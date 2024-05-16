Like most people living with British weather, as soon as the sun finally peeps past the clouds, we can't wait a moment longer to enjoy it. As a beauty editor, that means getting all of my summer beauty faves out of hibernation. We're taking Isle of Paradise Express Mousse, Supergoop Sunscreen and all the body shimmer I can get my hands on.

Yep body shimmers seem to be back (but did they ever really leave us?) Giving us a blast from the 2000s past, but they're better and more elegant than ever. Delivering more than just shimmer, these modern formulas now have double the benefits with moisturising oil and protecting SPF.

As someone who regularly slathers their near-translucent legs in golden shimmer, I'm thrilled to see these products back on my FYP again. These 7 are my total faves for when you want a little added glow. And let TikTok discovering them for the first time be a lesson to never forgetting about them again.

Best body shimmers in 2024

1. Bare By Vogue Golden Shimmer Dry Oil

Bare By Vogue Golden Shimmer Dry Oil £26 at Beauty Bay For Incredibly natural finish

No greasy residue Against Scent could be overpowering for some

The most gorgeous dry body oil which despite how it looks in the bottle is incredibly natural-looking. Unlike other oils that look a little glittery, this really does make skin look healthy and radiant; like the sun is bouncing off your skin.

It helps me achieve the tan and glow I would if I were laid in the sun (I'm a huge shade seeker to avoid sun damage) in seconds. The pump bottle makes it easy to dispense the right amount and you can also add it to moisturiser to create a glowing lotion.

The scent is very holiday-esque with notes of coconut. I like the fragrance but it is pretty strong, which will be a huge positive for some but potentially overpowering for others. I love to layer my perfumes over the top for the ultimate summer scent that lasts all day.

2. Ultrasun SPF30 Glimmer Max

Ultrasun SPF30 Glimmer Max £30 at Lookfantastic For Contains SPF30

Gives an iridescence to the skin Against It is expensive

The one thing I love more than body shimmer is a body shimmer with SPF in it. Although this product is sunscreen first, shimmer second, it's got the most beautiful finish. Unlike the golden oils, this one gives a more iridescent shimmer.

One downside is that it is expensive, particularly if used as your primary SPF. So if you want to use it sparingly, I'd recommend using a more affordable sunscreen base and then using the shimmer over the top where you want some extra glow. That means you're getting your desired effect without using up lots of expensive product but still getting sun protection.

If you'd like an SPF shimmer without as much glow all over, try a stick formula like Hello Sunday's the Shimmer One Mineral Glow Stick.

3. NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Golden Shimmer Multi Usage Dry Oil

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Golden Shimmer Multi Usage Dry Oil 50ml £20 at Lookfantastic For Packed full of skin-loving ingredients Against Might be a little too subtle for some people

I'm pretty sure I have every version of this oil available in every size. I can't get enough of it and that includes the shimmer version. I find it's one of the best to help the condition of your skin whilst giving all its instant golden glow benefits.

The formula contains camellia, sweet almond, tsubaki and macadamia oil (to name a few) and vitamin E to help rid dry skin. It smells beautiful with notes of orange, rose and vanilla. I find the golden tint is a little more subtle than other shimmer oils I've tried but I think that's the beauty of it. I make sure to have a bottle of this in my stash throughout the summer for added glow with my fake tan.

4. Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow in Original

Iconic London Prep-Set-Glow in Original £24 at Cult Beauty For Can be used for face and body

Lasts longer than other shimmers Against I think this is spot-on

Not a fan of oils? Fear not friends. Iconic London's Prep-Set-Glow is actually a perfect body shimmer, too. You might think of it as just a setting spray but then you're not giving it the credit it deserves.

I love to spritz this over my fake tan and sunscreen in the summer. The spray comes in Original (a pink pearlescence) and Glow (a golden bronze). Since it's a setting spray, I find that it lasts longer than other oils, making it great for a night out or on holiday somewhere particularly hot and humid. It's incredibly fine so I find it mists over the body well and isn't over the top if you just want a hint of glow.

5. Moroccanoil Shimmering Body Oil

Moroccanoil Shimmering Body Oil £31.45 at Lookfantastic (was £37) For Iconic Moroccanoil scent

Feels luxurious Against Not everyone will love the dropper applicator

This feels so luxe to use and has the iconic Moroccanoil scent, which many people (myself included) can't get enough of. Since the scent is inspired by the Mediterranean sea, sand and breeze, it truly is sunshine in a bottle and that's without its gorgeous golden shimmer.

A gorgeous golden shade that'll make your skin truly glisten in the sunshine. The formula contains argan and sesame oil so looks and feels beautiful on the skin. If you can't already tell, I love this one.

6. Sol de Janeiro GlowMotions Glow Body Oil Copacabana Bronze

Sol De Janeiro Glowmotions Glow Body Oil Copacabana Bronze £35 at Lookfantastic For Comes in 2 scents

Long-lasting formula Against If you're not a fan of gourmand scents, you might not love this

Sol De Janeiro lovers are in for a treat with this. Unlike many other formulas, this is a little more of a serum formula than an oil with a slightly thicker consistency. For that reason, it's a great all-rounder. It can be used on the face as instant bronzing drops, mixed in with foundation or moisturiser, used on the body alone or mixed with lotion.

It's a product that can be tailored to dial up the bronze or pared back depending on what mood you're in. There are two shades to choose from: a champagne shimmer and a warm bronze. And it wouldn't be a Sol De Janeiro product without its classic scent.

7. Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil

Tom Ford Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil £45 at Sephora UK For Strong fragrance

More subtle than others Against Definitely an investment

Finally, for the luxe beauty enthusiasts out there is Tom Ford's Soleil Blanc Shimmering Body Oil. If you want a dramatic result, this isn't for you. It's more about a subtle shimmer that gives the skin a beautiful glimmer whilst looking incredibly natural.

True to Tom Ford form, it has a strong coconut summery scent, which is long-lasting. Feeling extra fancy? Spritz your favourite perfume from the same note family over the top.

Before using body shimmer

After using body shimmer