As a beauty editor, this product is the reason I'm always asked about my glowy skin

If there's one thing I'm most commonly asked about as a beauty editor, it's glowing skin. And although I like to think I have my glow-boosting routine down these days, there are some mornings you wake up and just know it's not going happen. This is when you've got to call in the big guns.

Enter: Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, which I turn to when my skin is looking extra tired, dull or just plain fed up. It's one of my secrets to radiant skin, even if I'm going through periods of dryness or breakouts.

Designed to be used as a last step in your routine to amplify skin, this has a very slight, very sheer tint to it, meaning it evens out skin tone while also illuminating. Sound enticing? Here's everything else you need to know about this hit skincare product...

The Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops: Ingredients

As its name suggests, the hero ingredient in this little pink bottle is of course, niacinamide. Known for its ability to even out skin tone, reduce redness, soothe, and manage pore size over time, this is a must in modern skincare.

But there's so much more this famed product. Top mentions must also go to hyaluronic acid for keeping skin hydrated and plump, centella for upping the formula's antioxidant properties, and of course, watermelon extract, which helps to soothe.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

How to use the drops, according to a beauty editor

These drops can be used in two ways - in place of your other brightening serums, but I prefer the alternative - after everything else, at the last step in your skincare routine. Yep, that means after your cleanser, after your serum, and even after your moisturiser and sun protection. This is because its job is to amplify glow, making it the perfect illuminating primer for makeup (or just for a standalone hit of radiance).

For this reason, I'd also recommend saving it for your AM routine, rather than wasting it at nighttime, when no one will see its reflective effects. You can either apply it directly to the face (by gently pressing it in) or mix it with your foundation, which I am known to do.

I always turn to this product when my skin needs a little extra help brightening up. I may not have slept well, or could be experiencing some dullness; either way, this will help to switch things up in an instant.