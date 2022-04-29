The best tanning waters that won’t transfer, stain sheets or ruin clothes

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Goodbye tanning mousse, hello tanning water...

Spring is here, however it looks like we may have to wait a little bit longer for the sun to make an appearance. Although the British weather might not be helping us with our tan, there are lots of products on the market to achieve a natural, sun-kissed look all year round.

If you’ve read our guide to the best fake tan, you’ll know that there are a range of different formulas available. As much as we love a mousse, we don’t love having to wash our sheets every time we apply it. If you’re an avid fake tanner, you will know that these products can transfer onto just about anything, and we’ve lost count of the number of clothes and crisp white bedding that we’ve had to replace.

Luckily, tanning waters have taken the market by storm over the past couple of years. These clear formulas promise a perfect tan, without the mess. Sound good? We took it upon ourselves to test out the most popular brands and give you our honest opinion on each one. Keep on scrolling to see our top picks, and find out all about how tanning waters work…

What did we look for when testing the tans? We wanted tans that were easy to apply, weren’t going to transfer and that gave us a gorgeous glow for Spring and beyond. Another key factor? Whether they had that dreaded fake tan smell or not.

Video you may like:

The best tanning waters to buy now:

1. Bondi Sands Pure Self Tan Foaming Water Dark, £15.99 | Lookfantastic

“The Bondi Sands self tan water is different to other clear tans thanks to its foamy formula. Like all clear alternatives, I found it took some getting used to, but I didn’t notice any streaks or orange hands, despite the tan being – yep, you guessed it – clear. If anything, the foam texture made it slightly easier to apply – it’s a thicker texture, so I felt like I could feel where I was applying it more. I liked the colour – it gave me a soft, natural, sun-kissed look – and I didn’t notice the standard biscuit-y after smell when I used it, which was a big win for me. Plus, I didn’t notice any orange residue or staining on my bedsheets or clothes.”

“Fun fact: it’s actually no rinse, so you can go about your day without planning in when you need to shower. And a top tip for you (I learnt the hard way): hold the bottle upside down when opening and applying, as I found that if I didn’t, the foam came out as more of a water, making the process more difficult.” Ally Head – Health Editor

What are tanning waters?

Tanning waters often come in the form of a clear spray, and can be used both on the face and body for an all over glow. According to Lookfantastic, tanning water “blends water, skin-loving vitamins and active tanning ingredients to hydrate, soften and tan your skin in one step.”

“As they are so lightweight, tanning waters absorb so quickly into the skin and do not clog your pores or feel heavy on the skin making them perfect for all skin types.”

Most tanning waters will develop over a couple of hours, and won’t transfer onto clothes or bedding, meaning you can apply them pretty much anytime throughout the day. Easy, right?

How to apply tanning waters

Each tanning water will most likely come with individual instructions, however it’s often a case of spraying over the skin before lightly blending with a tanning mitt. Of course, it always helps to prep the skin before. We recommend exfoliating your skin and applying moisturiser to any dry areas such as elbows and knees before applying.

So, there you have it. If you are looking to try out more fake tan formulas, don’t forget to check out our round ups of the best instant tan and best gradual tanners. We’ve also got a guide on how to remove fake tan, too.

Research by Georgia Rhodes