18 pioneering women in business share the female founded brands they admire most

I could spend hours raving about the brilliance of female-founded brands (and I do so regularly in this job) but no one knows just how much dedication goes into these businesses like the women behind them.

This year's stats on women in business tell us that in 2022, women in the UK established over 150,000 new companies—that's more more than twice as many as in 2018. However, only 1 in 3 UK entrepreneurs is female: a gender gap equivalent to 1.1 million missing businesses. Plus, pace of registrations amongst female business owners is dwindling and closures are rising.

Companies led by women received just 5.8% of all investments according to Companies House, so there is really no time like the present to support one of the almost one million women-led companies in the UK.

Rather than compile a list of my personal favourite places to spend my pay check, I thought I would leave it to the true experts. To mark this year's International Women's Day, I've spoken to some of the most inspiring female business founders out there to find out which women have inspired their own journeys in the world of business, as well as the brands they continue look up to.

From cool girl activewear brands and sustainable dress rental brands to the brains behind the best skincare launches and ethical jewellery brands, you will almost certainly find a new favourite amongst this stellar line-up.

Phway Su Aye, Co-founder of Gabar

(Image credit: Phway Su Aye)

"I love supporting independent female-founded brands, especially those bringing in multi-faceted lived experiences. I love New York-based Sandy Liang for example, a fashion brand combining whimsy and playful elements with the founder’s own distinct Chinese-American roots & aesthetic interests at the center! Her world is so nostalgic and fun, while also referencing the unique urban environments and cross-cultural experiences around her."

Ruby Hammer MBE, Founder of Ruby Hammer Beauty

(Image credit: Ruby Hammer)

"Eshita Kabra-Davies, the kind-hearted and chic powerhouse behind By Rotation, is more than just a CEO—she’s a trailblazer. As a first-time, solo, female founder, she’s turning fashion into an asset while building a brilliant community that champions women, sustainability, and mindful consumption. Her energy, passion, and commitment to action over words make By Rotation one to watch for me.

Though there are so many wonderful female founders that also deserve a mention: Aimee Connolly, Jamie Genevieve, Bobbi Brown, Trinny Woodhall, Lisa Eldridge, Caroline Hirons, Maxine Laceby… a wonderful sign of the times that in seconds we can now reel off lists of females, rather than have to think hard about it."

Maeva Heim, Founder of Bread Beauty Supply

(Image credit: Maeva Heim)

"One of my favourite female founded beauty brands is Mirror Water by Estée Lalonde. I'm always a fan of products that truly perform (my favourite is the Rub Solid Balm), made by a female founder who is genuinely kind, clever, and supportive of others."

Laney Crowell, Founder of Saie Beauty

(Image credit: Laney Crowell)

"Dr. Karen Doherty is doing incredible things in the beauty and wellness space. At KD Spa, she’s all about skin confidence, which is something we really believe in at Saie too—using skincare and makeup to help people feel their best. It was amazing to partner with her team and have our Glowy Super Gel featured in their facials, bringing that fresh, glowing-skin approach to life. Karen’s passion for helping people feel good in their skin is so inspiring, and I’m thrilled to celebrate her this International Women’s Day."

Emma Hill, Founder and Managing Director of Damson Madder

"I’m a huge fan of the female founded skincare brand Herbar, which blends a modern and accessible approach to traditional Chinese medicine. The founders have created something truly unique by combining the use of natural ingredients like fungi with science-backed, results-driven products, making them stand out brand in a crowded market.

I admire their strong community focus and the way they prioritise storytelling and consumer engagement. It's something we also value deeply at Damson Madder, and I love seeing other female founders putting this at the heart of their work too."

Eshita Kabra-Davies, Founder of By Rotation

(Image credit: By Rotation)

"There are so many amazing female founded brands that I respect, so it is hard to pick just one, but a founder I adore is Hayley Menzies. The brand that truly showcases confidence, creativity, and craftsmanship and Hayley’s designs are a breath of fresh air—bold, and full of personality. I love how she draws inspiration from art, travel, and nature, creating statement pieces that feel both nostalgic and modern. She’s built a brand that encourages women to embrace self-expression through fashion, and that’s something truly special."

