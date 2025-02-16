I have a love-hate relationship with matte lipsticks : when done right, they’re the epitome of chic sophistication turning even the most simple of make-up looks into something interesting. However, one wrong swipe, and you’re left with dry, uncomfortable lips in shades that reveal every crease and crevice no matter how much lip balm you apply beforehand. So, when I spotted a new make-up trend creeping in, which saw us set to say goodbye to the ultra-glossy lipstick of recent years in favour of diffused, soft-matte lip looks once again, I’ll be honest, I was a little nervous. That was, until I spotted a coordinating wave of blurring formulas, designed specifically to achieve the perfect diffused finish that I knew I had to put to the test.

Before I get into the lipsticks themselves, you’re probably wondering what this trending lip look is? Well, blurred lips were all over the SS25 catwalks at shows like Versace and Ulla Johnson. Rather than the sharp, defined edges we normally associate with matte lip looks, they instead focus on a softer look fading out at the edges to create a soft, diffused finish. Think of the look you get when you’ve just eaten a punnet of ripe cherries and your lips are left cherry red in the centre or you’ve spent far too long kissing someone you shouldn’t have and you’re a little flushed when you pull away, that’s the look this trend recreates.

Alongside choosing a great blurring lipstick, the key to this look is also in the application. At Ulla Johnson, make-up artist Romy Soleimani used Sisley Paris’ Phyto-Lip Twist Matte , tapping the colour onto the centre of the lips before blending it out at the edges. While at Versace, Pat McGrath used her Dramatique Mega Lip Pencil to create a bold look applying the shade Flesh 3 before pressing it into the models' lips with her fingers for an almost airbrushed finish.

So which lipsticks help you recreate this look? Well, after testing I’m pleased to say these seven all pass the test delivering a velvet texture that blends easily. Whether you want a sheer wash of colour, ideal for wearing every day, or you’re looking for a blurred alternative to your favourite bright lipstick , I’ve got you covered. And, for you glossy lip lovers who aren’t ready to convert just yet, there’s no reason why you can't add a slug of clear lip gloss on top of any of these formulas too so why not bring together two trends in one. I know I’ll be reaching for both in 2025…

1. Refy Lip Blush

Refy Lip Blush Best everyday blurring lipstick Specifications Finish: Sheer matte No. of shades: 8 Today's Best Deals £16 at Refy Reasons to buy + Sheer, buildable coverage + Easy to blend Reasons to avoid - Soft look may not suit all tastes

Refy’s Lip Blushes are my absolute favourite lip product for creating a soft, diffused lip look similar to the one seen at Ulla Johnson. Even though in bullet form the shades look pretty intense, when applied they deliver a sheer wash of matte colour that blends seamlessly creating a natural, lived-in finish. I like to apply one sweep directly from the bullet and blend out the edges; however, you can also dab it on with your fingers for a more subtle finish.

2. Maybelline Super Stay Teddy Tint

Maybelline Teddy Tint Lipstick Best liquid blurring lipstick Specifications Finish: Velvet matte No. of shades: 8 Today's Best Deals £11.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Wand allows for precise application + Velvety texture + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Must wait for it to dry between layers

In my opinion, when it comes to high-street beauty, Maybelline has some of the best formulas around, and, its newly launched SuperStay Teddy Tint is no different. Combining the qualities of a liquid lipstick with a long-wearing lip tint, it offers a wash of delicate blurred-out colour that they state will last for up to 12 hours. While I’d say it’s unlikely you’ll be able to go a full day without needing a top-up, the soft-focus finish does last longer than traditional lipstick and when it looks this cute I don’t mind keeping it in my handbag for top-ups on the go.

3. Saie Lip Blur

Saie Lip Blur Matte Blurring Lipstick Best moisturising blurring lipstick Specifications Finish: Matte (with a slight sheen) No. of shades: 6 Today's Best Deals £20 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Creamy texture + Moisturising finish Reasons to avoid - Slight sheen doesn't fit the matte trend

For more of a traditional lipstick formula that blurs and camouflages any fine lines or dryness, I’d suggest Saie’s Lip Blur. With a creamy texture, it glides on easily and offers a full coverage finish from just one swipe. While it’s described as a matte lipstick, I’d argue it does actually have a very slight sheen when on the lips however this to make them appear smoother, fuller and more even.

4. Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour

Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Colour Best traditional blurring lipstick Specifications Finish: Velvet matte No. of shades: 14 Today's Best Deals £27 at Space NK Reasons to buy + True velvet finish + Variety of shades available

Since launching in 2018, Lisa Eldridge’s Lipsticks have become pretty iconic in the beauty world. Known for their unique textures and finishes, they push the boundaries on how lipstick should look and feel when wearing it. For a soft-focus, blurred finish, it doesn’t get much better than her True Velvet Lip Colours, which glide on smoothly and dry down into, as the name would suggest, a sumptuous velvety finish. They’re matte yet not drying and create an almost airbrushed look on the lips - these are truly unlike any other lipstick out there.

5. Simihazebeauty Velvet Blur Matte Lipstick Balm

Simihazebeauty Velvet Blur Matte Lipstick Balm Best blurring balm Specifications Finish: Sheer matte No. of shades: 15 Today's Best Deals £36 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Contains hyaluronic acid spheres to moisturise + Pigmented colours Reasons to avoid - Feels drying on first application

This lipstick was my first foray into Simihaze Beauty but I have to say I’m impressed. Considering it’s called a balm, I expected it to be pretty lacklustre on the pigment front however the colour payoff was much stronger than I imagined. What’s most interesting about this lipstick, however, is that alongside blurring pigments, it also contains hyaluronic acid spheres which burst as you move your lips. This means that although it does feel slightly drying on first application as you press your lips together it becomes a nourishing texture that’s not shiny but still has a slight comforting slip.

6. No7 Soft Blur Lip Creme

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

No7 Soft Blur Lip Creme Best full coverage blurring lipstick Specifications Finish: Full coverage matte No. of shades: 5 Today's Best Deals £12.95 at Boots

I didn’t expect to be as impressed as I was by No7’s Soft Blur Lip Cremes. Full-coverage in just one sweep, they deliver a high-impact finish that still feels totally weightless and non-drying on the lips. Plus, rather than highlighting every imperfection, the soft matte finish gives a blurred, almost flawless finish which is really flattering and feels like an upgrade from the matte lip paints of the past. Honestly, if you want to achieve a soft matte look but don’t want to compromise on pigment, I can’t recommend these enough. My only sadness is there are only five shades.

7. Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick

(Image credit: Jazzria Harris)

Westman Atelier Lip Suede Matte Lipstick Best luxurious blurring lipstick Specifications Finish: Full coverage matte No. of shades: 11 Today's Best Deals £45 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Full coverage finish + Magnetic casing Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Luxurious lipsticks don’t get much better than Westman Atelier. The brand's Lip Suede balances perfectly between high-impact colour and a blurring soft matte finish which delivers flawless application from just one swipe. I’m not usually a red lipstick fan but even I’m converted after using this—it’s just so easy to wear.