I'm Useless at Doing My Make-Up, But I'll Be 'Base Bronzing' All Summer for Effortlessly Glowy Skin

With summer’s official arrival now tantalisingly close here in the UK, my thoughts have already turned to one thing as a very pale beauty editor—how to get a sun-kissed glow. Yes, while I’d love to have the certainty of a season of sun-soaked days, we all know that the British weather doesn’t always love to play ball during the summer. Which means I’m constantly on the lookout for the best fake tans, cream bronzers, and glow sprays to help me fake more radiant skin. And while crafting my own just-back-from-holiday complexion is great in that it means that I don’t have to rely on any actual sunshine (and I avoid all chances of sun damage) I’m not always the most skilled at applying bronzing products.

This summer, however, I’m determined to avoid any chances of looking like an overripe satsuma with a fresh make-up technique that’s all about creating effortless sun-kissed skin that looks totally natural. Enter: base bronzing. Coined by make-up artist and Vieve founder, Jamie Genevieve, it’s the easiest way to warm up your skin and create a gorgeous glow that lasts all day. Let’s get into it…

What is base bronzing?

Whenever I hear about a new make-up technique I almost immediately write it off as being something that I won’t be able to do myself, so it was refreshing to learn that Genevieve thinks that anyone can master base bronzing. "It’s essentially creating a natural summer glow with minimum precision or expertise needed—anyone can do it as it is super easy,” she explains. The technique takes inspiration from make-up artist Mary Phillips’s renowned underpainting technique in which Phillips turns the traditional order of make-up application on its head and applies contour and highlight before foundation for a more naturally sculpted and airbrushed look.

With base bronzing, Genevieve starts with bronzer rather than finishing with it. “After priming your skin, start your make-up with a cream bronzer to add a gorgeous golden hour glow to your skin,” says Genevive. “Follow with a touch of concealer and blush, and you’re good to go!”

What are the benefits of applying bronzer first?

I was interested to learn whether applying bronzer first or last makes a huge difference to the finished look of your make-up, but Genevieve points out that base bronzing means you actually end up using less product than you would otherwise—perfect for oilier skin types like mine where multiple layers can slip off during warmer weather. “It means that you don’t actually use that much make-up on your skin itself, it just gives you a light base to build on and touch up with products like your blush or concealer,” explains Genevieve.

I tried the technique for myself and was honestly blown away by how good my skin looked. Despite having some hormonal breakouts on my chin and the sides of my face when this photo was taken, the cream bronzer actually offered a decent amount of coverage when layered over the glowy bronzer—and I was able to pinpoint conceal my blemishes afterwards, rather than attempting to camouflage my entire face with foundation. I really can't imagine doing my make-up any other way this summer as I've never managed to achieve such a luminous look in such little time before.

What if you want a bronzed look with more coverage?

The beauty of base bronzing is that the finished look is undeniably natural, fresh and glowy, but what if you do want some more coverage on your skin? Genevieve suggests choosing a balmy foundation and mixing it with a pump of bronzy liquid highlighter to enjoy both coverage and glow. “I love mixing the Vieve Skin Nova Complexion Balm with the Vieve Nova Glow Liquid Light in Holy Chic and then applying it all over my face with a brush or make-up sponge,” she says.

