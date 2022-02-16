Natural beauties
Skinamalism has seen a surge in popularity since the pandemic hit. Not going into the office or socialising put a stop to full faces of make-up. And having more time to spend on our skin meant that our demands changed. In stepped the skincare make-up hybrids. The barely-there, stripped-back, sheer multi-taskers.
Instead of a full-coverage foundation, we opted for products that allowed our skin’s natural texture to shine through. We’re talking tinted skincare and make-up with skincare benefits. We wanted whatever we were putting on our skin to serve a purpose. We wanted washes of colour on our lips rather than a bold slick of the best red lipstick. We wanted minimal effort that allowed for a subtle effect. And these products allowed for that.
Now as we enter a post-Lockdown world, these multitaskers show no signs of going anywhere. We’ve rounded up the best skincare make-up hybrids on offer…
Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum
Rose Inc Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum, £36 | Space NK
This glorious skin tint gives you the most beautiful coverage that makes skin its best. It’s super hydrating, so ideal for dry skin types and doesn’t clog the pores, so those with blemish-pronse skin will be fans too. It’s quite like the Chanel Les Beiges Eau de Teint. So if you like that, you’ll love this. Comes in 14 shades.
Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops
Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops, £30 | Cult Beauty
Drunk Elephant’s O-Bloos Rosi Drops is a healthy flush in a bottle. Omega fatty acid-rich, it supports your skin’s skin barrier whilst also adding a a touch of colour to the complexion.
Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30
Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30, £30 | Boots
There isn’t a beauty editor out there that doesn’t love this product. It keeps skin hydrated throughout the day – even in winter – and evens out skin tone. The added SPF has made it even more of a essential.
Max Factor Miracle Pure Skin Improving Foundation
Max Factor Miracle Pure Skin Improving Foundation, £13.99 | Boots
Max Factor’s latest foundation formula is made up of 89% skincare ingrdients. From vitamin C and SPF, to hyaluronic acid to squalane, your skin will love wearing it. It’s sheer, but buildable.
Trinny London Lip 2 Cheek Sheer Shimmer
Trinny London Lip 2 Cheek Sheer Shimmer, £22
Trinny’s Lip 2 Cheek shades are so versatile. Use it to nourish lips and make them pop, as well as add highlight to the face. As with most of Trinny London products, you hands make the best applicators.
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation
Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, £34
This foundation has been a knockout ever since it launched last month. An ideal every day base, it’s got just enough coverage to hide any problem areas, but it’s sheer enough to allow your skin to show through. It brightens, smoothes, hydrates, and actually improve the look of your skin with every wear.
Erborian Skin Hero Bare Skin Perfector Cream
Erborian Skin Hero Bare Skin Perfector Cream, £39 | BootsIf you really want to rock the no make-up make-up look, then this is the product for you. It’s not tinted, it just blurs, perfects and enhances. It’s your skin, but on a really good day. Inside is Korean White Ginseng, which retexturises the skin so after just seven days, you’ll noticed a more refined appearance.
Jones Road Miracle Balm
Jones Road Miracle Balm, £34
This has been all over Instagram. Make-up artists are loving it for its soft-focus and moisture boosting capabilities. The trouble is, lots of people were using it wrongly at first. To properly nail the application, you need to break the product (use the end of your brush) and then buff it into skin. It can be worn alone or on top of foundation.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, £31 | Cult Beauty
At the end of the day, all we really want is glowing, healthy-looking skin. Well that’s pretty much what you get with this. We recommend using it as the last step of your skincare. All you then need is a slick of mascara and you’re good to go.