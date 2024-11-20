Listen to me: you do not need a whole new bordeaux wardrobe - get in on the act with the 9 best burgundy lipsticks
The shade of the season
Most of the year, I'm a nude lipstick girl through and through. Then October hits and it's like I forget myself, getting swept up in the crunchy amber leaves, cosy knitwear and pumpkin spice frenzy. The neutrals go away and in their place, I reach for the best burgundy lipsticks.
Burgundy looks beautiful on everyone at this time of year, no matter how you like to wear it: lipstick, gloss or lip stain. And as a self-proclaimed expert of all things burgundy, I've selected my very best 9 products – and spoken to a make-up artist for her top tips on wearing this hue. No need to thank me.
Why is burgundy so popular right now?
You may have noticed that this is a colour flooding the high street right now. From cute accessories to bomber jackets and knee high boots, burgundy is certainly the shade of fall. And when it comes to make-up (and in particular, products for lips), that's no different.
"Burgundy lipsticks are a classic option in autumn and winter because they embody the rich shades of the season—think mulled wine and the return of darker nail polishes," notes Laura Mercier Make-up Artist and National Education and Events Manager, Jess Kohn. "Burgundy is bold yet wearable and adds a chic, timeless twist to any look whilst feeling less intimidating than a red."
Burgundy is also a lip colour that tends to suit everybody – you just need to find your perfect product. "There is a burgundy shade for every skin tone, but it is true that there are certain undertones that may work best for you," says Jess. "Red-based burgundies work well for those with warm undertones, adding brightness and richness to the skin. Cooler, purple-based burgundies look stunning on cooler or neutral skin tones, offering a refined, dramatic effect."
She concludes: "Ultimately, there are no rules so play around and see what you feel your best in."
How to wear a burgundy lip
Application-wise, this is a shade that needs a little more work than a throw-on-and-go colour, like a neutral. Jess recommends starting with "exfoliated, hydrated lips," and then applying "a matching or clear lip liner to outline and fill in the lips, preventing feathering and enhancing longevity."
You can of course go straight in from the lipstick bullet for a bold result, or "for a softer look, tap the lipstick onto the lips with your fingers, blending outward for a stain-like finish."
When it comes to how to wear burgundy on the lips with the rest of your make-up, I usually like to keep the rest of my face low-key. I opt for glossy skin, long lashes and brushed-up brows to complement my chosen lip colour. Jess agrees that "to let burgundy lips take centre stage, [you can] balance the rest of the makeup with soft, neutral shades."
The best burgundy lipsticks
1. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Festival Magic
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Festival Magic
An absolute classic, Charlotte Tilbury's take on burgundy is a mainstay in my mak-up collection. The squared bullet allows for precise application that's essential for bolder shades, and the colour is just so rich and luxurious, like a deep wine-stained berry.
2. SIMIHAZEBEAUTY Velvet Blur Mini Lip Balm Storm
SIMIHAZEBEAUTY Velvet Blur Mini Lip Balm Storm
I can't possibly think of a better burgundy to have on hand come festive season; this super cute mini balm is not only hydrating and sheer on lips, the colour also features shimmer and sparkle. And the packaging? Honestly the cutest; just imagine pulling this from your clutch.
3. Clinique Almost Lipstick - Black Honey
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
An icon and a legend, Clinique's Black Honey is a burgundy that's friendly and enticing even to the burgundy-shy among us. It's sheer yet buildable, warm and deep in hue, and feels moisturising on lips. This really is like autumn in a tube.
4. Refy Blur Liner in Berry
Refy Blur Liner in Berry
I know I'm sort of cheating by including this in a lipstick round-up, but hear me out. It may be listed as a lip liner, but Refy's Blur Liners are so much more and really work well as an all-over product thanks to the soft, smudgy texture and generous size. The gorgeous purple-based burgundy is my current new favourite for this season.
5. GLOSSIER Ultralip High Shine Lipstick in Vesoer
GLOSSIER Ultralip High Shine Lipstick in Vesoer
If you can't decide whether you'd best suit a red or purple-based burgundy, Glossier's Ultralip offers a great in-between option. What's more, it's sheer yet buildable, offering a lot of versatility in wear.
6. Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain
Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain
I know I'm sort of cheating (again), but this really is my ride or die burgundy lip product, so I couldn't not include it. If you want more of a worn-in, sultry autumnal lip, this stain is brilliant. My top tip? Apply it then wipe away the top glossy layer for a Wednesday Addams-style pout.
7. Chanel Rouge Allure L'Extrait in Nuit Pourpre
Chanel Rouge Allure L'Extrait in Nuit Pourpre
A beautiful rich dark red, this is a gorgeous hue for those who don't fancy a purple-based burgundy. It has great pigmentation, feels hydrating on lips, and offers great long wear. All in all, it's a brilliant all-rounder.
8. Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Balm in Cassis
Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Balm in Cassis
Victoria Beckham Beauty's Cassis shade has almost scarily good colour pay off considering it's a balm formula. With that said, you can see the appeal: a gorgeous (slightly shiny) burgundy hit of colour, which still maintains lips and keeps them looking plump and hydrated.
9. NARS Explicit Lipstick in Unrestrained
NARS Explicit Lipstick in Unrestrained
If you have total tunnel vision for a super bold, pigmented, long-wearing bullet lipstick (lip stains and glosses be damned), you can't beat this one by NARS. The colour is so impressive, and is perfect for evening time when you want to make an extra impact.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
