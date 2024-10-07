I'm a nude lip girl through and through – but come Autumn, this berry lip stain is the only thing I wear

When it comes to lipstick, I'm usually quite boring. I rarely stray from a few favourite products, and they're always nudes; be it smudgy lip liners like Refy's, or tinted lip oils from Summer Fridays. But when Autumn (my favourite season by a country mile) comes along, something clicks inside me and I know it's time to reach for the burgundy lip stain.

My product of choice (after trying near on a hundred to find the perfect shade and texture) is Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Lip Stain. It's the one that went viral on TikTok a couple of years ago, and I'm here to explain why it's a must-have for the Autumn months. If you love cosy knits, crispy leaves, pumpkin spice and re-watching Gilmore Girls for the millionth time, I guarantee you'll love this seasonal lip stain.

Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Lip Stain in Berry Banger £21 at Sephora

Why is the Fenty Beauty Poutsicle Lip Stain so good?

Let's start with the colour: IMO, this is the perfect burgundy. It's not too deep, it's not too purple-y, and it's also not too red; it's like the perfect mix of red wine and crushed berries. This makes it a gorgeous colour to reach for come October, and a lovely one to wear right through to the festive season in December.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

It's quite sheer (yet buildable), with a real stain effect that looks slightly smudged and soft. It also has brilliant longevity, lasting as a lip stain should.

While I absolutely adore the Berry Banger shade of this lip product, there are three other hues available if burgundy is not your thing. You have the option to pick up a red, pink or coral, which can work for any season.

Ingredient-wise, this stain features hydrating squalene, and is an oil-in-water innovation, hence why its consistency feels so unique on the lips.

How to apply Fenty Beauty's burgundy lip stain?

The application of Fenty Beauty's Poutsicle Lip Stain is crucial to achieving a specific kind of finish. Interestingly, the brand's official recommendation on how to apply slightly differs from the way that TikTokers used the product, which led to it going viral.

Online, Fenty Beauty's instructions simply read: "Apply one layer in the center of the lips, working outwards." If you do this, you will get a shiny tint effect.

However, if you want more of a classic tint look (such as the one I am seen wearing in these pictures), you have the option to apply the product, and then pat it down with tissue paper after a minute to remove the top layer of shine.

This not only changes the finish but increases the longevity in my opinion; it means the colour stays put even during eating or drinking. The only downside of wearing it this way is it can feel a little more drying, so applying a non-shine lip balm is essential before and during wear.

However you wear it, I'm telling you: this is your new Autumn essential.