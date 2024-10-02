I've been keeping an eye on the chicest women at Paris Fashion Week—here are 11 beauty microtrends to know

Paris is, without a doubt, one of the most stylish cities on the planet. And if we've learnt nothing more from Emily In Paris, it's that dressing beautifully is essential for the French. But it's not just the clothes that Parisians nail; the beauty is also impeccable. From natural-looking bases to classic red lips, you can't beat the approach to make-up and skincare in Paris.

And the French approach to beauty is no more evident than it is during Paris Fashion Week. That's why I am always drawn to Paris Fashion Week the most during fashion month—and why, I always scour the street style looks and front rows for the chicest guests. While New York Fashion Week beauty looks were all things low-fuss, London Fashion Week beauty looks embraced call things cool Britannia and Milan Fashion Week beauty looks championed old-school Italian glamour, Paris has been, unsurprisingly, very chic. The occasion always draws out the coolest and most innovative with beauty. The following 11 street style micro-trends were spotted in Paris for the Spring/Summer 2025 shows.

1. Micro-fringes

Already proclaimed one of the top five autumn hair cut trends by yours truly, short fringes were out in force at fashion month across the globe. This gorgeous cut in Paris was combined with a sleek pony that sat high on the head. It proves that micro-fringes don't have to be ultra 'micro' to look cool and fashion-forward.

2. Graphic liner

I couldn't live without my liquid liner; my eyes look naked without it. So this season I will be coveting the guests at Paris and experimenting with some more graphic looks. The Half Magic Wing Magician will make this a whole lot easier, I can already tell!

Half Magic Wing Magician Reusable Silicone Guide £10 at Beauty Bay

3. Grips galore

Olivia Palermo proved that hair grips are pretty as well as practical with this look. She attended several shows where she sported varying hair accessories, but this has to be the most interesting (and affordable) to copy.

4. Messy plaits

Plaits were everywhere at Milan too, but in Paris, they took a noticeably more nonchalant approach (very French, FYI). If plaiting is not your forte, fear not; messy is in. Just be sure to secure your style with a small, clear elastic, which makes the process so much easier.

5. Brushed-up brows

Brushed-up, natural brows are taking centre stage after years of super defined styles without a hair out of place. Pair with a gorgeous red lip and an updo for the ultimate Paris-worthy look.

6. A touch of glitter

Don't be shy; glittery nail season is nearly upon us, and you may as well get ahead of things! These were spotted front row.

7. Honey hues

Icy, cool-toned blondes are taking a break this season, and in my opinion, it's only for the best. I have been giving excess bleach a break in favour of a warmer golden tone, which helps the hair to look far healthier and luxe. The good news is, those at Paris agreed.

Josh Wood Colour Hair Gloss in Caramel £19 at Lookfantastic

8. Bixie cuts

Another trending autumn style is the bob-meets-pixie—the bixie cut. Great news for those wishing to grow out shorter pixie styles, this look is softer and easier to style with just a touch of pomade or a light spray wax.

Redken Spray Wax Fine Wax Mist for Body and Dimension £20.23 at Lookfantastic

9. Fringed bobs

Bobs are still very much having their moment, but right now it's all about the fringed bob. It's oh-so-French and incredibly chic, and tends to suit everyone. Keep hair looking shiny and feeling healthy by investing in a glossy oil, like Bread's.

10. The half-slick style

A new take on slicked-back styles, this half-up, half-down look was spotted in Paris. It's stylish and sophisticated with a slightly softer edge. Keep your slick stick to hand!

Slick Hair Company Slick Stick Anti-Flyaway Hair Wand £12 at Boots

11. Winged eyeshadow

Experiment with eyeshadow this season by gently buffing out your colour to create an elongated shape that mimics liner. This looks particularly pretty in a deep burgundy colour like this one.