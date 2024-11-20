Listen to me: you do not need a whole new bordeaux wardrobe - get in on the act with the 9 best burgundy lipsticks

Most of the year, I'm a nude lipstick girl through and through. Then October hits and it's like I forget myself, getting swept up in the crunchy amber leaves, cosy knitwear and pumpkin spice frenzy. The neutrals go away and in their place, I reach for the best burgundy lipsticks.

Burgundy looks beautiful on everyone at this time of year, no matter how you like to wear it: lipstick, gloss or lip stain. And as a self-proclaimed expert of all things burgundy, I've selected my very best 9 products – and spoken to a make-up artist for her top tips on wearing this hue. No need to thank me.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Why is burgundy so popular right now?

You may have noticed that this is a colour flooding the high street right now. From cute accessories to bomber jackets and knee high boots, burgundy is certainly the shade of fall. And when it comes to make-up (and in particular, products for lips), that's no different.

"Burgundy lipsticks are a classic option in autumn and winter because they embody the rich shades of the season—think mulled wine and the return of darker nail polishes," notes Laura Mercier Make-up Artist and National Education and Events Manager, Jess Kohn. "Burgundy is bold yet wearable and adds a chic, timeless twist to any look whilst feeling less intimidating than a red."

Burgundy is also a lip colour that tends to suit everybody – you just need to find your perfect product. "There is a burgundy shade for every skin tone, but it is true that there are certain undertones that may work best for you," says Jess. "Red-based burgundies work well for those with warm undertones, adding brightness and richness to the skin. Cooler, purple-based burgundies look stunning on cooler or neutral skin tones, offering a refined, dramatic effect."

She concludes: "Ultimately, there are no rules so play around and see what you feel your best in."

How to wear a burgundy lip

Application-wise, this is a shade that needs a little more work than a throw-on-and-go colour, like a neutral. Jess recommends starting with "exfoliated, hydrated lips," and then applying "a matching or clear lip liner to outline and fill in the lips, preventing feathering and enhancing longevity."

You can of course go straight in from the lipstick bullet for a bold result, or "for a softer look, tap the lipstick onto the lips with your fingers, blending outward for a stain-like finish."

When it comes to how to wear burgundy on the lips with the rest of your make-up, I usually like to keep the rest of my face low-key. I opt for glossy skin, long lashes and brushed-up brows to complement my chosen lip colour. Jess agrees that "to let burgundy lips take centre stage, [you can] balance the rest of the makeup with soft, neutral shades."

The best burgundy lipsticks

1. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Festival Magic

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Festival Magic Best matte burgundy lipstick Today's Best Deals £28 at Charlotte Tilbury Reasons to buy + Gorgeous colour + Easy application Reasons to avoid - Matte finish won't suit everyone - Not great if your lips are dry

An absolute classic, Charlotte Tilbury's take on burgundy is a mainstay in my mak-up collection. The squared bullet allows for precise application that's essential for bolder shades, and the colour is just so rich and luxurious, like a deep wine-stained berry.

2. SIMIHAZEBEAUTY Velvet Blur Mini Lip Balm Storm

(Image credit: Simi Haze)

SIMIHAZEBEAUTY Velvet Blur Mini Lip Balm Storm Best burgundy lipstick for dry lips Today's Best Deals £24 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Hydrating + Perfect for party season Reasons to avoid - Very sheer - As it's a balm, the colour isn't the longest lasting

I can't possibly think of a better burgundy to have on hand come festive season; this super cute mini balm is not only hydrating and sheer on lips, the colour also features shimmer and sparkle. And the packaging? Honestly the cutest; just imagine pulling this from your clutch.

3. Clinique Almost Lipstick - Black Honey

(Image credit: Clinique)

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey Best sheer burgundy lipstick Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + Sheer yet buildable + Iconic shade Reasons to avoid - Needs a lip liner for a more precise finish

An icon and a legend, Clinique's Black Honey is a burgundy that's friendly and enticing even to the burgundy-shy among us. It's sheer yet buildable, warm and deep in hue, and feels moisturising on lips. This really is like autumn in a tube.

4. Refy Blur Liner in Berry

(Image credit: Refy)

Refy Blur Liner in Berry Best burgundy lip liner Today's Best Deals £16 at Refy Reasons to buy + Soft and really blendable + Doubles as a lipstick and lip liner Reasons to avoid - Doesn't last as long as a bullet lipstick due to smaller size

I know I'm sort of cheating by including this in a lipstick round-up, but hear me out. It may be listed as a lip liner, but Refy's Blur Liners are so much more and really work well as an all-over product thanks to the soft, smudgy texture and generous size. The gorgeous purple-based burgundy is my current new favourite for this season.

5. GLOSSIER Ultralip High Shine Lipstick in Vesoer

(Image credit: Glossier)

GLOSSIER Ultralip High Shine Lipstick in Vesoer Best everyday burgundy Today's Best Deals £22 at Sephora Reasons to buy + A great in-between burgundy Reasons to avoid - Sheer, so needs to be set with a liner for longer wear

If you can't decide whether you'd best suit a red or purple-based burgundy, Glossier's Ultralip offers a great in-between option. What's more, it's sheer yet buildable, offering a lot of versatility in wear.

6. Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain

(Image credit: Fenty)

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain Best burgundy lip stain Today's Best Deals View at Boots.com View at Sephora UK View at Sephora UK Reasons to buy + The perfect burgundy stain Reasons to avoid - Not as bold as a lipstick

I know I'm sort of cheating (again), but this really is my ride or die burgundy lip product, so I couldn't not include it. If you want more of a worn-in, sultry autumnal lip, this stain is brilliant. My top tip? Apply it then wipe away the top glossy layer for a Wednesday Addams-style pout.

7. Chanel Rouge Allure L'Extrait in Nuit Pourpre

(Image credit: Chanel)

Chanel Rouge Allure L'Extrait in Nuit Pourpre Best red-based burgundy Today's Best Deals £50 at Chanel Reasons to buy + A beautiful dark red-based burgundy Reasons to avoid - If you suit purples, this may be too red for you

A beautiful rich dark red, this is a gorgeous hue for those who don't fancy a purple-based burgundy. It has great pigmentation, feels hydrating on lips, and offers great long wear. All in all, it's a brilliant all-rounder.

8. Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Balm in Cassis

(Image credit: Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Balm in Cassis Best burgundy tinted lip balm Today's Best Deals £30 at Victoria Beckham Beauty Reasons to buy + Hydrating and pigmented Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a balm

Victoria Beckham Beauty's Cassis shade has almost scarily good colour pay off considering it's a balm formula. With that said, you can see the appeal: a gorgeous (slightly shiny) burgundy hit of colour, which still maintains lips and keeps them looking plump and hydrated.

9. NARS Explicit Lipstick in Unrestrained

(Image credit: NARS)

NARS Explicit Lipstick in Unrestrained Best burgundy lipstick for evening wear Today's Best Deals £34 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Super bold colour + Highly pigmented Reasons to avoid - May feel too intense for regular day-wear

If you have total tunnel vision for a super bold, pigmented, long-wearing bullet lipstick (lip stains and glosses be damned), you can't beat this one by NARS. The colour is so impressive, and is perfect for evening time when you want to make an extra impact.