Due a nail refresh? This new ‘it’ girl twist on the French manicure will have you rushing to the salon

Our obsession with neutral nails seems like it'll never end. Led by celebrities such as Hailey Bieber and nail artists including Harriet Westmoreland, less is most definitely more these days when it comes to getting a manicure.

Perhaps one of the most iconic, understated nail art looks has to be the French manicure. Over the years, there have been tonnes of iterations, from coloured tips to sparkly finishes, but this latest one might be my favourite ever.

The Chrome French manicure combines a subtle French tip with the glazed doughnut effect we all loved back in 2023. The look consists of a French mani, however you'd like to wear it, with a coat of chrome powder on top. You can certainly play with the look though—be it fine or thick tips or iridescent powders with coloured tints, there are hundreds of ways to make it your own.

As someone who has two left hands when doing my nails, I would leave this one to the experts, but if you have a knack for at-home nail art, this is pretty straightforward. All you need is gel nail polish, some nail brushes for your French, and then a chrome-pigmented powder of your choice. Simple.

Start by shaping your nails using a nail file, and gently push back cuticles with a cuticle pusher. Next, apply your base coat and gel polish in your desired French manicure style. Cure using a nail lamp between each thin layer for 60 seconds, before applying a top coat.

Next, apply your chrome pigment. Simply rub the pigment onto the nail using your finger or the applicator, until you achieve that super glossy, reflective finish. Seal it in by applying a top coat once again, and for a final burst of mirror-like shine.

Chrome French manicure inspiration

Queued up that salon appointment? You'll find lots of inspo below...

1. Sharp square

While I'm usually an almond-shaped girl myself, I have to admit this trend excels in a sharp, short square design like this one.

2. Metal magic

Remember what I said about making this trend your own? If a classic white-tip mani just isn't your thing, experiment with a metallic take.

3. Get colourful

How cute is this look? I am so, so tempted to give this a go. I love the iridescent shine of the chrome, along with the playful tips.

4. Milky mani

My last couple of nail appointments, I have gone for a milky hue, so this is right up my street. I adore the pearlescent effect, which really elevates the colour.

5. Think pink

Want to explore a more subtly modern version of a classic French? Opt for a sheer pink base, which works so well with the chrome on top.

6. Simple silver

If you don't fancy chrome all over, keep the finish to the tips alone. It works especially well with silver.

7. All-out embellishment

Want to give your chrome French an extra edge? Add some embellishment in whatever form you fancy!

8. Round tips

As mentioned, I usually go for an almond shape, which leans more towards a rounded tip, so this version of the trend is perfect for me!