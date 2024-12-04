I’m a beauty editor with a soft spot for expensive red lipsticks, but these 6 affordable ones can easily rival my luxury favourites

When it comes to classic beauty products, a red lipstick is about as timeless as it comes. Whether you’re heading to meet friends at a fancy cocktail bar or dashing out on the school run, in my opinion there is no faster way to look and feel more polished than with a slick of red lippie. However, while I’m more than happy step out with a bright lip to grab a pint of milk from the corner shop, there’s no denying that the arrival of party season means that everyone wants to know what the best lipsticks are to wear to their festive celebrations—even my friends who usually swear by the most prefer a more minimal make-up routines .

Yet while my personal make-up collection is full of amazing red lipsticks (truly, whenever one lands on my desk it goes straight into my beauty bag—I can’t bear to part with them) I noticed lately that the ones I recommend most are those that come with a pretty hefty price tag. From Dior’s classic pillarbox red to Lisa Eldridge’s modern velvet formulation , I’d say that most of my favourite lipsticks come in at over the £30 mark. And while I can justify that investment when I wear these products regularly, if you’re looking for a lipstick that you’re only going to wear a few times a year then a more purse-friendly option makes sense.

So, I made it my mission to find the best affordable red lipsticks on the market. Offering the same level of pigment, longevity and comfort that I expect from a more luxurious formulation, I’ve tested countless high-street options to create a shortlist of lipsticks that deliver serious bang for very few bucks. Ahead, the six best affordable red lipsticks that hold their own against my designer favourites.

1. Max Factor Colour Elixir Lipstick in Ruby Tuesday

Max Factor Colour Elixir Lipstick in Ruby Tuesday Best moisturising red lipstick Today's Best Deals £5.48 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Hydrating formula + Natural finish + Chic packaging Reasons to avoid - Does need touching up after food and drink

Considering Max Factor has been formulating make-up for over 100 years, it comes as no surprise that this iconic high-street brand really does deliver on the classics—and its affordable red lipstick is testament to this. Infused with ultra-conditioning ingredients like shea, avocado and aloe butters along with vitamin E, I was concerned at first that the moisturising formulation would mean this lipstick had no staying power. However, it’s actually a beautifully vibrant lipstick that glides onto lips to deliver intense pigment without any hint of dryness or dragging. And while I would say that you’ll have to touch it up if you’re out for a meal, in terms of longevity throughout the day it actually sticks around really well—especially if you blot it with a tissue after your first coat before applying a second. Plus, the colour of this one—a bright, pink-toned red—feels like an absolute party season staple that I think everyone will look great in.

2. Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Long Lasting Lipstick in 50 Wicked

Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink Long Lasting Lipstick in 50 Wicked Best red liquid lipstick Today's Best Deals £11.99 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + It lasts all day + No smudging at all + Modern shiny finish Reasons to avoid - Quite hard to remove

Price point aside, when it comes to bright lipsticks , the Maybelline SuperStay Vinyl Ink is one of my favourite formulas. If you want something that’s going to make a big impact then the combination of intense pigment and high-shine finish makes this a great choice. Typically, I don’t tend to love liquid lipsticks as I find them a bit messy to apply, but this one has an excellent applicator which allows you to trace the outline of your lips before filling them in for a really precise finish. The shade Wicked is a beautiful punchy red tomato shade, but there’s a huge number of reds in the lineup—from burgundies to deeper brick shades. The only thing to note? You’ll need to use an oil-based cleanser to totally remove this as my usual micellar water did nothing to take the pigment off.

3. L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick in 125 Maison Marai

(Image credit: L'Oréal Paris)

L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick in 125 Maison Marai Best satin red lipstick Today's Best Deals £5.90 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Really creamy texture + Packaging feels luxurious + Conditioning ingredients Reasons to avoid - Using with a liner will give you the neatest finish

There are some people who swear by matte lipsticks (my personal favourite) and others who love an ultra-glossy look. If you're unsure about which finish to go for a satin lipstick is a brilliant starting point. It's also a finish that feels comfortable and looks subtle on the lips. The L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipsticks are amongst the best lipsticks I’ve ever tried, let alone the best affordable ones. The formula is enriched with argan oil to give it a really moisturising texture that’s particularly good for the winter months when our lips can often be a bit more dry and chapped than usual. However, the addition of oil doesn’t mean that this lipstick compromises on staying power. It has an impressive pigmentation that clings to your lips, providing colour and hydration for up to 12 hours. And it doesn’t hurt that the packaging feels way more luxe than its £6 price tag too.

4. & Other Stories The Red Satin Lip Colour

& Other Stories The Red Satin Lip Colour Best everyday red lipstick Today's Best Deals £19 at & Other Stories Reasons to buy + Lightweight on the lips + Satin-matte finish + Modern blurred texture Reasons to avoid - On the more expensive side

Renowned for its affordable investment wardrobe pieces , & Other Stories is actually one of the best stores on the high-street for beauty products in my opinion. Its perfumes smell incredibly expensive, and it recently relaunched its entire beauty range to focus on creating even more premium textures using skin-friendly ingredients and a trend-led colour palette. While its lip colour is on the pricier side for a high-street lipstick, I have to say that it is definitely worth the extra pounds as this feels like a true designer lipstick. Packed with castor oil, cocoa butter, rice wax and sunflower wax, it has a rich and creamy texture that manages to feel utterly lightweight and airy on the lips—so if you hate the feeling of wearing lipstick you’ll love this. The finish is described as satin, but I’d say it’s more of a soft matte that looks so fresh and modern and feels wearable enough for everyday. I love it.

5. E.l.f. Cosmetics O Face Satin Lipstick in No Regrets

E.l.f. Cosmetics O Face Satin Lipstick in No Regrets Best budget red lipstick Today's Best Deals £9 at E.l.f. Cosmetics Reasons to buy + Classic blue-red shade + Long-lasting finish + Contains squalane for extra hydration Reasons to avoid - Black packaging can get a bit smudgy

One thing that I have found when testing the best affordable red lipsticks is that it’s hard to find a true red shade—a lot of them tend to veer on the pink or orange side. This one from e.l.f. Cosmetics is a classic blue-red that will look good on everyone. The nourishing formulation uses marula oil, squalane and jojoba esters to give it a really conditioning and comfortable texture, but it lasts for hours on the lips too. The thing that I love most about it? It looks good worn sheer on the lips, pressed on with fingertips, or layered up for a really dramatic red lip look.

6. Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick in Mayfair Red Lady

Rimmel Moisture Renew Lipstick in Mayfair Red Lady Best sheer red lipstick Today's Best Deals £4.19 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Wearable finish + Deeply hydrating + Buttery texture Reasons to avoid - Not the most long-lasting

If you’re just dipping your toe into red lipsticks and you’re not sure how you feel about a really pigmented lip then this sheer formula from Rimmel will certainly appeal. Moisture, rather than pigment, is the name of the game here and it’s certainly one of the most hydrating lipsticks that I’ve found on the high-street thanks to an injection of vitamins A, C and E which really care for dry and dehydrated lips. While it isn’t the most long-lasting—it has more of a balm texture than a classic lipstick—it’s well worth re-applying as the juicy wash of colour that it imparts is truly beautiful.