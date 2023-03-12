These Oscars 2023 red carpet beauty looks are some of the best we've ever seen

The Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab)beauty looks are coming in thick and fast. Yes, if you didn't already know, tonight marks one of the most important nights in film, fashion and beauty—it's the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Stars are taking to the red carpet (or in this year's case champagne coloured carpet (opens in new tab)) in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in film.

While there's always plenty of talk around the nominees, winners and, of course, Oscars fashion, as a beauty editor I'm always most excited for the beauty looks. In fact, I consider the Oscars red carpet to be the place to discover upcoming trends—I'm talking everything from bobs and lobs to make-up trends and manicures.

You see, while so many red carpet events serve beautiful but almost entirely unwearable looks, the Oscars is different. The beauty oozes old school, classic glamour that everyone can take inspiration from. This year, my expectations are exceptionally high. With stars including Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Michelle Williams all nominated for major awards, I'm expecting the beauty looks to be fire.

And so far, I'm not disappointed. Vanessa Hudgens's Audrey Hepburn-esque look is serving major old-school glamour and I've already saved down details of Allison Williams's soft-finish, pulled-back bun.

Whether you're in a beauty rut and are looking for inspiration or simply want to marvel in the glamour of it all, keep scrolling for the best Oscars 2023 beauty looks, live as they come in...

Rihanna

Rihanna might not be up for any sort of award this evening, but she takes home my award for the best hair look of the night.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is serving Audrey Hepburn vibes with a slicked-back, glossy bun, but our eyes are on that manicure.

Jamie Lee Curtis

I am forever wanting every last detail of how to recreate a Jamie Lee Curtis smokey eye.

Elizabeth Olsen

I go weak at the knees for a bare-eyed, red lip look and this one from Elizabeth Olsen is one of the best I've ever seen.

Laverne Cox

2023 seems to have marked the return of the sky-high strip lash, and I'm here for it.

Ashley Graham

Everything from the diffused wing to the micro-braids is perfection.

Sofia Carson

I am quite honestly (for lack of a better word) obsessed with Sofia Carson's beauty look tonight. Her perfectly groomed brows have got me booking in for a brow appointment urgently.

Zuri Hall

If you're asking me, Zuri Hall's wispy fringe and tousled lengths is the hair moment of the night so far.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow's softly smoked eye and loose up do is giving '90s nostalgia, and I'm here for it.

Sandra Oh

I'm going to require the details of Sandra Oh's lipstick immediately.

Allison Williams

Now this is the sort of soft glamour I live for when it comes to the Oscars.

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver's Hollywood bob is truly stunning.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne is winning when it comes to 2023 awards season beauty looks.

Halle Bailey

Halle's braids and super-long lashes are the stuff red carpet dreams are made of.

Eva Longoria

A wet-look hair look and smokey eye combination is always a red-carpet win in my books.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh's micro-fringe is spot on time and time again, and her smokey eye is becoming equally as iconic.

Zoe Saldana

I'm living for Marie Claire cover star, Zoe Saldana's, brown lip.

Ana de Armas

YES to the return of sparkly eye shadow.

Angela Bassett

You can always rely on Angela Bassett for a truly iconic Hollywood blow out.

Jessica Chastain

I want to know all of the details for Jessica Chastain's look, particularly what product was used on her super-sleek hair.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry's cropped, curled hairstyle gives old-school glamour at 2023 update.

Michelle Yeoh

I adore a red-carpet hair accessory moment, and Michelle Yeoh's headband is stunning.

Nicole Kidman

As a lazy girl, Nicole Kidman's undone hair look speaks to me.

Emily Blunt

Blusher is having a moment in 2023, and this look from Emily Blunt proves why.

Janelle Monáe

Jonelle Monáe knows a thing or two about a super-sharp winged look.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams's blonde crop is iconic for good reason.

Salma Hayek

Marie Claire cover star, Salma Hayek, has nailed the burnt orange and brown make-up look.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson's cool make-up look is giving ice queen.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett's balmy lip look is very much MC approved.

Lady Gaga

Who says you can't do a heavy eye and a red lip? Lady Gaga's red gloss lip is making me want to dig out every lip gloss I own to try and recreate.