6 things we're all doing wrong when it comes to fake tan application, according to a tanning expert

When it comes to shopping for the best fake tan, we know what we're doing. In fact, team Marie Claire has pretty much tried them all. Having said that, we also know that having the best fake tan formula in the world still doesn't make the product fool-proof—fake tan mistakes happen to all of us.

Whether you're applying a fake tan for the face, a tanning water or even a gradual tan, there are some basic rules which should be followed if you want a convincing, even finish. Sure, how you apply your fake tan matters (long strokes, starting from the top down), but if you find things are still going wrong for you, there are some other insider hacks worth knowing.

If your tan is going patchy, streaky or is leaving you with orange hands, there's probably a reason for it. It turns out, there are a few things we're all doing wrong. Earlier this month, we sat down with Skinny Tan's Resident Tanning Expert, Claire Lambert, to find out what the biggest fake tan mistakes are. And despite having decades of collective experience in fake tanning, the Marie Claire beauty desk was schooled hard. Here are the 6 fake tan mistakes we've been making...

1. Not shopping the right formula

There are countless fake tan formulas on the market, and it can be quite overwhelming. However, finding the right texture, at the least, is key. "If someone is new to tanning, I would say to go for a whipped formula," says Claire. Whipped formulas are some of the easiest to use as they have more integrity. "A whip is a little bit firmer so it doesn't melt as fast as a mousse. This gives you more time to apply it and properly buff it in," she adds.

"Texture wise, mousses are fabulous if you have oily skin or want something that is super quick. If you're a beginner, go for one with a guide colour so you can see where you're applying it," Claire recommends. "If you go for a clear fake tan for your first time, you may end up with a few issues once it's developed."

2. Not exfoliating properly

Every tanner we have ever met has made it their mission to drill in the important of exfoliating if you want an even tan, and Claire is no exception. "Always, always, always exfoliate! I can't stress it enough," she says. "Using an exfoliating mitt removes any [old] tan and gets rid of any dry skin." If you have dry or rough patches of skin, you will find that fake tan will cling to those areas, so this is a really important step.

3. Shaving or waxing immediately before

A fake tan tip that isn't as widely known perhaps is that you shouldn't do any hair removal immediately before. If you're ever left with dotty, strawberry legs after tanning, this is probably why. "It usually means you have waxed or shaved too close to your application. Do your hair removal at least 24-48 hours before you tan. Otherwise, tan settles in the hair follicle. If you're tanning last minute and need to shave, make sure you splash a bit of cold water on the area and moisturise," says Claire.

4. Not rinsing properly in the shower

This tanning mistake really surprised team Marie Claire UK beauty. In all of our years learning about fake tanning, this has never cropped up—but it makes sense. "Make sure you have removed all residue from your body wash, shaving gel, shampoo and conditioner in the shower. Streaks can mean you have something lingering on your skin (particularly when it runs down your back). Make sure your last step in the shower is exfoliating," says Claire.

5. Using a dirty mitt (and skipping brushes)

This is a fake tan crime we're pretty sure everyone commits from time to time—dirty mitts. "Clean your application mitt! Many people don't and it is the first big mistake in tanning," says Claire. "If there is lingering tan on your mitt it can cause streaks and affect the application process."

And on the topic of tools, Claire says it's worth utilising brushes (and we wholeheartedly agree). "Soft-bristle brushes really help to buff and blend everything in. We use brushes when doing our make-up to buff and blend and we should be doing it with our fake tan, too." she says.



6. Not moisturising the right areas

When it comes to moisturising, most of us know that dry areas should be moisturised before hand, but we're not really sure how to get it right. "You need to moisturise dry areas such as ankles, knees, wrists, hands, elbows and areas with dry skin conditions, such as eczema," says Claire. "Ideally, use an oil-free moisturiser just before you tan and leave for a few minutes before applying."