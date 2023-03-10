You won’t believe what happened to Julia Roberts' Oscars dress
Yes, THAT Valentino one
The best Oscar dresses (opens in new tab) are some of the most iconic red carpet looks ever. There's the most expensive Oscar dress (opens in new tab) and the luckiest dress colour at the Oscars (opens in new tab)too. But have you ever wondered what happens when a star borrows diamonds for the Oscars? (opens in new tab) Or questioned what one does with a designer gown after being worn on the Oscars red carpet? Probably not, but we’ll tell you anyway. You keep it under your bed, apparently. Who would've thought?
In an interview with People (opens in new tab), Julia Roberts reveals that’s exactly what she did with the vintage Valentino gown she wore to the 2001 Academy Awards.
You know the one. Sheer black tulle with elegant white piping down the middle and the sweeping train. The one she wore to pick up a golden statuette for playing Erin Brockovich. It's one of the best Oscar dresses of all time (opens in new tab), and it just got even better.
More often than not, the celebrity looks we see and love on the red carpet are dresses on loan from designers, arranged by their stylist. Which means it goes straight back to the designer the next morning. But not this time.
The lucky star got to keep the gown instead of sending it back and it's all for a very sweet reason. So her daughter Hazel, 18, can wear it one day, (yes we are still eagerly awaiting this day).
"It’s under my bed, in a box. I have this little space in my house that my husband refers to as the heritage collection. Things I go, ‘I can’t get rid of [this], what about Hazel?'' she says.
Julia went on to say that hubby Danny Moder thought their daughter wouldn’t want "mum’s old stuff", but luckily she’s keeping it just in case even if it is in a box under her bed.
To be fair, if our mums’ old stuff involved a vintage Valentino gown, we’d be more than happy to wear it. Just in case you’re reading this Julia.
