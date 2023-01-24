The Oscars nominees have been announced - and there are some big surprises

Awards season is well and truly underway, with the Golden Globes kicking things off (opens in new tab) earlier this month. The red carpet was packed with A-listers, and there were a number of viral moments - from Jennifer Coolidge's iconic acceptance speech (opens in new tab), to Andrew Garfield and Amelia Dimoldenberg's 'awkward British flirting' (opens in new tab).

But there's one moment that everyone - the Hollywood elite and film fans alike - have been waiting for: the 2023 Academy Awards nominees list.

This year, there are a number of actors and directors vying for that coveted golden statuette, and movies that have been rumoured to be in the running - and now we know exactly where each Oscar may be going.

There are some nominations that probably won't shock too many people - Baz Luhrmann's Elvis and James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water are both up for Best Picture - and in the acting categories, Austin Butler and Paul Mescal are up for consideration, as are Cate Blanchett and Ana de Armas.

However, it hasn't been without controversy. Many have noted that the Best Director category is lacking any female representation with five male nominees, and the Academy has seemingly 'snubbed' popular contenders like Viola Davis, Paul Dano and Tom Hanks - as well as leaving a Babylon shaped hole in the Best Picture category.

Take a look at the full list of nominees here:

Oscars 2023 Nominees List

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front Malte Grunert, Producer

Avatar: The Way of Water James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

The Banshees of Inisherin Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

Elvis Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

Everything Everywhere All at Once Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

The Fabelmans Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

Tár Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

Top Gun: Maverick Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

Triangle of Sadness Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

Women Talking Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

Best Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Written by Rian Johnson

Living Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

Top Gun: Maverick Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

Women Talking Screenplay by Sarah Polley

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin Written by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár Written by Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness Written by Ruben Östlund

Best Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front James Friend

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths Darius Khondji

Elvis Mandy Walker

Empire of Light Roger Deakins

Tár Florian Hoffmeister

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

Navalny Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

Everything Everywhere All at Once Paul Rogers

Tár Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick Eddie Hamilton

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Original Song

“Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman,” Music and Lyric by Diane Warren “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

Best Production Design

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole “Babylon,” Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino “Elvis,” Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn “The Fabelmans,” Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O’Hara

Best Visual Effects

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett “The Batman,” Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick “Top Gun: Maverick,” Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

Best Animated Feature Film

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” Joel Crawford and Mark Swift “The Sea Beast,” Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger “Turning Red,” Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best Animated Short Film

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud “The Flying Sailor,” Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby “Ice Merchants,” João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano “My Year of Dicks,” Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon “An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It,” Lachlan Pendragon

Best Costume Design

“Babylon,” Mary Zophres “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ruth Carter “Elvis,” Catherine Martin “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Shirley Kurata “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” Jenny Beavan

Best Live Action Short

“An Irish Goodbye,” Tom Berkeley and Ross White “Ivalu,” Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan “Le Pupille,” Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón “Night Ride,” Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen “The Red Suitcase,” Cyrus Neshvad

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová “The Batman,” Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Camille Friend and Joel Harlow “Elvis,” Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti “The Whale,” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

Best Original Score

“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Volker Bertelmann “Babylon,” Justin Hurwitz “The Banshees of Inisherin,” Carter Burwell “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Son Lux “The Fabelmans,” John Williams

Best Sound