Amelia Hitchcock-Merritt, Founder of Bijoux De Mimi

(Image credit: Amelia Hitchcock-Merritt/Bijoux De Mimi)

"I have so many favourite female founded businesses but I adore Katie Lopez’ gorgeous underwear brand Stripe & Stare, Minnie Royden’s Gen-Z Fashion Brand Minka Dink London and Jodie Scott’s loungewear at Studio Seven to name a few, the latter two are where my team’s pop-up uniforms are from!"

Rokeya Khanum, Founder of Khanum’s

(Image credit: Rokeya Khanum/Khanum’s)

"If I had to pick a favorite female-founded brand, it would be Huda Beauty, hands down. Huda Kattan’s journey is nothing short of inspiring—she built a global beauty empire from the ground up with nothing but sheer determination and a loan from her sister. That kind of grit resonates deeply with me.

Beyond her undeniable business acumen, what makes Huda stand out is her authenticity. In an industry that often thrives on perfection, she remains real—whether it’s sharing her struggles, speaking out on world issues, or advocating for her community. As an ethnic minority female entrepreneur, she’s proof that representation matters and that success doesn’t have to come at the cost of integrity. She’s not just selling makeup; she’s rewriting the playbook for female founders everywhere."

Krissy Cela, global fitness entrepreneur and Founder of Oner Active and EvolveYou

(Image credit: Krissy Cela)

"One of my absolute favourite female-founded brands is Danessa Myricks Beauty, founded by Danessa Myricks—a truly inspiring businesswoman and entrepreneur. Not only are the products in her range sensational, but her brand is also truly authentic.

"I personally love founder-to-product stories and Danessa’s really resonates—she came from nothing, born in Queens without anything being handed to her, and she turned this into something special, working so hard to build her own brand, inspired by her own experience. She’s a true entrepreneur and not just ’the face’ of her brand—her incredible knowledge and expertise has shaped every element of Danessa Myricks Beauty, and it shows."

Rachel Jackson, Founder of jewellery brand Rachel Jackson

(Image credit: Rachel Jackson)

"My vote for inspiring female-led brand goes to Aligne—I think Aligne are smashing it on all fronts such as style, sustainability, diversity and affordability. The clothes are simple, practical, considered and quality. I also like how they've just launched a bridal collection—it feels like a brand that truly can work across all age ranges."

Venetia Archer, Ruuby Founder

(Image credit: Venetia Archer/Ruuby)

"I’m constantly inspired by female founders who are redefining industries with innovation and elegance. Female Invest is empowering women through financial literacy, breaking barriers in an industry that has long felt exclusive. FlowerBx, founded by Whitney Bromberg Hawkings, has transformed the way we experience luxury florals—seamlessly combining beauty and convenience with a strong brand identity.

And Mantle, with its modern approach to skincare, is setting a new standard for high-performance beauty, proving that wellness and science can go hand in hand. These women are not only building incredible businesses but are also shaping the future for the next generation of female entrepreneurs."

Dimitra Davidson President & Founder, Indeed Labs & pH-In

(Image credit: Dimitra Davidson/Indeed Labs)

"As someone who has always been passionate about both interior design and fashion, I’m drawn to two female founders who have redefined these spaces with their timeless yet modern aesthetics. Kit Kemp’s interiors are a masterclass in colour, texture, and storytelling, while Victoria Beckham’s designs embody effortless sophistication and impeccable tailoring. Both women have an extraordinary eye for detail and have created these brands that are as inspiring as they are enduring."

