As a busy mum, I do my make-up on the commute—these on-the-go products leave me polished in minutes

When it comes to applying make-up while on public transport, you’re either fine with it, or you’re totally grossed out. Before I was a mum, I was definitely against it—the idea of applying my foundation and lipstick on a grubby train in front of dozens of strangers would stress me out. I’d always rather set my alarm 15 minutes early and do it at home rather than press snooze and frantically apply my face while on the go.

This all changed when I had my son a few years back. Suddenly, my leisurely mornings spent curling my hair, precisely swiping on my eyeliner and choosing an outfit were replaced with nappy changes, scrubbing Weetabix off the table and trying to wrestle a small person into a pram. My mornings are completely different these days, and more often than not, I won't get a second for myself before dashing for my train into town.

It wasn’t long before I started to stash some make-up in my bag to apply while on the train, and over time that has gone from just lipstick and mascara to include blusher and eyeshadow. I always do my skincare and foundation at home, but these days, I’m much less strict about where I apply the rest of my routine, and in all honesty, it has made life much easier. It means I have one less thing to sort out amongst all the chaos at home. Plus, I can apply it uninterrupted, and my finished 'look' is completely fresh when I step off the train and head to the office.

It turns out that I’m not the only one who enjoys applying make-up on the move either. According to recent research by No7, a whopping 43% of female commuters regularly apply their products during their commute. This doesn’t surprise me, as these days we all seem to have less time on our hands, so making the most of every minute seems to be at the top of priority lists.

Of course, there are some definite downsides to this too. No7 found that 88% of the women asked had dealt with make-up mishaps during their travels—issues like poking themselves in the eye, bad lighting and smudged lipsticks all came up as issues. After a few years of commuting, I’ve found that some things are definitely best saved for home or when you get to the office. It’s almost impossible to apply neat and defined winged eyeliner on a wobbly train, and I avoid swiping on a high-shine lipstick in a bold red or pink shade in case my bus suddenly hits the brakes. It’s always best to stick to softer, blendable products that can easily be tidied up if you get bumped during applications.

The Best Make-up To Apply on Your Commute

Whether you are a regular or are considering switching up your morning routine to include some train-based beauty, here are some hero buys that I swear by to make life easier during your commute…

1. No7 Pro Artists Colour & Glow Multi-stick

No7 Pro Artists Colour & Glow Multi-stick Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £14.95 at Boots Reasons to buy + Multi-tasking + Easy to blend + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Limited shade range

Multi-tasking products are a must, as they save time and will take up less space in your bag. This gorgeous double-ended creamy colour stick can be used on both cheeks and lips, and the pretty rosy tones have a gentle sheen to them that leaves skin looking glowy and healthy, minus any sparkle. The chubby stick is easy to hold on to, even on the busiest of train carriages, and the colour can easily be blended with fingertips.

2. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Shadow Stick in Blushing Peach

Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Shadow Stick in Blushing Peach Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £29.50 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Long-lasting + Buildable colour + Easy to apply Reasons to avoid - A little pricy compared to other eyeshadow sticks

Just a quick swipe of this creamy eyeshadow stick will add a subtle wash of rose-gold colour over your eyes, and it can easily be built up for a stronger statement-making metallic look for after hours. The soft crayon tip means you can sketch over eyelids, and you won’t need any brushes to blend. It’s a quick fix for a full eye look with minimal work, and it will stay put all day without fading.

3. Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara

Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Volume Mascara Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £28 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Quick to use + Adds instant volume and length + Only needs one coat Reasons to avoid - Some may find the large brush a little messy

Applying make-up around the eyes while travelling is always a risky business. So, find products that do their thing quickly to lower the time spent with a wand within poking distance of your face. Opt for a mascara with a large and fluffy brush that will catch even your teeniest lashes with the first sweep. This Charlotte Tilbury mascara does the job nicely and will leave your lashes looking lifted and longer with just one coat of the jet-black colour.

4. Maybelline Lifter Gloss

Maybelline Lifter Gloss Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Non sticky + Quick to apply + Pretty shade range Reasons to avoid - The colour is quite sheer

If you are on a packed-out train or a bus that’s moving at speed, I would avoid any heavy and highly pigmented lipsticks. If you suddenly jolt while painting it on, you'll be left with a smear that can be hard to remove. Instead, opt for a semi-sheer gloss like this one. The pink tint will perk up your pout with plenty of non-sticky shine, and it requires a lot less time and precision to apply. I love this baby pink tone for spring, but there are plenty of other colour options, including statement red and moody berry hues.

5. Rimmel Multi-Tasker Wake Me Up Foundation and Concealer

Rimmel Multi-Tasker Wake Me Up Foundation and Concealer Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £12.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Multi-use + Brightening formula + Hydrating ingredients Reasons to avoid - The coverage is quite light

As I mentioned, I prefer to apply my base at home as it's a little more time-consuming, and I like to have good lighting. However, if you don't mind applying your full face on the go, opt for base products that double up on uses like this one. The brightening foundation formula contains niacinamide and caffeine to perk up dull complexions, and it can also be dotted over blemishes or swiped under the eyes as a lightweight concealer. It's available in 12 wearable shades and is in a handy-sized squeezy tube for stashing in your bag on a busy day.

6. Stila Travel Cheek, Lip & Eye Palette

Stila Travel Cheek, Lip & Eye Palette Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £28 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Handy compact with mirror + Multi-tasking + Wearable colours Reasons to avoid - A little pricy

This mini palette is designed for touch-ups on the go and has a gorgeous mix of eye, lip and cheek colours to add some wearable glamour to your look. The mix of shimmery and matte eyeshadows can be swiped over eyelids with your fingertips, and then you can dab the creamy bronzer colour over cheeks and lips for a hint of natural-looking colour. The chic compact comes with a decent-sized mirror, too.

7. Dr Paw Paw Original Balm

Dr Paw Paw Original Balm Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £7.24 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Multi-tasking + Handy sized tube + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Can feel a bit sticky

I always have a tube of this hero balm in my bag, as it can be used for so many things while I’m out and about. It can nourish cuticles and dry skin, tame flyways, and even add a fresh and polished feel to your make-up. Try rubbing a hint of it through your brows to add shape and hold, blend a little over cheekbones as a highlighter or simply swipe over your lips as a hydrating gloss.

8. Ruby Hammer Magnetic Brush Set

Ruby Hammer Magnetic Brush Set Our expert review: Today's Best Deals £28 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Clever and compact design + Soft synthetic fibres Reasons to avoid - Doesn't include a larger size brush for cheeks

It's probably easiest to apply your make-up with your fingers while you're commuting, but that can be a little unhygienic. If you prefer applying with brushes, try this very clever space-saving magnetic tool. It includes three different types of brushes, which are cleverly stacked on top of each other and can be swapped around to suit different products. There's a pointed brush for eyeshadow and concealer, a soft smudge brush for lips and an angled one for brows and eyes.

What kind of make-up products should we use on our commute?

Applying your make-up on the go doesn’t have to be stressful. It just comes down to choosing products that make life easier rather than causing a mess and potential drama with the passenger sitting next to you.

No7 Makeup Artist Ambassador, Nicola Chapman explains: “Applying make-up on the move is a brilliant shortcut and ensures you still feel like yourself as you move through your day. However, I know from experience that there’s nothing worse than a jolting train sending your lipstick flying! My top hacks for doing make-up on the go successfully would be to use creamy formulas, which avoid powder spillages and are easy to blend in with your fingers—it also means you don’t need to pack additional brushes. If you’re after a quick transformation, mascara or lipstick are the best choices as you can layer as you wish without worrying about applying too much.”