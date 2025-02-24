Sick of your skin looking dull? I wholeheartedly recommend these tanning face drops for an unrivalled glow
Honestly, they revive me
If there's one word to describe my skin come wintertime, it's dull. With a compromised moisture barrier, lack of vitamin D and drying air (and central heating, for that matter), it's always a recipe for disaster. I just miss that summer glow that seems near-impossible to recreate during the frostier months—or so I thought until I started experimenting with fake tan during winter.
Self-tan for the face is usually only something I dabble with during the warmer months when a radiant tint feels natural. But it's actually during this time when many of us need it most, to counteract that dull, lacklustre appearance synonymous with winter. One formula I turn to, time and time again, after recently discovering it, is the Bondi Sands Self Tanning Drops.
Why are the Bondi Sands Self Tanning Drops drops so good?
While I seem to have my body fake tan routine down now (the best fake tan mousse is always the way forward, guys), I've struggled over the years to find a face tanning formula that achieves its goals, looks natural, isn't drying, and doesn't break me out. I've tried literally dozens, and still not landed on a winner. This is why I was so taken by the Bondi Sands tanning drops, which offer all this and more.
I turned to them in a panic one night, when I realised I had tanned my body rather too effectively; my face now stood out like a bright beacon against my bronzed limbs. Picking them up, I realised it was time to give the drops a go and hope for the best come morning.
When I woke up, I was so incredibly impressed at the tan this had built. It was golden and glowy, but still subtle and natural-looking. My face blended much better with the rest of my body, and my skin didn't suffer from its use. The formula is made with Australian botanicals rich in antioxidants and nourishing ingredients like glycerin.
What I like most about these drops is that they're customisable; you can add as few or as many drops as you want to achieve your desired effect (more on this later). The texture is also smooth, refreshing and non-sticky, making the product a great all-rounder.
How to use the Bondi Sands Self Tanning Drops drops
All you need to do to achieve a golden glow is simply mix these drops with your day or nighttime moisturiser. I would recommend reaching for them in the PM and letting your tan build overnight, as the brand recommends leaving skin bare for the product to activate (meaning makeup or SPF can interfere). You can use between 4-12 drops depending on how tanned you'd like to be; I've always been more on the conservative side with how many I use, tending to never go for more than 5 or 6 at most.
You are advised to leave the product on for at least six hours which again, is why using these as you sleep is ideal. You can also use them on your body as well as your face—just always remember to wash your hands afterwards!
I use the Light/Medium version of these drops as I am quite fair in skin tone, but the brand also offers a bottle of their drops in "Dark", which is designed for darker skin tones or those wishing for more of a deep tan. Both will set you back just £15.99.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
