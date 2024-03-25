I want to caveat here that I do dabble in lip filler from time to time, but I still rely on a plumping lip gloss in my day-to-day. For those times in-between appointments or when I want to take things up a notch even more, a volume-boosting formula is a maintain in my everyday make-up routine. And if you don't fancy fillers but want to see a temporary plumpness, a plumping lip gloss is unbeatable.

There's much speculation over whether lip plumpers actually work, but in my experience when you find a good one, they make all the difference. So, how do they work? Most rely on the product (and its ingredients) to cause a very mild irritation to lips, which in turn increases blood flow to the area. Thus, lips appear plumper, usually for a matter of hours at a time.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Lip plumpers now come in all capacities, with tinted or clear options, as well as balms, creams, serums and glosses. Luckily, I've tried most plumping lip glosses and other plumpers on the market, and I know exactly which ones are good enough to recommend. Here are the seven best lip plumpers out there (including the very best plumping lip gloss)...

1. Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme

(Image credit: Too Faced)

Too Faced Lip Injection Extreme Doll-Size Plumping Lip Gloss Today's Best Deals £15 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Versatile + Can be layered over any lip colour Reasons to avoid - Strong formula

Like all these products, I'd recommend trying a little of this via a patch test before slathering all across your lips. As one of the strongest formulas, it may be a little overwhelming for sensitive skin. However, for those who can tolerate it, the results speak for themselves in terms of plumping. It's also super versatile as a clear serum, meaning it can be layered on top of any lip colour, or just used as a clear gloss on bare lips.

2. The Inkey List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm

(Image credit: The Inkey List)

The Inkey List Tripeptide Plumping Lip Balm Today's Best Deals £11 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Longer-lasting results + Gentle on lips Reasons to avoid - Not as much instant gratification!

The Inkey List's plumping lip balm sold out for months following its release. It went viral on social media, and it was impossible to bag yourself a tube unless you were committed to that refresh button. All this to say, the brand put in the work to ensure this delivers on long-lasting plumpness and volume over time. Using a tripeptide complex, the formula offers results from as little as two weeks. It also feels gentle and nourishing on lips as a balm, unlike some instant glosses.

3. Makeup Revolution Rehab Plump Me Up Lip Serum

(Image credit: Revolution)

Makeup Revolution Rehab Plump Me Up Lip Serum Today's Best Deals £6 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Available in two sheer hues + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Not as long-lasting results as others

Available in two sheer hues, this lovely serum-gloss both hydrates and plumps lips. I'd argue results are a little more subtle compared to others, lasting a little less time. However, at its price you really can't beat it; it's a great one to keep in your bag and layer on top of lipstick or onto lips directly.

4. Maybelline Lifter Gloss Lip Gloss

(Image credit: Maybelline)

Maybelline Lifter Gloss Lip Gloss Lasting Hydration Formula With Hyaluronic Acid and Chilli Pepper Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Affordable + Lots of colour options Reasons to avoid - Very tingly

This gloss has some serious spice to it! Using chilli pepper to plump and hyaluronic acid to hydrate, it's a bit of a Swiss army knife lip product. What I love most about this (aside from the noticeable plump) is the pretty shades it comes in. From bold reds to low-key neutrals, this is definitely one of the most stylish options out there.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Makeup By Mario MoistureGlow™ Plumping Lip Serum

(Image credit: Makeup By Mario)

Makeup By Mario MoistureGlow™ Plumping Lip Serum Today's Best Deals £26 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Balm stick formula is unique + Colour options Reasons to avoid - Less of a typically 'glossy' hi-shine finish

I love how Makeup By Mario's lip plumper brings something new to a category usually full of ultra-shiny glosses. The stick serum is like a sheer lipstick that simultaneously adds volume to your lips, and it comes in a great range of colours. The shades range from pinks to plums and deep browns, and there's an option in there for everybody.

6. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer & Plumper

(Image credit: Fenty)

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer & Plumper Today's Best Deals £22 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Non-sticky + Great colours Reasons to avoid - Not a huge range

Fenty's Gloss Bomb is hands-down my favourite lip gloss. It's non-sticky, comes in beautiful 'your lips but better' shades, and it even smells great! So the fact it also comes in a volume-boosting version is a total win. The 'Hot Cherry' shade is a great option for summer time.

7. La Mer The Lip Volumizer

(Image credit: La Mer)

La Mer The Lip Volumizer Today's Best Deals £72 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Ultra-stylish + Results include healthy, plumped lips Reasons to avoid - Very pricey

Yes, anything La Mer is a serious investment, but when it comes to this plumping lip product, it's worth the cash if you have it at your disposal (although it's definitely not a must-buy). Not only is it a pretty sheer pink hue, it also moisturises thoroughly with the brand's trademarked ingredients and boosts the volume and shape of lips impressively.