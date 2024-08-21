The most magnifiques Emily in Paris looks from Season 4

The wait is finally over: Emily in Paris season 4 is here and it's as escapist as ever, thanks to its dramatic relationships, Ashley Park and Lily Collins' BFF energy and, most of all, it's ridiculously fabulous fashion.

We'll just gloss over the fact that a marketing exec working in fashion PR in Paris is probably more likely to browse the Zara new in section than shop the latest Valentino and Vivienne Westwood looks. That's all part of the fun right? Without further ado, and while we wait for the rest of Season 4 to drop, keep scrolling for the 10 best looks so far.

Please note the article contains mild spoilers...

1. The brocade set

(Image credit: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

Emily started off the season on a strong note with this floral green bustier and shorts set from Philosophy di Lorenzo. She covered up with a cropped Jacquemus cardigan in bubblegum pink which brought out the floral design of her shorts. The cardigan is currently on sale for just under £200, so relatively affordable compared to the rest of your wardrobe. The co-ordinating Kate Spade tote was the perfect finishing touch - it's sadly sold out in the green colourway but you can still buy it in black and white for £210 in the sale.

Jaquemus, La Maille Pralu Cropped Cardigan £195 at Farfetch

Karen Millen, Satin Sequin And Embroidery Woven Shorts £55.20 at Karen Millen

2. The yellow outfit

(Image credit: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

Forget Brat green, in Paris, it's all about bright yellow. Emily wore the colour head-to-toe in the first episode, layering a frilly blouse under a leather shirt by Parisian label Possery.

3. The blue power suit

(Image credit: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

When Emily tracks down a missing Camille to painter Monet's house in Giverny, she rocks up in an electric blue suit, courtesy of Barbara Bui, paired with a Pierre Hardy bag and Rabanne cowboy boots.

Pierre Hardy, Alpha Leather Shoulder Bag £599 at Farfetch

4. The romantic bag

(Image credit: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

Nothing like a romantic stroll along the Seine with your new love after three on-and-off again seasons. Emily wore a checked coat to exchange 'I love you's with Gabriel, complete with a Vivienne Westwood heart bag, in a gorgeous tartan print.

5. The headband

(Image credit: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

Nothing says French quite like a Breton top and a hairband. Very Brigitte Bardot in her heyday.

(Image credit: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

When Emily and Gabriel finally resume their affair, she slips into this quite understated (for her) Missoni shirt and skirt set to flirt over messages at his restaurant.

Missoni, Zig Zag Tulle Shirt With Gathering £730 at Missoni

Missoni, Zig Zag Tulle Skirt With Central Gathering £410 at Missoni

7. The Clueless moment

(Image credit: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

A Clueless moment, thanks to a yellow and black houndstooth corset top and trousers, frilly white shirt and yellow velvet bow.

8. The fluffy coat

(Image credit: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

A preview shot for the second half of Season 4 shows Emily in a snowy location, presumably part of a Christmas break. She's wearing a fluffy coat by Isabel Marant's diffusion line Etoile, paired with thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots.

9. The red jacket

(Image credit: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

Emily Cooper means business in this red leather coat and black Ozias handbag.

X Revolve Bordeaux Faux Leather Blazer £248 at Revolve

10. The printed blouse

(Image credit: © 2024 Netflix, Inc.)

Another relatively understated look: this green leather skirt paired with a ruffle printed blouse, which Emily wore for a pitch at Agence Gateau.