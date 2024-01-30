If there's one brand you're likely to find in almost every celebrity's skincare stash, it's Augustinus Bader. The opulent blue and bronze packaging isn't just eye-catching, it contains some potent (and expensive) formulas that have captivated many. Famed for its moisturisers, beauty editors and celebrities alike lean on this brand for all sorts of skin woes. But is it worth it? That's exactly what I'm reviewing today.

So, why is it so popular? Well, it's all down to one man's discoveries (and another's investment): Augustinus Bader, a biomedical scientist and physician. A highly-respected man in his field, it was his breakthrough wound gel, created in 2008 after years of research, that inspired the launch of his namesake skincare.

With all of the years of science and research surrounding skin repair, Augustinus Bader launched in 2018 with two products: The Cream and The Rich Cream. The brand's patented TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex) technology is the star of the show. It's a blend of amino acids, vitamins and peptides (including ingredients like avocado oil, evening primrose oil, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E) that work to support the skin's natural cellular renewal. This basically means it helps to heal any skin irritation, minimise fine lines and reduce hyperpigmentation.

Since then, the brand has branched out to include many other skincare products, and morerecently, haircare, too.

But I know what you're probably thinking: it's expensive. And yes, the science, research-heavy formulas and chic blue packaging don't come cheap. So it can be very tricky to know whether you're spending your money wisely and if its a worthy investment. I've rounded up five of my favourite Augustinus Bader products, with my honest review to help you shop smarter.

1. The Rich cream

(Image credit: Augustinus Bader)

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream

Obviously I'm starting with the icon, the Rich Cream. The Rich Cream is far superior to the original The Cream for me, as someone with dry skin. Although the formula has years of fascinating research behind it (being anything but simple), the consistency and finish of the cream is actually beautiful in its simplicity. It's kind of that fantastic all-rounder. It's great to use at night after applying your topical treatments or actives, proving a really hydrating coating for your skin. It's wonderful underneath make-up, too, giving a primed canvas without interfering with complexion products. And it's also great to comfort skin that is irritated or repairing from any treatments.

It's definitely on the pricey end, so it's one to use when you want your skin to look or feel particularly comforted. If your budget is a little higher, or you're looking to treat yourself, this is such a fantastic product.

2. Augustinus Bader The Face Oil

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Augustinus Bader The Face Oil

While I absolutely love a face oil, I think they're actually pretty difficult to nail. But I'm sure you won't be surprised to find out that the brand really did nail this formula. I love to add just one or two drops of this onto my hands and press into my skin after applying moisturiser at night. I feel like it really seals in that moisture, and I always wake up with my skin feeling far more comfortable and hydrated.

Although it's a classic oil formula, it doesn't feel excessively greasy and it doesn't leave the skin looking greasy either. The dropper makes light work of dispensing the product, which I think is really important.

I don't love the smell of this oil though, I will say. I do love an oil that's got a bit of fragrance in it when using it at nighttime. Having said that, zero fragrance means that it's a better choice for those with any skin irritation.

3. Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Augustinus Bader The Cream Cleansing Gel

This is a firm favourite in our household, so much so that my boyfriend used up an entire tube of the stuff without realising it was one I would have otherwise kept all to myself. But it goes to show, even those who aren't all that familiar with luxury skincare can appreciate a great product when they use one.

It's a fantastic creamy cleanser that I thoroughly enjoy using every time. When my skin is having a flare-up or feeling particularly angry and irritated, this is the product I'd reach for. It does a wonderful job at cleansing the face without leaving it feeling stripped or dry.

However, it's not a cleanser I'd use for removing make-up alone. I first use a balm or oil cleanser (you can use the Augustinus Bader Cleansing Balm for this) and go in with this after. I also use this as my morning cleanse.

4. Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream

The Ultimate Soothing Cream is a tricky one for me. Did my skin adore it? Yes. Would I pay for it? Probably not. If my bank account was overflowing then I absolutely would pay for this (by the truck load) but sadly, that's not the case.

However, it's an excellent product and worked brilliantly for my skin. My rosacea was calm and irritation-free, the thick formula was like a cashmere blanket for my dry skin and I'd wake up with a glowing complexion. A little goes a long way with this one (not that that makes it affordable by any means) but you could use it as an addition to your routine when you feel like your skin could use extra support.

5. Augustinus Bader The Lip Balm

(Image credit: Cult Beauty)

Augustinus Bader The Lip Balm

I was dubious about this lip balm, how good can a £33 lip balm be? Um, the answer is really good. I absolutely love it. Every winter, I'm the proud owner of such chapped lips that the corners of my mouth split. Glam, I know. I've yet been unable to find a stick balm that does a good enough job at coating my lips in product and soothes the redness and irritation without needing a thick ointment. And yet, this does just that. It's chic enough to carry around and reapply in the daytime and doesn't give that ultra shiny, I-just-whacked-loads-of-lip-balm-on glow, which I like to avoid when I'm out at meetings. It also works brilliantly under lip products, giving a great primed base.

Could you get better lip balms that do a similar job? Yes. But does this one really hit the mark? Also yes. I am a beauty editor who hates spending any more money than I need to on products but I'd absolutely swap my £3 lip balm for this £33 one if it means I don't have to apply it as regularly and it solves my excessively chapped lips.