Why the Oscars red carpet is actually a champagne colour this year

It's the biggest night in Hollywood, and the Oscars 2023 (opens in new tab) is well and truly underway.

The A-listers are gathering at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the 95th Academy Awards, with Austin Butler, Colin Farrell and Paul Mescal up for Best Actor, while Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett and Ana de Armas will be hoping to take home the Best Actress award.

As the celebrities gather, many have noticed that there's something a little different about their entrances this year. While historically the attendees have graced a red carpet (opens in new tab), this year it's actually a champagne colour.

The stretch has been a vibrant red at the Oscars since 1961, making it the first time in 62 years that there's been such a dramatic shift in the iconic Oscars decor.

At the unrolling ceremony, host Jimmy Kimmel quipped: "I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet rather than a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed."

(Image credit: Mike Coppola / Getty)

The move was a decision by Lisa Love and Raúl Àvila, with Love telling Associated Press: "We chose this beautiful sienna, saffron colour that evokes the sunset, because this is the sunset before the golden hour."

However, they ultimately went for a lighter colour - giving a brighter feel to the start of the Academy Awards.

The colour palette is definitely a bold move, with reports suggesting that just a couple of hours into arrivals, the carpet is already getting a little mucky. Yikes.

According to Variety (opens in new tab), patches of the champagne carpet have been quickly recut to ensure the stars were only gracing the most flawless path.

Only the best for the Hollywood set!