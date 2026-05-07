The Definitive Guide to Those Random Skin Bumps You Keep Googling

The older I get, the more my skin seems to throw out the occasional curveball—mysterious lumps, bumps, pimples and marks, things that weren’t there yesterday suddenly catch my eye. Some I can brush off as part of the deal; others have me deep in a late-night Google spiral. One minute it’s 'oh, it's fine,' the next I’m three tabs in, trying to figure out exactly what I’m looking at.

While we’re all well-versed in blackheads and the occasional whitehead, plenty of other skin bumps—milia, ingrown hairs, skin tags—tend to appear unannounced and come with far less clarity on what to do next. The instinct? Pick, prod, and attempt to ‘fix’ it. But before you go anywhere near your skin with well-intentioned fingers, it’s worth knowing this: most aren’t problems to be solved—they’re patterns to understand.

Ahead, dermatologists break down what these so-called ‘random’ bumps actually are, which can be helped at home, and the ones to leave well alone.

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Milia: the tiny white bumps that won’t budge

If you’ve ever stared at a small, pearly white bump and thought,“Why won’t this just pop?”—chances are it’s milia. These are tiny keratin-filled cysts that sit just under the surface of the skin, and despite appearances, they’re not built to be squeezed. “They are medically harmless but cosmetically frustrating,” explains Dr Richard Devine, aesthetic doctor and founder of Devine Clinic. “While they don’t pose a health risk, they disrupt skin texture, which is why they catch your eye.”

The problem is, they’re closed up. “With milia, you’re essentially pushing against a sealed cyst, so the contents can’t escape without creating a wound,” adds dermatologist Dr Alma Kamenica. “That leads to broken skin, irritation and often post-inflammatory pigmentation.”

Can you pick them? Absolutely not. These are firmly in the hands-off category. If they bother you, professional extraction is the safest option.

Skin tags are soft, flesh-coloured growths that tend to appear where there’s friction—think neck, underarms or along the bra line. They’re incredibly common and, medically speaking, nothing to worry about. “Small skin tags are very common and generally won’t cause any medical issues,” says Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, GP, Aesthetics Doctor and owner of The Aesthetics Doctor. “They tend to sit on the skin without changing.” That doesn’t mean you should take matters into your own hands. “Skin tags can bleed and become inflamed if pulled,” says Dr Kamenica. In other words, attempting to remove them yourself usually ends in more drama than it’s worth.

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Can you pick them? No. Leave removal to a professional to avoid bleeding and irritation.

Comedones: the ones you might be able to tackle

This is where things get a little more complex. Comedones include both blackheads (open pores) and whiteheads (closed pores), and they’re often the bumps we’re most familiar with. “Superficial whiteheads are generally safe to extract at home if done properly,” explains Dr El Muntasar. Dr Devine agrees, noting that “superficial whiteheads, very minor blackheads… [can be] safe in some cases.”

But—and it’s a big but—technique matters. “If a whitehead is clearly formed with a visible tip, you can gently release it after cleansing the skin and softening it with warmth,” says Dr Devine. “Use clean hands or wrapped cotton buds (not nails) and apply light, even pressure. Stop if it doesn’t release easily.”

Can you pick them? Sometimes—but only if they’re very superficial, with a visible head, and you’re gentle. Anything deeper? Leave it.

Ingrown hairs: proceed with caution

Ingrown hairs can be equal parts annoying and tempting to meddle with—especially when they’re sitting just beneath the surface. “Occasional ingrown hairs can also be managed at home, but only if the hair is already visible,” says Dr El Muntasar. The key here is restraint. “Only lift the hair out if it’s already visible at the surface—don’t dig,” adds Dr Devine. Tweezers are fine, but only to gently guide the hair out, not to go searching for it.

Can you pick them? Only if the hair is clearly visible and easy to lift. No digging, no squeezing.

Cystic acne: step away from the mirror

If it’s deep, painful and lingering beneath the surface, you’re likely dealing with cystic acne—and this is where picking does the most damage. “Leave alone: cystic acne, inflamed spots… anything firm, deep or persistent,” advises Dr Devine. These types of blemishes sit too far under the skin to be safely extracted at home. Dr Kamenica adds: “If it’s painful, deep, growing, repeatedly returning, or doesn’t have a visible head, it’s not one to pick.” And yet, these are often the ones we’re most tempted to go after. “Picking gives a short-term sense of control,” says Dr Devine, “even though it often leads to more inflammation, pigmentation or scarring.”

Can you pick them? No. This is one for targeted treatments or professional help.

Pustules: tempting but not advised

These are the ones most of us think of as a 'proper' spot—a red bump with a white or yellow centre that looks, frankly, ready to go. But while they might seem like fair game, there’s more going on beneath the surface. They form when inflammation meets bacteria and your skin’s immune response, which is why interfering rarely ends well. “Squeezing can push the contents deeper into the skin and spread bacteria,” explains Dr Ahmed El Muntasar, “particularly in high-risk areas like around the nose or between the brows, where infections can become more serious.”

Can you pick them? While they might look 'ready,' squeezing can drive bacteria deeper, but if you really can't resist, the key is hygiene and restraint.

If you are going to pick, here’s how to do it safely

Let’s be realistic—most of us will, at some point. The key is minimising damage. “The only ones that are reasonably safe are very superficial whiteheads and some ingrown hairs where the hair is already visible,” says Dr El Muntasar. “The key is hygiene and restraint.”

1. Cleanse thoroughly first (ideally post-shower when skin is softened)

2. Use clean hands or cotton buds—not nails

3. Apply gentle, even pressure

4. If it doesn’t come out easily, stop

What about preventing scars?

This is where most people slip up. It’s rarely the bump itself that causes scarring—it’s what we do to it. “When you try to pick things like milia or skin tags, you are essentially creating trauma in the skin,” says Dr El Muntasar. “That leads to inflammation, potential scarring and sometimes pigmentation.” Instead, focus on prevention. Prevention is key. “Chemical exfoliants like salicylic acid help keep pores clear, while retinoids support cell turnover,” says Dr Kamenica. Hydrocolloid patches can also help—both as a treatment and a physical barrier to stop you touching the area.

When should you see a professional?

“If it’s painful, deep, growing, repeatedly returning, or doesn’t have a visible head, it’s not one to pick,” says Dr Kamenica. “Anything that lingers for weeks or worsens with touching is better assessed professionally.” Dr El Muntasar agrees: “If anything changes—size, colour, shape, bleeding—that’s when you should have a very low threshold to see a professional.”

Because while most bumps are harmless, the goal isn’t to play guessing games with your skin—it’s to understand it, treat it properly, and, occasionally, leave it alone.