Amy Ford, Founder of Hello Sunday

(Image credit: Amy Ford/Hello Sunday)

"Luna Daily is my favourite female-founded brand because it normalises whole-body skincare, including intimate care, with gentle, sustainable products that challenge outdated feminine hygiene myths. I also love how the founder Katy openly shares her personal journey with this topic from a young age, making the brand feel even more authentic and empowering."

Katy Cottam, founder and CEO of Luna Daily

(Image credit: Katy Cottam/Luna Daily)

"Michelle Kennedy—founder of Peanut. She has transformed the way women connect and support each other and built a platform that fosters meaningful conversations, friendships, and support networks for women at every stage of life based on her own experiences. Michelle is not only an innovator in tech but also a champion for female empowerment, proving that businesses can drive both social change and commercial success."

Melanie Lawson, Founder and CEO of Bare Biology

(Image credit: Melanie Lawson/Bare Biology)

"Mine is With Nothing Underneath (WNU). If I hadn't started Bare Biology, I'd have done the same business. The perfect shirts for women. I live in shirts from Spring to Autumn and I have 5 of theirs, and recently bought their herringbone blazer. I have my eye on their trousers next. It's just perfect for my personal style which is slightly masculine. I'll buy a few a year from now on and would never buy a shirt from anywhere else!"

Dr Shereene Idriss, Board-certified dermatologist and founder of Idriss Dermatology and Dr. Idriss Skincare

(Image credit: Dr Shereene Idriss)

"As a female founder, I’m incredibly proud to support and celebrate the amazing women shaping the beauty industry. Some of my favourite female-founded brands include Skin Rocks, Sofie Pavitt Face, Dieux, Shani Darden, KJH Brand, Huda Beauty, and Danessa Myricks Beauty just to name a few—each led by women who are redefining beauty with their unique perspectives."

Linda Sejdova, founder of snuggs

(Image credit: Linda Sejdova)

"There are so many amazing female founded brands out there, but if I had to pick one, I’d go for Rhode by Hailey Bieber. I admire how Hailey has built a brand that feels both luxurious and accessible, and her ability to truly make a product go viral. I also like how she is always working to improve her products and takes customer feedback onboard."

Therese M'Boungoubaya, Founder and CEO of KOBA Skincare

​​"Anine Bing: Founder of ANINE BING, she seamlessly blends timeless style with modern edge, redefining effortless luxury. From building a global fashion empire to empowering women through personal expression, she is a true inspiration in entrepreneurship and creativity. I admire her vision and ability to turn passion into purpose.

Grace Beverley: Founder of TALA and Shreddy, Grace Beverley is reshaping sustainable fashion and fitness. As a Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur, she challenges industry norms while making conscious consumerism both stylish and accessible. I admire her innovation, work ethic, and commitment to creating a future where sustainability is the standard. She is also very generous with her knowledge and always shares her business learnings with her community."

Aurora James: Founder of Brother Vellies and the 15% Pledge, Aurora James is a driving force for change in fashion and beyond. Through her work, she uplifts artisans, champions Black-owned businesses, and redefines conscious luxury. I admire her creativity, activism, and unwavering commitment to a more inclusive and ethical industry.

Fisayo Longe: Founder of Kai Collective, Fisayo Longe is a trailblazer in fashion, redefining confidence and self-expression. As a self-made entrepreneur, she challenges norms, builds community, and inspires women to step into their power. I admire her boldness, creativity, and dedication to uplifting women worldwide.

Aimee Smale: Founder of Odd Muse, Aimee Smale is redefining luxury with timeless, high-quality fashion. Her brand champions empowerment through impeccably crafted pieces designed to last, proving that sustainability and elegance can coexist. I admire her vision, determination, and commitment to setting a new standard in fashion.

Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye: Founder of Ami Colé, Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye is reshaping beauty standards by celebrating melanin-rich skin through clean, high-performance products. Inspired by her Senegalese heritage, she is creating space for authenticity, representation, and self-love in the beauty industry. I admire her vision, innovation, and dedication to empowering all shades of beauty."