, wearing face SPF daily is a non-negotiable for me, so over the last few years, I have tried nearly everything on the market, before landing on a game-changer: Avène's Very High Protection Cream SPF50+ Invisible Finish.

This silky cream from the iconic French skincare brand is the perfect SPF to apply after moisturiser and before make-up. I can trust it to keep my skin protected from damage while keeping my face soft, smooth and happy.

(Image credit: Avène)

So what makes this facial sunscreen so special? Firstly I love that it offers a very high level of protection with SPF 50+, as many only offer SPF 30 or less. Having a higher protection factor means that I have peace of mind knowing that it will continue to keep damage at bay for up to eight hours. It protects from both UVA, UVB and blue light damage, and the formula also contains antioxidant properties to safeguard against pollution—very helpful when you live in a city!

Next, the cream itself is lovely to use. It’s light, velvety smooth, and just a cherry-sized amount is enough to cover my whole face and neck. The pack claims to have an "invisible finish", and I can attest to that—it absorbs fully within a minute or two, leaving my face looking plump and glowy without any residue or white cast. Plus, non-sticky and sits well under my primer and foundation.

Fragrance-wise, it has a classic sun cream smell, which I am fond of—but it's worth noting if you're not a fan of sweet scents.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

As with all the Avène products, it is super gentle and safe to use on sensitive skin types. It's non-comedogenic so it won't block pores, and for those who are on the drier side, it is incredibly hydrating. I wear it year-round without any complaints, and even find I can skip my moisturiser during the warmer months.

My go-to is the Avène Very High Protection Cream SPF50+ Invisible Finish, but it's worth mentioning the tinted version too. The Avène Very High Protection Tinted Cream SPF50+ has all the benefits of the above, but the cream has a very soft golden brown hue that will add a hint of warmth to most skin tones nicely. It’s not heavy coverage but has a similar finish to a tinted moisturiser, which makes it a nice little pep-up for dull skin during the summer months, or for a hint of complexion coverage when I'm having a make-up-free day.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

(Image credit: Avène)

Both options come in a handy-sized and recyclable 50ml tube, so I can easily keep it in my make-up bag. Although it sounds like it's on the smaller side, I find that one tube lasts me a couple of months at a time as the texture is runny, so a little does go a long way.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Whether you're new to facial SPF or wear it religiously, I can’t recommend this product highly enough. It's easy to use, will keep you protected on even the sunniest of days, and most importantly, it won't get in the way of your makeup; it's the SPF I trust 365 days a year.