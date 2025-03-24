‘Expensive-looking’ hair is trending—here’s how to get a glossy, nourished and thicker mane on a budget

Remember a couple of years ago, when the "rich mom" aesthetic was all over our Instagram feeds? Fashion enthusiasts were determined to achieve that "expensive-looking" vibe within their wardrobe, and it was surprisingly easy to do on a budget if you knew where to shop. Well, hair is having its own "expensive" moment, with "rich mom energy" now claiming the way we style and colour our strands.

But what exactly is "expensive-looking" hair, and how can you rock it without breaking the bank? As someone who is skilled at make-up but struggles with making their hair look passable, I spoke to the experts about how we can get the look from home, while still on a budget.

What makes hair look 'expensive'?

Unsurprisingly, the stylists I spoke with explained that making hair look "expensive" centres largely around shine—having a reflective, glossy mane is as desirable as ever, it appears.

"Glossy, well-nourished hair tends to look more luxurious and polished," explains Ryan Brad, Colourist at Hershesons Fitzrovia. "But you also need to look after your overall hair health, so there are no split ends, minimal frizz, and your scalp is well-maintained.

That's not all. As well as your cut, certain colour trends can also amplify that "expensive-looking" energy. "It plays a big role," Brad tells me. "Rich, multi-dimensional colour, think balayage or soft highlights, can enhance the luxurious appearance of hair."

While he looks to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sofia Richie for inspiration, Adam Reed stylist and Arkive education director Andrew Plester tells me that Sabrina Carpenter is also proving that blondes can achieve luxurious-looking shine.

How can you achieve 'expensive-looking' hair on a budget?

Brad stresses the importance of investing in your hair colour and its maintenance with regular haircuts. He adds that finding your favourite products to treat and style your strands is essential. He recommends Hersheson's in-house products such as the Almost Everything Cream "to boost shine and tame frizz, which always elevates the finished look." This is one of my ride-or-die products, so I can attest to its magic.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Plester likes the L’Oréal Colour Spectrum Glass Serum, which he says is "one of the best products" he has tried for shine, and it protects against humidity to boot.

He explains how important styling is for expensive-looking hair, advising to concentrate on smoothing the cuticle of the hair. "Try blow-drying the hair from one hundred per cent wet instead of blast-drying first; this will help you get more control over smoothing the cuticle. It may increase your blow-dry time, but expensive hair takes time!"

'Expensive-looking' hair inspo

A post shared by sasha (@sashalilliee) A photo posted by on

The shine and volume of this blowdry just scream pricey.

A post shared by Eden Harper (@edenharper) A photo posted by on

Cut and styling is so important, and flattering layers can help hair to look luxe.

A post shared by Anna Riche (@annouveauriche) A photo posted by on

Enviable shine and length make this look the epitome of "expensive-looking hair".

A post shared by HERSHESONS (@hershesons) A photo posted by on

Who said short hair couldn't look "expensive"? It's not only long blow-dried locks that reflect the trend.

A post shared by Lumi_Lise (Elise Augustin) (@lumi_lise) A photo posted by on

This gorgeous wavy, choppy bob looks so chic.

A post shared by zoey deutch (@zoeydeutch) A photo posted by on

Add a retro wave for the ultimate power move.

A post shared by Tabitha🌐 (@tabithamary_) A photo posted by on

Long, shiny and healthy: there's nothing about Tabitha's strands that don't scream style.

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) A photo posted by on

Known for her hair, Jennifer Aniston is forever serving inspiration.

A post shared by xiayan guo (@gxiayan) A photo posted by on

With a gorgeous glossy finish and cool-girl fringe, Xiayan Guo's hair is stunning.

A post shared by Arunima Ghosh (@arunniima) A photo posted by on

Pair your long, luscious locks with a simple, crisp white shirt for the ultimate "rich mom" energy.

A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter) A photo posted by on

You can't beat Sabrina Carpenter's beautiful, bouncy hair.