Yes, Your Hands Age Faster Than Your Face—Our Beauty Editors Swear By These SPF Hand Creams

As a beauty editor, I road-test a steady stream of age-defying, SPF-packed formulas—always on my hands first, and almost exclusively on the right. Years of this lopsided routine have started to show: my right hand now looks smugly well-preserved, while the left appears a little more… weathered.

Hands are often the first place ageing shows up. Pigmentation, thinning skin, and that gradual loss of elasticity—much of it accelerated by UV exposure. According to Holly Mason, skin health expert and founder of The Skin Investment Clinic, the issue is less about adding something new and more about correcting a long-standing blind spot. “The hands are chronically underprotected and overexposed,” she explains. “Unlike the face, which most people have incorporated into a skincare routine for years, the hands are almost always bare – no SPF, no antioxidants, no barrier support.”

It’s a point that immediately lands. Hand cream has always lived in the ‘nice-to-have’ camp for me—something I reach for in moments of dryness, not a daily essential. SPF, meanwhile, is non-negotiable for my face, but on my hands? Largely overlooked. Which feels like an oversight when you consider how exposed they are—wrapped around a coffee, scrolling a phone, gripping the car wheel—rarely, if ever, protected.

Why do we need to protect our hands?

"The skin on the back of the hands is inherently thin, with very little subcutaneous fat, so volume loss, prominent veins, and pigmentation changes become visible much earlier,” explains Mason. Add in years of UV exposure and constant hand washing, and it’s not hard to see why they age faster. Consultant dermatologist Dr Aiza Jamil echoes this, noting that hands are “one of the most revealing, yet overlooked, areas of the body affected by the sun,” as they have less natural oil and therefore greater vulnerability to environmental stressors.

“UVA penetrates deep into the dermis, breaking down collagen and elastin, and triggering melanin dysregulation,” says Mason. The difference is that, while the face benefits from what she calls the 'halo effect' of skincare—daily SPF, antioxidants, moisturisers—the hands are left almost entirely exposed.

Is SPF on your hands as important as it is on the face?

In short, yes—arguably more so. “Pigmentation on the hands is notoriously difficult to treat once established,” says Mason. While in-clinic treatments like BBL and Halo laser can deliver impressive results, she’s clear that prevention is far simpler. Dr Jamil agrees: “UV radiation is the primary external cause of premature ageing… applying SPF on the hands can help prevent pigmentation, loss of elasticity, and reduce the risk of skin cancers.” As for the level of protection, both experts are aligned here. “SPF 50 as a minimum, broad-spectrum,” advises Mason, adding that there’s “no clinical rationale for using a lower factor on the hands than on the face.” Dr Jamil suggests SPF 30 as a baseline, but agrees that SPF 50 offers a more reliable level of protection, particularly during extended exposure or daily driving.

A dedicated SPF vs SPF in hand creams?

“A quality SPF 50 hand cream can do the job for daily incidental exposure,” says Mason, but only if you’re applying enough. The reality is that most of us don’t. Dr Jamil is similarly pragmatic: “Hand creams with SPF can be helpful, but they’re often applied too sparingly to achieve the correct protection.” Her advice is to layer—sunscreen first, then a hand cream if your skin relies on it—especially if you’re spending time outdoors.

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Reapplication, unsurprisingly, is where things tend to fall apart. Water, soap, and alcohol-based sanitisers break down sunscreen rapidly, so topping up isn’t optional if you want meaningful protection. “Reapply every two hours if you’re spending time outdoors, and always immediately after washing your hands,” says Mason.

If you’re in an office environment away from direct sunlight, you don’t need to reapply constantly; applying it in the morning as part of your routine will largely cover you. Where it breaks down, explains Mason, is the commute, lunch breaks outside, or sitting near large windows, "where UVA exposure is more significant than most people realise."

A case for SPF hand creams

If a multitasking hand SPF is what gets you to apply – and reapply – then it’s a step worth taking. It's also worth noting that many now go beyond UV filters to address the concerns that tend to show up first on the hands—pigmentation, loss of elasticity, that tell-tale crepey texture, and persistent dryness. Brightening ingredients such as niacinamide and vitamin C derivatives work to soften existing sun spots, while peptides and antioxidants support firmer, smoother-looking skin over time. Add in modern hydrators—glycerin, hyaluronic acid, ceramides—and you get formulas that feel closer to a proper hand treatment than a sunscreen afterthought.

In other words, hand SPF is no longer just about prevention—it’s about correction, too. And that’s what makes it worth committing to.

The best hand creams with SPF