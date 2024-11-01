Wondering what to wear to Diwali? These 10 pieces are sure to sparkle for the festival of lights

It’s officially the beginning of the Diwali festival, where hindu’s and people of South Asian heritage around the world come together to mark the festival of lights and celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

Whether you’re still yet to decide what to wear for Diwali this year or you’ve had a last minute invite arrive and it’s sent you into an outfit panic, don’t worry, as there’s still plenty of time to pull together the perfect Diwali look. To help, I spoke to three industry insiders to find out just what Diwali style means to them:

Aarti P, Award Winning Make-Up Artist & Founder of South Asian Beauty Collective

“To me Diwali style is deeply personal,” says Aarti, “It’s a way of celebrating my heritage and expressing my identity through beauty and fashion. It’s not a single look, it shifts depending on the occasion, from festive, vibrant ensembles for Diwali parties to the comfort and warmth of family gatherings. Each celebration calls for something unique, whether it’s bold colours, intricate jewellery or a hint of sparkle that reflects the joy of the festival. Diwali style is about honouring tradition, embracing our roots, and sharing the beauty of our culture with those we love.”

Eshita Kabra-Davies, Founder of By Rotation

For Eshita, it’s all about incorporating new pieces into her existing wardrobe, “Diwali traditionally brings in the new over the old and this includes the tradition of wearing a “new” outfit to celebrate,” she told me, “Personally, I love to style my existing traditional Indian outfits and accessories in different combinations as these items fondly remind me of my childhood and life events such as my wedding, while supplementing the Diwali look with something “new” by renting from via the By Rotation app.” This could mean pairing a new accessory with your favourite party dress or re-working denim with a vibrant top or jacket to make it feel Diwali ready.

Kavita Mehta, Content Creator

While party approved styles are one way to go, for Kavita Diwali style blends shimmer and sparkle with more wearable pieces that she can reach for throughout the autumn winter season, “I love pieces that blend sparkle and texture while ensuring you stay warm and stylish on the go,” she told me. “I’m absolutely in love with this Missoni dress for a delightful twist on knitwear that elevates any look. A touch of shimmer is always a fantastic choice too and adding texture is a surefire way to stand out this season. I gravitate towards pieces that can be enjoyed for Diwali and styled into outfits for the rest of the winter months.”

So, now you know what the insiders will be wearing, you’re probably ready to get shopping. So, I’ve compiled an edit for the best Diwali pieces, from show stopping gowns from South Asian designers to more relaxed pieces you can wear and re-wear throughout the season. Keep scrolling to get shopping and Happy Diwali…

Shop Diwali style

Angad Singh Peehu £680 (Was £1400) at Circular Threads For an outfit that wows, this embroidered lehenga set is a real show stopper.

M&S Sequin Tassel Knee Length Slip Skirt £89 at M&S Sparkle like the fireworks in M&S' sequin tassel midi skirt.

La DoubleJ La Scala asymmetric feather-trimmed metallic jacquard top £590 at NET-A-PORTER Pair this embellished top with classic blue jeans for dinner and drinks.

Mango Sandals bubble £79.99 at Mango Accessories are a great way to give an existing outfit a fresh feel and these mirrored heels are a chic option.

ITRH Flamboyant Halter Dress £937.55 (Was £1103) at Amrika For something less traditional, this sequin halter dress from ITRH is incredible.

Self-Portrait Square Rhinestone Denim Jeans £480 at Fenwick While dresses are one way to go, a pair of embellished jeans offer a more wearable take on sparkle.

Georgia Hardinge Gold Dress Rent from £8 per day If you want to treat yourself without splurging on a new outfit, renting is a great option.

Missoni Sequined striped metallic crochet-knit maxi dress £1740 at NET-A-PORTER Missoni dresses offer superior versatility: pear this metallic style with heels now then re-work with minimalist sandals on your next summer holiday.

Olivia Dar Stars Sequins Jewelry Bag £195 at Olivia Dar Created in New Delhi, Olivia's Dar's embroidered clutch bags make the prettiest arm candy.

Melrosia Pearl Dot Stud Earrings £22 at Melrosia Melrosia creates jewellery that celebrates the rich history and traditions of India in each of it's peices. These pearl earrings will make the perfect pairing to any Diwali outfit.