This is the Real Damage That Nail Biting Causes—and How to Repair It

Whether you’re a maximalist or a minimalist, the nail trends of 2026 are already shaping up to be some of the chicest we’ve seen in years. From clean girl nail illuminators to playful halo manicures, this year is going to be all about glossy finishes, expressive nail art, and twists on popular nail colours that make experimenting with your nails feel fun. But there might be one thing holding you back from partaking in a trip to the salon: nail biting.

Often rooted in stress, anxiety or boredom, nail biting is one of those habits that crops up time and again on lists of common New Year’s resolutions. After all, biting your nails can leave them looking uneven, feeling sore and prone to breakage—not exactly the ideal base for a glass slipper manicure. So, with the new year firmly underway, now might just be the perfect time to break the cycle. Ahead, we asked a nail expert exactly what happens when you bite your nails and how to stop for good.

What damage does nail biting cause?

Far more than just a cosmetic issue, biting can actually have long-term effects on your nail health, and there are several telltale signs. “There are a few consistent patterns of damage when clients are nail biters, the most common being super short or uneven nails, ridges, and weak, peeling or splitting nails as the nail plate becomes damaged,” explains Celebrity Manicurist Ami Streets.

And this trauma doesn’t stop at the nail itself either. “Hangnails and inflamed or swollen cuticles are also common,” says Streets. This can lead to redness and tenderness around the nail itself, which, over time, can compromise the nail’s protective barrier, making your nails more prone to infection and breakage.

Most concerning, though, is the impact on nail growth in future. “Long-term biting can affect the nail matrix, which is the area of skin under the cuticle where the nail is actually made,” explains Streets. “Any damage to this can affect the thickness, length and shape of the nail, and even the direction that your natural nails grow.” In other words, this little habit can change not just how your nails look now but how they might grow in the future, so the longer you bite them, the longer they will take to recover.

How to improve the appearance of bitten nails

Obviously, the best way to look after your nails is to stop biting them, but when that isn’t as simple as it sounds, there are some ways to make bitten nails look healthier and cared for in the short term. “For a quick visual fix, I focus on protection and polish rather than length,” says Streets. Start with some very soft shaping using a glass or a gentle 240 file. “You’re aiming for smooth edges for less risk of chips, tears or temptation to bite,” explains Streets.

Cuticle care is equally important, too. “Rather than cutting them, gently push back and hydrate the cuticles,” advises Streets. Not only will this improve the overall appearance of bitten nails, but it will help to calm any inflammation, too. As for buffing? Smoothing the surface of the nails should be approached with caution. “Only lightly smooth the nail if it can handle it before finishing with a sheer, blurring nail polish shade or gloss to disguise imperfections,” says Streets.

Best products to help you stop biting your nails

While long term cessation of nail biting requires you to examine the underlying cause (after all, it is a stress response) and adopt alternative, healthier coping mechanisms, there are things you can do to curb the urge. For example, builder gels are a great option that will make it literally impossible to bite your nails. Alternatively, there are some brilliant nail polishes that help to discourage nail biting. Manucurist’s Bitter Polish has, as the name suggests, a bitter taste that will repel you from nibbling while the caring keratin-rich formula works to strengthen damaged nails. Similarly, the Mavala Stop formula is a colourless formula with a bitter taste that can be reapplied every two days until the habit is broken.

Regular maintenance can make a huge difference, too, with daily cuticle oil being a non-negotiable. “Hydration supports healthier growth and reduces dryness, which often triggers biting,” explains Streets. “Jessica Phenomen-oil, ORLY Argan Cuticle Oil or Chanel L’huile Camélia are go-tos”.

And once you’ve kicked the habit, treatments like OPI Nail Envy or IBX Repair [a professional-grade strengthener] will provide a physical barrier to protect weak nails as they regrow. Finally, regular manicure maintenance will really help. “By preventing rough edges and reframing progress around nail health rather than length, you’ll keep motivated as you see your nails strengthen over time,” says Streets.