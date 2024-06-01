I've always struggled with flyaways, but these products have totally changed the game for me

As somebody who has been bleaching her hair since 16 and often uses hair straighteners and curling tongs often, it's fair to assume I experience my fair share of breakage. And this would be a safe assumption; in fact, hair breakage-induced flyaways have been one of my biggest haircare concerns for years now.

So what causes flyaways, and how can you best tame them if you so choose? I spoke to the experts to find the best ways forward.

What causes flyaways?

"Flyaways are usually caused by the following factors: breakage, chemically-damaged hair and dehydration," says Ross Kwan, TRESemmé Ambassador & Celebrity Hair Stylist.

Daisy Evans, Lush Hair Lead, adds that it is often a combination of things, which could also include "dryness, static electricity, texture of hair, and broken or split ends". She adds: "Environmental elements like wind and humidity can also contribute."

While both experts agree anyone can be prone to flyaways, there are some factors that may make them more common for you. "It depends on the health of the hair," notes Ross. "The healthier the hair, the less flyaways you have, as the cuticle layer is smooth and not roughed up from heat or chemical damage."

Daisy adds: "New mums [can] experience flyaways due to new hair growth. Also, high humidity can make the hair fluff up."



How can you banish flyaways?

So, we've established that flyaways are fairly common and definitely normal. But what can be done about them?

Most changes you can make relate to the products you use in your routine.

What are the best products for flyaways?

If you want to avoid flyaways, making the following additions and changes to your routine are guaranteed to make a difference.

1. Reduce friction

Start by making a few changes with the materials you use on your hair. A silk pillowcase at night will maintain the smooth shine and health of hair, meaning flyaways won't be tempted to sneak up on you come morning.

As mentioned previously, opt for a specially-designed fabric to dry your hair, rather than the same kind of towel you use on your body. I like micro-fibre hair towels or wraps.

2. A smoothing wash routine

"The best way to protect your hair from frizz and flyaways starts in the shower," notes Ross, so picking up a shampoo and conditioner combo that focuses on smoothing the hair is essential if you want the rest of your routine to work. I like Living Proof's offering, which leaves hair looking its healthiest.

Living Proof frizz® Smoothing Shampoo & Conditioner Bundle £50 at Lookfantastic

3. Use blowdry primers

Once hair is washed and conditioned, it's time to prepare it for drying. This is where you can inject some powerful products into your routine to avoid flyaways effectively.

Always, always use a heat protectant before blow-drying or using tools, as this will prevent any further breakage or dehydration.

You may also want to spritz a leave-in conditioner or primer into hair; Lush does a good one that Daisy loves: "This hair primer acts as a cationic, counteracting the anionic properties of shampoos that can make hair flyaway and split ends stick up. It is anti-static, increases comb-through, and leaves the hair in perfect condition."

4. Up your tool game

I always turn to Dyson for my styling tools; I really do feel like they give the most impressive results while also keeping hair safe from excess heat. One of the brand's newer styling inventions, the Airstrait, dries and smooths hair in one go, meaning flyaways don't even have a chance to appear.

5. Use finishing products

So, you've blowdried and/or further heat styled your hair, now what? I'd always recommend finishing your look with either an oil or cream, depending on what works best for your hair type. My favourites are from Tresemmé and Hershesons.

6. Utilise slick stick

If, instead, you're opting for a sleek bun, ditch the wax (which can leave greasy excess at the scalp) in favour of Slick Stick.