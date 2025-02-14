We’re in the midst of a black cherry beauty takeover - these 6 products are actually worth adding to basket

Food-themed trends are nothing new in the beauty world: there was the strawberry girl aesthetic of summer 2023, initiated by Hailey Bieber, the espresso girl trend which made chocolate brown the chicest shade to wear on lips and eyes in 2024 and now, for 2025, it’s black cherry (and cherry in general, for that matters) turn to take over our beauty routines.

The great thing about this fruity trend is that it’s not just showing up in viral makeup looks or the best gourmand scents , black cherry has a much wider appeal. From cherry-infused skincare to jammy-hued lip products, no area of our beauty routines are off limits. This is great news for those who aren’t ready to try out a dark lip look yet still want to introduce cherry in another way, or, for those who want to get their cherry fix without maxing out on the sweet scent .

Just this month alone, there has been a wave of new cherry-themed launches hitting the shelves as well as fruity reimaginings of some of our favourite cult buys (Yep, even Elemis’s 5-star cleansing balm has had a cherry refresh). To find out which ones were really worth your time, I’ve been putting them all to the test and I’m pleased to say the results are in. Keep scrolling to see which cherry beauty buys are more sweet than sour…

Shop the best cherry beauty products

1. Elemis Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm

Elemis Black Cherry Cleansing Balm £49 at Lookfantastic No doubt you already know about Elemis Pro-collagen cleansing balm , a firm favourite with beauty lovers for over 20 years and officially the number one facial cleanser in the UK. Well, the black cherry version may be even better. I know, it’s a big claim but hear me out. Alongside all the ingredients we love in the original cleanser, like rose wax and hardworking oils, this also has the added benefit of the most delicious scent too. Thanks to the addition of almond, vanilla and cherry notes, your end-of-day cleanse now smells as comforting as a Bakewell tart while also hydrating the skin and strengthening the skin barrier - win, win.

2. Glossier Balm + Line Duo in Black Cherry

Glossier Balm + Line Duo in Black Cherry £30 at Glossier Another hero product, Glossier’s Balm Dotcom needs no introduction. The non-sticky, non-greasy, nourishing formula makes it one of the best lip balms around and now it comes in a trending black cherry hue. When worn alongside the coordinating black cherry lip liner, you’ve got the perfect rich winter lip, however, when worn alone, it’s a shade that’s sheer enough to carry into spring and summer too.

3. Who is Elijah Cherry Fiesta Eau de Parfum

Who is Elijah Cherry Fiesta £105 at Boots As someone who isn’t usually drawn to foodie fragrances , I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about Who Is Elijah’s newest perfume, Cherry Fiesta, however, I have to say, it left me pleasantly surprised. Rather than smelling heavily sweet and moody, it’s a flirty, playful and fun scent, which combines cherry heart notes with zesty mandarin and soft florals. It’s a fragrance that instantly improves your mood as soon as you spritz it and doesn’t lose its potency throughout the day. I dare you not to wear this and feel great.

4. Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Pore Purify’R Gel Cleanser

Fenty Skin Cherry Dub Pore Purify’R Gel Cleanser £32 at Sephora If you’re wondering what cherry can do on an ingredient level, Fenty’s gel cleanser has the answer. Infused with three forms of vitamin-C cherry, it brightens skin to leave it looking radiant and more even. Alongside the fruity complex, you’ll also find niacinamide, to improve skin texture, and soothing aloe juice, making this a great cleanser for those with blemish-prone skin or who want a squeaky-clean cleanse without any irritation. I like to use it alongside the Elemis cleansing balm for a cherry-infused double cleanse.

5. Soap & Glory Cherry Wild Body Butter

Soap & Glory Cherry Wild Body Butter £7.99 at Boots Soap and Glory have just launched a new limited edition cherry range, including a body wash , body lotion and body scrub . My favourite however has to be the body butter. Infused with shea and cocoa butter, it’s incredibly nourishing while the cherry scent is sweet and heady yet quickly sinks in so as not to overpower. A great hard-working body moisturiser ideal for soothing dry winter skin.

6. Huda Beauty Blush Filter in Black Cherry