No one can deny how good Maybelline mascaras are - but you need to know about these other stand out affordable products

My very first interaction with Maybelline – as is the case with so many millennials – is with its infamous foundation Dream Matte Mousse. I remember slathering it on in the school loos between classes and I wasn't alone. It seemed like every one of my friends was doing the same. It was an icon.

Many years later, and the brand is still one of my go-to make-up choices. It's arguably one of the best drugstore brands for affordable cosmetics. Whether it's the new lightweight skin tints that have replaced its old mousse formula, or a lip tint that made me fall back in love with glosses, you can't beat a bit of Maybelline.

Known these days for selling some brilliant mascaras (I can't argue with that), the brand has so much more to offer. Want to know which items are at the top of this beauty ed's wish list at all times? Read on...

Maybelline's best products

1. Maybelline Build-A-Brow

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Maybelline Build-A-Brow Best brow products Today's Best Deals £11.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Unique felt-tip style brow product + Double ended with taming gel Reasons to avoid - Tinted end can dry out

My first pick may feel a little unexpected, as it's not one of Maybelline's bestsellers or best-known finds. Fairly new to the brand, I first tried this brow product a few months ago and fell in love. I tend to find some eyebrow products (in particular, pencils) hard to create a natural-looking brow, because it is easy to go in heavy handed. However, this felt-tip style pen is fool-proof to form hair-like strokes without it looking obvious or false. What's more, the double-sided product also has a taming gel for keep brows shaped and defined, meaning for £11.99 you get two products in one - quite the steal.

2. Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Maybelline Lifter Gloss Hydrating Lip Gloss Best lip gloss Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Non-sticky + Pigmented + Good shade range Reasons to avoid - Doesn't really plump as much as it claims to

For as long as I can remember, I've been a satin/natural matte lip girlie. In short: glosses have just never felt like they're for me, mostly because I detest their so-often sticky nature. Maybelline's Lifter Gloss came into my life when I was about to denounce all glosses once and for all, and now, I'm firmly (and unexpectedly) in my glossy lip era. These are just so chic; the colours are beautiful, the formula is pigmented yet natural, and the feel is totally non-sticky. You can't beat them.

3. Maybelline Instant Anti Age Perfector 4-In-1 Glow Primer, Concealer, Highlighter

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Maybelline Instant Anti Age Perfector 4-In-1 Glow Primer, Concealer, Highlighter Best complexion enhancer Today's Best Deals £13 at NET-A-PORTER £26 at Sephora UK £39.99 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Glow-enhancing + Sheer and buildable + Easy application Reasons to avoid - Shade range could be better

The day I retired from Dream Matte Mousse use, I vowed never to pick up another Maybelline base. And yet, these days they're my absolute FAVOURITE drugstore ones. I think the brand does skin tints particularly well, and given I prefer a lightweight yet buildable base (rather than a heavyweight foundation), I am definitely their target consumer. This product is ideal if you like a sheer, radiant product that gives you a 'your skin but better' vibe. The large doe-foot applicator (which I try not to think about too much, germ-wise!) means easy, mess-free application, too. My only qualm is the shade range; it definitely needs some work.

4. Maybelline Super Stay up to 24H Skin Tint Foundation + Vitamin C

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Maybelline Super Stay up to 24H Skin Tint Foundation + Vitamin C Best foundation Today's Best Deals £13.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Easy pipette applicator + Sheer yet buildable coverage Reasons to avoid - Not as dewy as a typical skin tint

Speaking of Maybelline bases, this is another banger. It's just soooo good. Lightweight yet buildable, this sits somewhere between a foundation and BB cream in my opinion. Interestingly, it's not as dewy as I first expected, but this makes it a great choice if you want something more natural (yet still with a little radiance) in finish. A little goes a long way, too, meaning one bottle will last you forever.

5. Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara Best mascara Today's Best Deals £8.44 at Amazon £10.39 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK £12.99 at very.co.uk Reasons to buy + Adds volume and length + Affordable quality mascara Reasons to avoid - Can dry out quickly

What would a Maybelline round-up be without a mascara?! Honestly, it was hard to choose just one – you will honestly be in safe hands no matter the choice – but Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara had to be the choice. It's the brand's bestseller and my personal favourite for long, volumised lashes that look natural. It also comes in a waterproof version, as well as some fun colourways, including a poppy burgundy, which has proved incredibly popular on TikTok. .

6. Maybelline Eraser Eye Concealer

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Maybelline Eraser Eye Concealer Best concealer Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Brightening for under-eyes + Good coverage Reasons to avoid - Applicator can get messy

Another of Maybelline's most revered products, the Eraser Eye Concealer is a great dupe for several very high end under-eye brightening concealers. It works to cover dark under-eye circles, meaning even the shortest night's sleep can be hidden in just a swipe. The shade range is good, and the doe foot applicator – while a little messy at times – makes application a breeze.

7. Maybelline Tattoo Liner Ink Pen Eyeliner

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Maybelline Tattoo Liner Ink Pen Eyeliner Jet Black Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Lasts and lasts + Super smooth application Reasons to avoid - Can start to feel slightly dry after a whole day's wear

I'm very picky when it comes to liquid liners, particularly when it comes to the applicator tip and the formula. This is one of few drugstore buys I actually will use and can rely on. The fine felt-tip allows smooth, precise application, while the jet black formula ensures perfect wings every time.