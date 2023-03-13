Turns out, I use the same texturising spray as Bill Nighy—and he just told the world all about it at the Oscars

Like all good beauty editors, I have been glued to the red carpet coverage (opens in new tab) of the Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab) this evening. I have been busy compiling details of all the best Oscars beauty looks (opens in new tab) out there. From Rihanna's up do and Sigourney Weaver's Hollywood bob (opens in new tab) to Lady Gaga's red lip and Emily Blunt's dewy blush, the red carpet served.

There was, however, one unsung beauty star on tonight's Oscars 2023 red carpet—and it might surprise you. My beauty hero of the night was, without doubt, Bill Nighy.

In his red carpet interview with Sky News, he was pretty desperate to share the details of the product he was sporting in his hair. "I'm glad you brought up my hair, because I wanted you to ask me what I'm wearing in my hair, because what I'm wearing in my hair is something called Cool Girl Barely There by Sam McKnight... I just want someone to know," he said.

In a truly surprising turn of events, in that one sentence Bill Nighy confirmed that he used the same texturising spray that I've been using in my hair for years—and I am not mad about it.

Sam McKnight Cool Girl Texturising Mist £27 at Space NK

I've used this lightweight, grit-delivering texturising spray to give my long, thin and fine hair life regularly for the past few years. It helps deliver lived-in texture and natural-looking hold in just a single blast. The best bit? It adds grit and hold without making hair feel heavy or dirty. Just a quick spray through lengths makes my hair looks a million times better with basically no effort. It does what it says on the can—delivers cool-girl hair with a barely-there feel.

And while Bill Nighy might not be the first person that springs to mind when I think of cool-girl hair, I'm pleased he's giving it the recognition it deserves. If anything, he's showing the versatility of Cool Girl Barely There Texturising Spray. It works just as well for keeping Bill's hair full of life and in place as it does on my super-long, bleached strands.

So thank you, Bill. Thank you for delivering the most iconic hair moment of the Oscars 2023 with your super-lifted 'do, and thank you for giving Cool Girl Barely There Texturising Spray some love. If it's good enough for you, it's good enough for me.