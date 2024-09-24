Italian street style is the best in the world—I'm bookmarking these 11 Milan Fashion Week beauty looks

Twice a year, we turn to Milan Fashion Week to see what designers such as Gucci, Ferragamo and Dolce & Gabbana have to offer for the upcoming months. And, this season, the coolest fashion fans flocked to the Italian city, dressed in their chicest outfits and sporting the best Spring/Summer 2025 Fashion Month beauty looks

For SS25, I have seen plenty I want to try out for myself. While New York Fashion Week beauty looks were all about low-fuss trends and London Fashion Week beauty looks were all things cool and quirky, Milan was all about the classics. There was fiery copper hair, burgundy lips, brushed-up brows and gorgeous golden highlighter. And as far as nails went? It was all about classic reds, whether worn on the finger or toe nails.

Here are the 11 Milan Fashion Week beauty microtrends I can't wait to try out myself.

1. Fun plaits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Milan street style proved plaits are the most fun they've ever been; from up dos to long fishtail styles worn down, it's the dealer's choice. Just invest in a good hairspray to keep your intricate work in place.

2. Italian-girl brows

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian-girl brow is super fluffy, super full, defined yet not full of eyebrow gel and totally wearable. We saw plenty of chic examples on the streets of Milan, proving brows can always be the defining feature. Victoria Beckham's new brow gel is ideal for creating this kind of look.

3. Stardust pink hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stardust pink is an autumn hair trend identified by STIL founder Christel Barron-Hough, and it proved its power in Milan. It's a wearable, slightly-washed out take on pink hair for the season. At-home dyes can achieve the effect for pre-lightened hair; Maria Nila's is great.

Maria Nila Pink Pop Colour Refresh £24.50 at Liberty

4. 90s tendrils

(Image credit: Getty Images)

90s tendrils just got super chic, and they were out in full force at Milan Fashion Week. They can be worn straight or for a little more shape, in soft waves or tighter curls.

5. Golden hour highlighter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock's golden highlighter shone beautifully in the sunlight at MFW, and while champagne and pink hues are gorgeous, you can't beat a classic gold. The L'Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion comes in four shades, including a couple of gold/bronze options to wear at the tops of cheekbones.

6. Ombré lips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Burgundy, wine-stained lips were everywhere in Milan, both on the street and around the front row. But perhaps my favourite look went to those who added a touch of ombré to their berry lips, with a standout darker line and softer filled-in lip. Add a little gloss at the centre of the lips for more of an edge.

Refy Blur Liner in Berry £16 at Refy

7. Flicked-out hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all know that Kendall Jenner has gone blonde, but her chosen style for Milan Fashion Week wowed us all. The flicked-out bob is trending right now, and Kendall's flicked-out look is super nostalgic and chic, and can easily be achieved with a hot brush, such as Amika's.

8. Face-skimming fringes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashley Graham was not the only one who wore a long, face-skimming fringe with a slightly slicked texture. Several other guests rocked the style, along with models on the runway (at the The Attico show, for example). This look is especially great if you're currently growing out a fringe.

Hair by Sam McKnight Self Control Gel £22 at Space NK UK

9. Red nails everywhere

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Simple, red manis were all over Milan Fashion Week: we saw it in street style looks, backstage, on the catwalk and on the front row. As well as red manis, there were plenty of red toenails as well, along with French-tip pedicures.

Chanel Le Vernis in Incendiare £29 at Chanel

10. Fiery copper hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all know that copper is in for autumn, but Milan showcased some brighter, more fiery takes on the trend. Red is so versatile, and whether you get it done in-salon or from home, you will surely find a hue that suits you.

Josh Wood Colour Hair Gloss - Copper £10 at Lookfantastic

11. Polished ponies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If Nara Smith wears a polished ponytail, I wear a polished ponytail. The TikTok star was seen with her husband, Lucky Blue Smith, sporting a sleek up do that I can't wait to try. Invest in a serum to prep hair before styling.