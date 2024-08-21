The most magnifiques Emily in Paris looks from Season 4
And where to buy them
The wait is finally over: Emily in Paris season 4 is here and it's as escapist as ever, thanks to its dramatic relationships, Ashley Park and Lily Collins' BFF energy and, most of all, it's ridiculously fabulous fashion.
We'll just gloss over the fact that a marketing exec working in fashion PR in Paris is probably more likely to browse the Zara new in section than shop the latest Valentino and Vivienne Westwood looks. That's all part of the fun right? Without further ado, and while we wait for the rest of Season 4 to drop, keep scrolling for the 10 best looks so far.
Please note the article contains mild spoilers...
1. The brocade set
Emily started off the season on a strong note with this floral green bustier and shorts set from Philosophy di Lorenzo. She covered up with a cropped Jacquemus cardigan in bubblegum pink which brought out the floral design of her shorts. The cardigan is currently on sale for just under £200, so relatively affordable compared to the rest of your wardrobe. The co-ordinating Kate Spade tote was the perfect finishing touch - it's sadly sold out in the green colourway but you can still buy it in black and white for £210 in the sale.
2. The yellow outfit
Forget Brat green, in Paris, it's all about bright yellow. Emily wore the colour head-to-toe in the first episode, layering a frilly blouse under a leather shirt by Parisian label Possery.
3. The blue power suit
When Emily tracks down a missing Camille to painter Monet's house in Giverny, she rocks up in an electric blue suit, courtesy of Barbara Bui, paired with a Pierre Hardy bag and Rabanne cowboy boots.
4. The romantic bag
Nothing like a romantic stroll along the Seine with your new love after three on-and-off again seasons. Emily wore a checked coat to exchange 'I love you's with Gabriel, complete with a Vivienne Westwood heart bag, in a gorgeous tartan print.
5. The headband
Nothing says French quite like a Breton top and a hairband. Very Brigitte Bardot in her heyday.
6. The date night look
When Emily and Gabriel finally resume their affair, she slips into this quite understated (for her) Missoni shirt and skirt set to flirt over messages at his restaurant.
7. The Clueless moment
A Clueless moment, thanks to a yellow and black houndstooth corset top and trousers, frilly white shirt and yellow velvet bow.
8. The fluffy coat
A preview shot for the second half of Season 4 shows Emily in a snowy location, presumably part of a Christmas break. She's wearing a fluffy coat by Isabel Marant's diffusion line Etoile, paired with thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots.
9. The red jacket
Emily Cooper means business in this red leather coat and black Ozias handbag.
10. The printed blouse
Another relatively understated look: this green leather skirt paired with a ruffle printed blouse, which Emily wore for a pitch at Agence Gateau.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
-
Active recovery workouts might be key to supercharging your fitness this year - your guide
It's a game-changer.
By Chloe Gray
-
Are you guilty of ‘phone snubbing’?
Here’s how to rediscover connection in a digital world (and why you should)
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
I just asked an expert—these are, without doubt, the best make-up looks for mature skin
Plus, tips on how to recreate them
By Jazzria Harris