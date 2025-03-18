I love how glowy and healthy my skin looks with a little extra colour but I have never enjoyed the actual tanning part. Summer is so close now, and I’m already starting to dig out my favourite dresses and ballet flats in preparation for the sudden wave of warm weather and long sunshine-filled days ahead. While I love shedding off my layers and ditching my jeans, the weekly tanning admin is a bit of a downer when it comes to my summertime plans. Sadly, tanning is a non-negotiable as it gives me a real boost of confidence during the warmer months.

I find it a faff and I’m not very patient, so when I use instant and longer-lasting tanning products, I can often end up with an orange streak along the back of my arm or patchy areas around my ankles—classic fake tan mistakes. I usually go for gradual tanners as I find them slightly less risky, and I like that the gentle build-up of colour looks more natural on my pale skin... Still, it's safe to say that I don't enjoy making time for any of it.

Because of the above, I was on the hunt for a speedy bronzing product that would pep up my arms and legs quickly, without the daily admin or worry about long-lasting streaks. I was struggling to find one I loved, and then I discovered that Sabrina Carpenter uses a cream body bronzer by Loving Tan, and I just had to try it. From her big and bouncy blonde hair to her perfectly lined eyes, the chart-topping singer always looks amazing, so when I spotted a TikTok video of her showing off a truly gorgeous colour on her chest, I was keen to give it a go.

(Image credit: Loving Tan)

Loving Tan Bronze Shimmer Luminous Cream Today's Best Deals £30.95 at Cult Beauty

The product Sabrina uses to add a radiant glow to her décolletage is Loving Tan Bronze Shimmer Luminous Cream. Loving Tan is an Australian brand with a wide range of products in its collection including express mousse colours plus facial tanning serums.

This body bronzer style tan is designed to create instant colour, which you can wear all day, and then wash away without any hassle. This was exactly what I wanted, so I had high hopes for a sun-kissed summer minus the hard work.

My Skin Before...

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

My Skin After...

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

I was excited to give it a go and I am happy to report that it didn’t disappoint. The cream colour swiped over my skin really easily and took my chest and arms from pale and pasty to fresh-off-the-beach style bronze in seconds. I used a soft mitt to ensure I got an even application (and to avoid the dreaded stained palms), and just a cherry-sized amount was enough to cover each arm in a veil of warmth that looked wonderfully natural.

The instructions advised me to wait 60 seconds before getting dressed, but I found it was touch-dry sooner than that and it settled almost instantly to give my body a lift without a harsh orange tinge or any sparkles. Plus, the skincare-rich formula, which includes aloe vera and pomegranate extracts, kept my limbs feeling super soft, and with a slight sheen—so much so that I found that applying a body lotion was unnecessary.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are three shades to choose from. I used the Medium shade and it was perfect for adding a deeper tone to my skin without looking like too much, and the subtle glossy finish worked well as a hint of highlighter on my shoulders and collarbone. The colour pay-off also impressed me, and it works nicely to blur over imperfections or uneven tone. It’ll be perfect for wearing under sundresses in a few weeks, or for quickly pepping up legs before a special occasion.

I've used instant tan products before and I've found that they can rub off if I get a little sweaty, or they often leave stains on the edges of clothes and my bra, but the Loving Tan Bronze Shimmer Luminous Cream held up well all day without mess. When it came to washing away, it easily rinsed off with warm water and shower gel, and without any need for harsh scrubbing.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

If you haven't already guessed, I'm officially a mega fan of this time-saving tanner. As a brand, Loving Tan is new to me, but it has already gained a number of celeb fans and rave reviews from happy-tanners, and I am glad to be one of them.

Tanning has always been something that I've moaned about, but I feel like this speedy, long-lasting and seriously glowy cream is going to make this season one of golden skin minus the hard work, and I am just thrilled about it.