13 nail designs for spring that are basically the epitome of joy

I’m speaking on behalf of all those with never-bare nails when I say spring has never truly sprung unless the best nail designs for spring are on your fingers.

As the cherry blossom arrives and the sun finally makes an appearance, I'm ready to book in at the salon and give my nails a spring update.

While we have pastel pedicures (opens in new tab), milky nails (opens in new tab)and sheer browns (opens in new tab) trending, there's heaps of micro trends coming through for spring. Below, Tinu Bello, nail tech for Mylee (opens in new tab)and Juanita Huber-Millet, founder of Townhouse (opens in new tab), one of the best nail salons in London, (opens in new tab) shares some of the biggest trends when it comes to nail designs for spring.

This year, we are going all out with the nail designs for spring. Yes, there are still lots of bright colours and maybe a flower or two, but for 2023 we’re going big or going home. The chrome manicure isn’t going anywhere and spring-green manis are in.

Keep scrolling for all the best nail designs for spring to take to your next salon appointment or save for inspiration to try at home. Trust me, you'll want to because these manis are *literally* perfection.

17 nail designs for spring

1. Lip gloss nails

The lip gloss nail is a celebrity favourite right now. "Move over glossy lips, lip gloss nails are having a serious moment right now. This super-wearable, fuss-free look follows on from the popular dewy make-up trend sported by many celebs and seen all over TikTok. The key to perfecting this look is pairing a sheer pale pink or milky-tone base colour with a high-gloss topcoat. This look is stunning for mid to long-length nails but also perfectly suits shorter lengths and shapes," says Huber-Millet.

(opens in new tab) Mylee No Wipe Top Coat Gel Polish £9 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Dior Nail Glow £27 at Dior (opens in new tab)

2. Gourmand Jelly Gels

Hailey Bieber has done it again with her passionfruit mani. "Think lemon meringue pie", says Bello. "They are summery and will inject a pop of fun colour to any summer look," she continues.

3. Spring greens

Green is in this spring. "It’s versatile enough to suit [those who like a bolder look], but also those who are more down-to-earth. Green is popular all year round, but is especially trendy for SS23," Bello tells us.

(opens in new tab) Elegant Touch Squoval Matcha Latte False Nails £4.99 at Sephora (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Mylee Pistachio Gel Polish £7.99 at Mylee (opens in new tab)



4. Denim days

Denim is big for spring, and that means taking the trend to our manis too. According to Mylee, deep denim blues are where it’s at this season.

5. Lavender chrome

Seriously, how gorgeous is this set chrome lavender look?! If you're looking for a nail design for spring that's less chrome and more cherry blossom, keep scrolling for more.

6. Sweet lavender

We have it on authority that pastel nail polish colours are making and comeback, and this pretty lilac shade is top of our 'to try' list.

7. Cherry pop

Cherry nails are everywhere on Instagram right now. It might take a nail artist with a steady and artistic hand to execute this look well, but it's so worth it. However, if you want to give it a go yourself at home, lean on micro nail stickers to lend a helping hand.

(opens in new tab) Pink Nail Art, INKED by Dani Pretty £8.99 at Cult Beauty (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Elegant Touch Very Cherry False Nails £6.50 at Asos (opens in new tab)



8. French tip flowers

Florals for spring might not be groundbreaking, but this look actually is. Incorporating decorative flowers into your French mani is the way to go this season.

9. Retro daisies

Proving that florals don't have to be delicate and floaty, these popping daisy nails combined with a neon French tip are giving us all of the uplifting spring vibes.

10. Red hot chilli peppers

A chilli nail may just be the most fun nail design for spring. Plus, we love the way this look incorporates one of the year's biggest overarching nail trends, chrome.

11. Retro rainbows

For those that want something a little louder and more colourful than rainbow tips, here's one for you. This retro rainbow design oozes spring-time joy.

(opens in new tab) Lottie London Swirls on Swirls Press On Nails £7 at Asos (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Paintlab Rainbow Love Press on Gel Nails £8.75 at Beautybay (opens in new tab)

12. Cloud nine

As much as we don’t want it to be true, spring is usually without a cloud or two, so why not embrace the British weather and wear it on your nails, too?

13. Heavy metal

"Metallic tones are having a moment across fashion and beauty right now—it’s super trendy and adds an instant edge to your look. If you are looking for that stylish, cool-chick vibe sport this trend as a French mani or add a small accent for a more understated look," Huber-Millet tells us.