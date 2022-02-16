Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Natural beauties

Skinamalism has seen a surge in popularity since the pandemic hit. Not going into the office or socialising put a stop to full faces of make-up. And having more time to spend on our skin meant that our demands changed. In stepped the skincare make-up hybrids. The barely-there, stripped-back, sheer multi-taskers.

Instead of a full-coverage foundation, we opted for products that allowed our skin’s natural texture to shine through. We’re talking tinted skincare and make-up with skincare benefits. We wanted whatever we were putting on our skin to serve a purpose. We wanted washes of colour on our lips rather than a bold slick of the best red lipstick. We wanted minimal effort that allowed for a subtle effect. And these products allowed for that.

Now as we enter a post-Lockdown world, these multitaskers show no signs of going anywhere. We’ve rounded up the best skincare make-up hybrids on offer…

Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum

Rose Inc Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum, £36 | Space NK

This glorious skin tint gives you the most beautiful coverage that makes skin its best. It’s super hydrating, so ideal for dry skin types and doesn’t clog the pores, so those with blemish-pronse skin will be fans too. It’s quite like the Chanel Les Beiges Eau de Teint. So if you like that, you’ll love this. Comes in 14 shades. View Deal

Drunk Elephant O-Bloos Rosi Drops

Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30

Bareminerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturiser SPF 30, £30 | Boots

There isn’t a beauty editor out there that doesn’t love this product. It keeps skin hydrated throughout the day – even in winter – and evens out skin tone. The added SPF has made it even more of a essential. View Deal

Max Factor Miracle Pure Skin Improving Foundation

Trinny London Lip 2 Cheek Sheer Shimmer

Trinny London Lip 2 Cheek Sheer Shimmer, £22

Trinny’s Lip 2 Cheek shades are so versatile. Use it to nourish lips and make them pop, as well as add highlight to the face. As with most of Trinny London products, you hands make the best applicators. View Deal

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Foundation, £34

This foundation has been a knockout ever since it launched last month. An ideal every day base, it’s got just enough coverage to hide any problem areas, but it’s sheer enough to allow your skin to show through. It brightens, smoothes, hydrates, and actually improve the look of your skin with every wear. View Deal

Erborian Skin Hero Bare Skin Perfector Cream

Erborian Skin Hero Bare Skin Perfector Cream, £39 | BootsIf you really want to rock the no make-up make-up look, then this is the product for you. It’s not tinted, it just blurs, perfects and enhances. It’s your skin, but on a really good day. Inside is Korean White Ginseng, which retexturises the skin so after just seven days, you’ll noticed a more refined appearance. View Deal Jones Road Miracle Balm

Jones Road Miracle Balm, £34

This has been all over Instagram. Make-up artists are loving it for its soft-focus and moisture boosting capabilities. The trouble is, lots of people were using it wrongly at first. To properly nail the application, you need to break the product (use the end of your brush) and then buff it into skin. It can be worn alone or on top of foundation. View Deal Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops