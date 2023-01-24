The Oscars nominees have been announced - and there are some big surprises
What do you make of the list?
Awards season is well and truly underway, with the Golden Globes kicking things off (opens in new tab) earlier this month. The red carpet was packed with A-listers, and there were a number of viral moments - from Jennifer Coolidge's iconic acceptance speech (opens in new tab), to Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg's 'awkward British flirting' (opens in new tab).
But there's one moment that everyone - the Hollywood elite and film fans alike - have been waiting for: the 2023 Academy Awards nominees list.
This year, there are a number of actors and directors vying for that coveted golden statuette, and movies that have been rumoured to be in the running - and now we know exactly where each Oscar may be going.
There are some nominations that probably won't shock too many people - Baz Luhrmann's Elvis and James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water are both up for Best Picture - and in the acting categories, Austin Butler and Paul Mescal are up for consideration, as are Cate Blanchett and Ana de Armas.
However, it hasn't been without controversy. Many have noted that the Best Director category is lacking any female representation with five male nominees, and the Academy has seemingly 'snubbed' popular contenders like Viola Davis, Paul Dano and Tom Hanks - as well as leaving a Babylon shaped hole in the Best Picture category.
Take a look at the full list of nominees here:
Oscars 2023 Nominees List
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front Malte Grunert, Producer
- Avatar: The Way of Water James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers
- The Banshees of Inisherin Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers
- Elvis Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers
- Everything Everywhere All at Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers
- The Fabelmans Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers
- Tár Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers
- Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers
- Triangle of Sadness Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers
- Women Talking Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers
Best Director
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Best Lead Actor
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Best Lead Actress
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actress
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Written by Rian Johnson
- Living Written by Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks
- Women Talking Screenplay by Sarah Polley
Best Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin Written by Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
- Tár Written by Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness Written by Ruben Östlund
Best Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front James Friend
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths Darius Khondji
- Elvis Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light Roger Deakins
- Tár Florian Hoffmeister
Best Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov
- Fire of Love Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman
- A House Made of Splinters Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström
- Navalny Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
Best Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
- Haulout Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
- How Do You Measure a Year? Jay Rosenblatt
- The Martha Mitchell Effect Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
- Stranger at the Gate Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Best Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- Elvis Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
- Everything Everywhere All at Once Paul Rogers
- Tár Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick Eddie Hamilton
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- EO (Poland)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Original Song
- “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman,” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
- “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
- “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler
- “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose
- “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne
Best Production Design
- “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper
- “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole
- “Babylon,” Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino
- “Elvis,” Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn
- “The Fabelmans,” Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara
Best Visual Effects
- “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar
- “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
- “The Batman,” Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick
- “Top Gun: Maverick,” Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher
Best Animated Feature Film
- “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
- “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
- “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
- “The Sea Beast,” Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
- “Turning Red,” Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Best Animated Short Film
- “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
- “The Flying Sailor,” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
- “Ice Merchants,” João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
- “My Year of Dicks,” Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
- “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It,” Lachlan Pendragon
Best Costume Design
- “Babylon,” Mary Zophres
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ruth Carter
- “Elvis,” Catherine Martin
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Shirley Kurata
- “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Jenny Beavan
Best Live Action Short
- “An Irish Goodbye,” Tom Berkeley and Ross White
- “Ivalu,” Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan
- “Le Pupille,” Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón
- “Night Ride,” Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen
- “The Red Suitcase,” Cyrus Neshvad
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
- “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
- “The Batman,” Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
- “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
- “Elvis,” Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
- “The Whale,” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
Best Original Score
- “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann
- “Babylon,” Justin Hurwitz
- “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Carter Burwell
- “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Son Lux
- “The Fabelmans,” John Williams
Best Sound
- “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte
- “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges
- “The Batman,” Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson
- “Elvis,” David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller
- “Top Gun: Maverick,” Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
